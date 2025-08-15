Gil Vicente vs FC Porto Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Gil Vicente vs FC Porto Competition – Liga Portugal Stadium: Estádio Cidade de Barcelos Date: 18th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Gil Vicente welcome FC Porto to the Estádio Cidade de Barcelos in what promises to be a fascinating Liga Portugal clash on 18th August 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 20:15 GMT. This is a meeting between two sides that know each other well, and recent history shows that home advantage can play a big role in this fixture.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a strong 2-0 away win against C.D. Nacional, extending their unbeaten run to three matches. Their defence has looked solid recently, keeping two clean sheets in that period, and they’ll be aiming to frustrate Porto while hitting on the counter. Past meetings have brought some memorable moments for Gil Vicente, including their 3-1 victory over Porto earlier this year.

Porto arrive in fine form after a commanding 3-0 win over Guimaraes. They’ve shown their attacking depth in recent matches, scoring multiple goals against strong opponents. However, their away trips to Barcelos have not always gone to plan, with Gil Vicente managing to take points off them on several occasions. Porto’s manager will know his side needs to be at full concentration to come away with the win.

Both sides have injury concerns. Gil Vicente will be without Carlos Eduardo and Tidjany Touré, while Heverton Santos is a doubt. Pablo is expected to start up front after finding the net last time out, supported by Luís Esteves in the creative role. Porto will miss Martim Fernandes, but Zaidu is ready to step into defence, and Samu is expected to keep his place in attack after an impressive brace.

Tactically, Gil Vicente will stick with a 4-2-3-1 formation, aiming for compact defensive organisation and quick forward transitions. Porto will go with their preferred 4-3-3, looking to control possession and stretch their opponents with width and pace.

Gil Vicente (4-2-3-1)

Andrew; Santos, Buatu, Bamba, Esteves; Elimbi, Cáseres; Konan, Pablo, Bermejo; Fernández



FC Porto (4-3-3)

Costa; Costa, Bednarek, Pérez, Sanusi; Varela, Veiga, Pepê; Sainz, Agehowna, Froholdt



📈 Gil Vicente – Last Five Games

Result Score Date ✅ C.D. Nacional 0 – 2 Gil Vicente Aug 9, 2025 🤝 Rio Ave 1 – 1 Gil Vicente May 16, 2025 🤝 Gil Vicente 1 – 1 Arouca May 10, 2025 ❌ Sporting CP 2 – 1 Gil Vicente May 4, 2025 ✅ Gil Vicente 1 – 0 SC Farense Apr 26, 2025

📈 FC Porto – Last Five Games

Result Score Date ✅ FC Porto 3 – 0 Guimaraes Aug 11, 2025 ✅ FC Porto 1 – 0 Atlético Madrid Aug 3, 2025 🤝 FC Porto 4 – 4 Al Ahly Jun 24, 2025 ❌ Inter Miami CF 2 – 1 FC Porto Jun 19, 2025 🤝 Palmeiras 0 – 0 FC Porto Jun 15, 2025

🔄 Head to Head

Home Score Away Date Competition Gil Vicente 3 – 1 FC Porto Jan 19, 2025 Portuguese Primeira Liga FC Porto 3 – 0 Gil Vicente Aug 10, 2024 Portuguese Primeira Liga Gil Vicente 1 – 1 FC Porto Feb 25, 2024 Portuguese Primeira Liga FC Porto 2 – 1 Gil Vicente Sep 23, 2023 Portuguese Primeira Liga FC Porto 1 – 2 Gil Vicente Feb 26, 2023 Portuguese Primeira Liga

