Gil Vicente vs FC Porto Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Gil Vicente vs FC Porto Competition – Liga Portugal Stadium: Estádio Cidade de Barcelos Date: 18th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT Gil Vicente welcome FC Porto to the Estádio Cidade de Barcelos in what promises to be a fascinating Liga Portugal clash on 18th August 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 20:15 GMT. This is a meeting between two sides that know each other well, and recent history shows that home advantage can play a big role in this fixture. The hosts come into the game on the back of a strong 2-0 away win against C.D. Nacional, extending their unbeaten run to three matches. Their defence has looked solid recently, keeping two clean sheets in that period, and they’ll be aiming to frustrate Porto while hitting on the counter. Past meetings have brought some memorable moments for Gil Vicente, including their 3-1 victory over Porto earlier this year. Porto arrive in fine form after a commanding 3-0 win over Guimaraes. They’ve shown their attacking depth in recent matches, scoring multiple goals against strong opponents. However, their away trips to Barcelos have not always gone to plan, with Gil Vicente managing to take points off them on several occasions. Porto’s manager will know his side needs to be at full concentration to come away with the win. Both sides have injury concerns. Gil Vicente will be without Carlos Eduardo and Tidjany Touré, while Heverton Santos is a doubt. Pablo is expected to start up front after finding the net last time out, supported by Luís Esteves in the creative role. Porto will miss Martim Fernandes, but Zaidu is ready to step into defence, and Samu is expected to keep his place in attack after an impressive brace. Tactically, Gil Vicente will stick with a 4-2-3-1 formation, aiming for compact defensive organisation and quick forward transitions. Porto will go with their preferred 4-3-3, looking to control possession and stretch their opponents with width and pace. Andrew; Santos, Buatu, Bamba, Esteves; Elimbi, Cáseres; Konan, Pablo, Bermejo; Fernández Costa; Costa, Bednarek, Pérez, Sanusi; Varela, Veiga, Pepê; Sainz, Agehowna, Froholdt
📈 Gil Vicente – Last Five Games
Result
Score
Date
✅
C.D. Nacional 0 – 2 Gil Vicente
Aug 9, 2025
🤝
Rio Ave 1 – 1 Gil Vicente
May 16, 2025
🤝
Gil Vicente 1 – 1 Arouca
May 10, 2025
❌
Sporting CP 2 – 1 Gil Vicente
May 4, 2025
✅
Gil Vicente 1 – 0 SC Farense
Apr 26, 2025
📈 FC Porto – Last Five Games
Result
Score
Date
✅
FC Porto 3 – 0 Guimaraes
Aug 11, 2025
✅
FC Porto 1 – 0 Atlético Madrid
Aug 3, 2025
🤝
FC Porto 4 – 4 Al Ahly
Jun 24, 2025
❌
Inter Miami CF 2 – 1 FC Porto
Jun 19, 2025
🤝
Palmeiras 0 – 0 FC Porto
Jun 15, 2025
🔄 Head to Head
Home
Score
Away
Date
Competition
Gil Vicente
3 – 1
FC Porto
Jan 19, 2025
Portuguese Primeira Liga
FC Porto
3 – 0
Gil Vicente
Aug 10, 2024
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Gil Vicente
1 – 1
FC Porto
Feb 25, 2024
Portuguese Primeira Liga
FC Porto
2 – 1
Gil Vicente
Sep 23, 2023
Portuguese Primeira Liga
FC Porto
1 – 2
Gil Vicente
Feb 26, 2023
Portuguese Primeira Liga
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Channel(s)
Portugal
Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Brazil
Zapping, Claro TV+, Disney+ Premium Brazil, Sky+, Vivo Play, ESPN3 Brazil
USA
Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, GOLTV, GolTV Español
Argentina
GolTV Latinoamerica
Germany
DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
France
beIN SPORTS CONNECT, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2
Italy
DAZN Italia
Netherlands
Ziggo Sport, Ziggo Sport 2
Switzerland
DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Turkey
S Sport+, Tivibu Spor 1
