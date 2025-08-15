Ad

Gil Vicente vs FC Porto Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Gamingtips Staff August 15, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Gil Vicente vs FC Porto

Competition – Liga Portugal

Stadium: Estádio Cidade de Barcelos

Date: 18th August 2025

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Gil Vicente welcome FC Porto to the Estádio Cidade de Barcelos in what promises to be a fascinating Liga Portugal clash on 18th August 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 20:15 GMT. This is a meeting between two sides that know each other well, and recent history shows that home advantage can play a big role in this fixture.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a strong 2-0 away win against C.D. Nacional, extending their unbeaten run to three matches. Their defence has looked solid recently, keeping two clean sheets in that period, and they’ll be aiming to frustrate Porto while hitting on the counter. Past meetings have brought some memorable moments for Gil Vicente, including their 3-1 victory over Porto earlier this year.

Porto arrive in fine form after a commanding 3-0 win over Guimaraes. They’ve shown their attacking depth in recent matches, scoring multiple goals against strong opponents. However, their away trips to Barcelos have not always gone to plan, with Gil Vicente managing to take points off them on several occasions. Porto’s manager will know his side needs to be at full concentration to come away with the win.

Both sides have injury concerns. Gil Vicente will be without Carlos Eduardo and Tidjany Touré, while Heverton Santos is a doubt. Pablo is expected to start up front after finding the net last time out, supported by Luís Esteves in the creative role. Porto will miss Martim Fernandes, but Zaidu is ready to step into defence, and Samu is expected to keep his place in attack after an impressive brace.

Tactically, Gil Vicente will stick with a 4-2-3-1 formation, aiming for compact defensive organisation and quick forward transitions. Porto will go with their preferred 4-3-3, looking to control possession and stretch their opponents with width and pace.

Gil Vicente (4-2-3-1)

Andrew; Santos, Buatu, Bamba, Esteves; Elimbi, Cáseres; Konan, Pablo, Bermejo; Fernández

Andrew
Konan
Buatu
Elimbi
Santos
Bamba
Cáseres
Fernández
Esteves
Bermejo
Pablo
FC Porto (4-3-3)

Costa; Costa, Bednarek, Pérez, Sanusi; Varela, Veiga, Pepê; Sainz, Agehowna, Froholdt

Costa
Sanusi
Pérez
Bednarek
Costa
Veiga
Varela
Froholdt
Pepê
Agehowna
Sainz
📈 Gil Vicente – Last Five Games
Result Score Date
C.D. Nacional 0 – 2 Gil Vicente Aug 9, 2025
🤝 Rio Ave 1 – 1 Gil Vicente May 16, 2025
🤝 Gil Vicente 1 – 1 Arouca May 10, 2025
Sporting CP 2 – 1 Gil Vicente May 4, 2025
Gil Vicente 1 – 0 SC Farense Apr 26, 2025
📈 FC Porto – Last Five Games
Result Score Date
FC Porto 3 – 0 Guimaraes Aug 11, 2025
FC Porto 1 – 0 Atlético Madrid Aug 3, 2025
🤝 FC Porto 4 – 4 Al Ahly Jun 24, 2025
Inter Miami CF 2 – 1 FC Porto Jun 19, 2025
🤝 Palmeiras 0 – 0 FC Porto Jun 15, 2025
🔄 Head to Head
Home Score Away Date Competition
Gil Vicente 3 – 1 FC Porto Jan 19, 2025 Portuguese Primeira Liga
FC Porto 3 – 0 Gil Vicente Aug 10, 2024 Portuguese Primeira Liga
Gil Vicente 1 – 1 FC Porto Feb 25, 2024 Portuguese Primeira Liga
FC Porto 2 – 1 Gil Vicente Sep 23, 2023 Portuguese Primeira Liga
FC Porto 1 – 2 Gil Vicente Feb 26, 2023 Portuguese Primeira Liga
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country Channel(s)
Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Brazil Zapping, Claro TV+, Disney+ Premium Brazil, Sky+, Vivo Play, ESPN3 Brazil
USA Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, GOLTV, GolTV Español
Argentina GolTV Latinoamerica
Germany DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
France beIN SPORTS CONNECT, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2
Italy DAZN Italia
Netherlands Ziggo Sport, Ziggo Sport 2
Switzerland DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Turkey S Sport+, Tivibu Spor 1

 

