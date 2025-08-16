Real Madrid vs Osasuna Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Competition – La Liga Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu Date: 19th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Real Madrid head into their opening La Liga clash on the back of strong performances, showing their firepower in recent matches. Wins against Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and RB Salzburg highlight their attacking depth, while the only blemish was a defeat to PSG in the Club World Cup. The Santiago Bernabéu crowd will expect another confident display as they begin their La Liga campaign at home.
Osasuna, meanwhile, arrive with a mixed bag of results. Victories over Atlético Madrid and Espanyol prove they are capable of upsetting stronger opponents, but dropped points against Betis and Villarreal reveal inconsistencies. Facing Real Madrid away is a daunting task, especially given their recent head-to-head record, where Madrid has come out on top in four of the last five meetings. In terms of team news, Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso will have to do without key names such as Endrick and Camavinga, while Jude Bellingham and David Alaba are doubtful. Osasuna also face selection headaches, with Benito, Muñoz and Rubén García doubtful. The availability of these players could tilt the balance further in Real Madrid’s favour.
Real Madrid’s attacking quality, bolstered by the likes of Vinícius Jr. and Mbappé, is likely to put Osasuna under heavy pressure from the start. If Osasuna can stay compact and take advantage of any Madrid defensive lapses, they may stand a chance, but the Bernabéu atmosphere and head-to-head record suggest a tough night ahead for the visitors. Fans can tune in worldwide through a variety of broadcasters and streaming platforms. For viewers in Spain, the game will be live on DAZN Spain and Movistar+, while UK fans can watch on Premier Sports and LaLigaTV. In the USA, coverage is available on ESPN+ and fuboTV. Kick-off is set for 20:00 GMT, making it prime-time viewing across Europe and accessible for fans globally through digital platforms.
Real Madrid (3-4-2-1): Osasuna (3-4-2-1):
Possible Line-Ups
Courtois – Militão, Huijsen, F. García – Alexander-Arnold, Tchouaméni, Valverde, Vinícius Jr. – Güler, Mbappé – García
Herrera – Catena, Boyomo, Cruz – Rosier, Torró, Moncayola, Bretones – R. García, Oroz – Budimir
✅ Real Madrid – Last Five Games
Result
Opponent
Score
Date
Competition
✅
WSG Swarovski Tirol
0 – 4
Aug 12, 2025
Club Friendly
❌
Paris Saint-Germain
4 – 0
Jul 9, 2025
Club World Cup
✅
Borussia Dortmund
3 – 2
Jul 5, 2025
Club World Cup
✅
Juventus
1 – 0
Jul 1, 2025
Club World Cup
✅
RB Salzburg
0 – 3
Jun 27, 2025
Club World Cup
🤝 Osasuna – Last Five Games
Result
Opponent
Score
Date
Competition
🤝
Alavés
1 – 1
May 24, 2025
La Liga
✅
Espanyol
2 – 0
May 18, 2025
La Liga
✅
Atlético Madrid
2 – 0
May 15, 2025
La Liga
🤝
Real Betis
1 – 1
May 11, 2025
La Liga
❌
Villarreal
4 – 2
May 3, 2025
La Liga
🔥 Head-to-Head Record
Fixture
Score
Date
Competition
Osasuna vs Real Madrid
1 – 1
Feb 15, 2025
La Liga
Real Madrid vs Osasuna
4 – 0
Nov 9, 2024
La Liga
Osasuna vs Real Madrid
2 – 4
Mar 16, 2024
La Liga
Real Madrid vs Osasuna
4 – 0
Oct 7, 2023
La Liga
Real Madrid vs Osasuna
2 – 1
May 6, 2023
Copa del Rey
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Channel(s)
Spain
DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV Bar HD
Great Britain
Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2
Germany
DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video
France
beIN SPORTS CONNECT, FreemyCANAL, beIN Sports 1
Italy
DAZN Italia
USA
ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
Canada
TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
Australia
beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, beIN SPORTS 3
Japan
DAZN Japan
Portugal
DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
