Real Madrid vs Osasuna Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Real Madrid vs Osasuna

Competition – La Liga

Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu

Date: 19th August 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid head into their opening La Liga clash on the back of strong performances, showing their firepower in recent matches. Wins against Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and RB Salzburg highlight their attacking depth, while the only blemish was a defeat to PSG in the Club World Cup. The Santiago Bernabéu crowd will expect another confident display as they begin their La Liga campaign at home.

Osasuna, meanwhile, arrive with a mixed bag of results. Victories over Atlético Madrid and Espanyol prove they are capable of upsetting stronger opponents, but dropped points against Betis and Villarreal reveal inconsistencies. Facing Real Madrid away is a daunting task, especially given their recent head-to-head record, where Madrid has come out on top in four of the last five meetings.

In terms of team news, Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso will have to do without key names such as Endrick and Camavinga, while Jude Bellingham and David Alaba are doubtful. Osasuna also face selection headaches, with Benito, Muñoz and Rubén García doubtful. The availability of these players could tilt the balance further in Real Madrid’s favour.

Real Madrid’s attacking quality, bolstered by the likes of Vinícius Jr. and Mbappé, is likely to put Osasuna under heavy pressure from the start. If Osasuna can stay compact and take advantage of any Madrid defensive lapses, they may stand a chance, but the Bernabéu atmosphere and head-to-head record suggest a tough night ahead for the visitors.

Fans can tune in worldwide through a variety of broadcasters and streaming platforms. For viewers in Spain, the game will be live on DAZN Spain and Movistar+, while UK fans can watch on Premier Sports and LaLigaTV. In the USA, coverage is available on ESPN+ and fuboTV. Kick-off is set for 20:00 GMT, making it prime-time viewing across Europe and accessible for fans globally through digital platforms.

Possible Line-Ups

Real Madrid (3-4-2-1):
Courtois – Militão, Huijsen, F. García – Alexander-Arnold, Tchouaméni, Valverde, Vinícius Jr. – Güler, Mbappé – García

Courtois
Huijsen
Tchouaméni
Militão
F. García
Güler
Valverde
Alexander-Arnold
Mbappé
Vinícius Jr.
G García

Osasuna (3-4-2-1):
Herrera – Catena, Boyomo, Cruz – Rosier, Torró, Moncayola, Bretones – R. García, Oroz – Budimir

Herrera
Cruz
Boyomo
Catena
Bretones
Moncayola
Torró
Rosier
Oroz
García
Budimir
✅ Real Madrid – Last Five Games
Result Opponent Score Date Competition
WSG Swarovski Tirol 0 – 4 Aug 12, 2025 Club Friendly
Paris Saint-Germain 4 – 0 Jul 9, 2025 Club World Cup
Borussia Dortmund 3 – 2 Jul 5, 2025 Club World Cup
Juventus 1 – 0 Jul 1, 2025 Club World Cup
RB Salzburg 0 – 3 Jun 27, 2025 Club World Cup
🤝 Osasuna – Last Five Games
Result Opponent Score Date Competition
🤝 Alavés 1 – 1 May 24, 2025 La Liga
Espanyol 2 – 0 May 18, 2025 La Liga
Atlético Madrid 2 – 0 May 15, 2025 La Liga
🤝 Real Betis 1 – 1 May 11, 2025 La Liga
Villarreal 4 – 2 May 3, 2025 La Liga
🔥 Head-to-Head Record
Fixture Score Date Competition
Osasuna vs Real Madrid 1 – 1 Feb 15, 2025 La Liga
Real Madrid vs Osasuna 4 – 0 Nov 9, 2024 La Liga
Osasuna vs Real Madrid 2 – 4 Mar 16, 2024 La Liga
Real Madrid vs Osasuna 4 – 0 Oct 7, 2023 La Liga
Real Madrid vs Osasuna 2 – 1 May 6, 2023 Copa del Rey
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country Channel(s)
Spain DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV Bar HD
Great Britain Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2
Germany DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video
France beIN SPORTS CONNECT, FreemyCANAL, beIN Sports 1
Italy DAZN Italia
USA ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
Canada TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, beIN SPORTS 3
Japan DAZN Japan
Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

 

