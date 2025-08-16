Ferencvaros vs FK Qarabag Preview, TV Listings & Streaming

Ferencvaros vs FK Qarabag Competition – Champions League Stadium: Groupama Arena Date: 19th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Ferencvaros and FK Qarabag face off at the Groupama Arena in Budapest on 19th August 2025, with kick-off at 20:00 GMT, in what promises to be an intriguing clash in the Champions League qualifiers. Both sides arrive in strong form, with convincing wins in their recent matches, and this encounter will decide who can maintain their European journey.

The Hungarian champions come into this fixture with plenty of confidence after dismantling Ludogorets Razgrad 3-0 in their last outing. They’ve also netted four against FC Noah, showing their attacking edge, while keeping things relatively solid at the back. The only blemish in recent months was their heavy 3-0 defeat against Viktoria Plzen earlier this year, but their recent momentum will give them hope of progressing.

Qarabag, meanwhile, have also been in ruthless form, crushing KF Shkëndija 5-1 in their last match and winning four of their last five. Their ability to grind out narrow victories—like the 1-0 wins against Shelbourne and Shkëndija away from home—suggests they can combine discipline with attacking flair. They’ve also enjoyed success against Ferencvaros in previous encounters, including a 3-1 victory back in 2022.

Team news could play a key role. Ferencvaros are expected to stick with their strongest XI after recent success, but fitness management will be vital with games coming thick and fast. Qarabag also have their lineup consistency to rely on, with no major disruptions expected. Both teams will see this as a golden opportunity to secure progression, and small margins may decide the tie.

Fans in America can catch the game live on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video while British viewers can catch the game on discovery+.

📈 Ferencvaros – Last Five Games

Result Score Date ✅ Ferencvaros 3 – 0 Ludogorets Razgrad Aug 12, 2025 🤝 Ludogorets Razgrad 0 – 0 Ferencvaros Aug 6, 2025 ✅ Ferencvaros 4 – 3 FC Noah Jul 30, 2025 ✅ FC Noah 1 – 2 Ferencvaros Jul 22, 2025 ❌ Viktoria Plzen 3 – 0 Ferencvaros Feb 20, 2025

📈 FK Qarabag – Last Five Games

Result Score Date ✅ FK Qarabag 5 – 1 KF Shkëndija Aug 12, 2025 ✅ KF Shkëndija 0 – 1 FK Qarabag Aug 5, 2025 ✅ FK Qarabag 1 – 0 Shelbourne Jul 30, 2025 ✅ Shelbourne 0 – 3 FK Qarabag Jul 23, 2025 ❌ RB Salzburg 2 – 1 FK Qarabag Jul 15, 2025

🔄 Head To Head Record

Home Score Away Date Competition Ferencvaros 1 – 3 FK Qarabag Aug 9, 2022 Champions League Qual. FK Qarabag 1 – 1 Ferencvaros Aug 3, 2022 Champions League Qual.

📺 TV Listings / Streaming