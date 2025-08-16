Ad

Ferencvaros vs FK Qarabag Preview, TV Listings & Streaming

Gamingtips Staff August 16, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Ferencvaros vs FK Qarabag

Competition – Champions League

Stadium: Groupama Arena

Date: 19th August 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Ferencvaros and FK Qarabag face off at the Groupama Arena in Budapest on 19th August 2025, with kick-off at 20:00 GMT, in what promises to be an intriguing clash in the Champions League qualifiers. Both sides arrive in strong form, with convincing wins in their recent matches, and this encounter will decide who can maintain their European journey.

The Hungarian champions come into this fixture with plenty of confidence after dismantling Ludogorets Razgrad 3-0 in their last outing. They’ve also netted four against FC Noah, showing their attacking edge, while keeping things relatively solid at the back. The only blemish in recent months was their heavy 3-0 defeat against Viktoria Plzen earlier this year, but their recent momentum will give them hope of progressing.

Qarabag, meanwhile, have also been in ruthless form, crushing KF Shkëndija 5-1 in their last match and winning four of their last five. Their ability to grind out narrow victories—like the 1-0 wins against Shelbourne and Shkëndija away from home—suggests they can combine discipline with attacking flair. They’ve also enjoyed success against Ferencvaros in previous encounters, including a 3-1 victory back in 2022.

Team news could play a key role. Ferencvaros are expected to stick with their strongest XI after recent success, but fitness management will be vital with games coming thick and fast. Qarabag also have their lineup consistency to rely on, with no major disruptions expected. Both teams will see this as a golden opportunity to secure progression, and small margins may decide the tie.

Fans in America can catch the game live on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video while British viewers can catch the game on discovery+.

📈 Ferencvaros – Last Five Games
Result Score Date
Ferencvaros 3 – 0 Ludogorets Razgrad Aug 12, 2025
🤝 Ludogorets Razgrad 0 – 0 Ferencvaros Aug 6, 2025
Ferencvaros 4 – 3 FC Noah Jul 30, 2025
FC Noah 1 – 2 Ferencvaros Jul 22, 2025
Viktoria Plzen 3 – 0 Ferencvaros Feb 20, 2025
📈 FK Qarabag – Last Five Games
Result Score Date
FK Qarabag 5 – 1 KF Shkëndija Aug 12, 2025
KF Shkëndija 0 – 1 FK Qarabag Aug 5, 2025
FK Qarabag 1 – 0 Shelbourne Jul 30, 2025
Shelbourne 0 – 3 FK Qarabag Jul 23, 2025
RB Salzburg 2 – 1 FK Qarabag Jul 15, 2025
🔄 Head To Head Record
Home Score Away Date Competition
Ferencvaros 1 – 3 FK Qarabag Aug 9, 2022 Champions League Qual.
FK Qarabag 1 – 1 Ferencvaros Aug 3, 2022 Champions League Qual.
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country Channel(s)
Great Britain discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
USA Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video
Argentina Disney+ Premium Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina
Germany DAZN Germany
France — (not listed in source)
Portugal DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal
Austria Sky Go Austria, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport Austria 4
Ireland discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, Virgin Media Two
Sweden Viaplay Sweden
Norway TV 2 Play

 

