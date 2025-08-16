Ferencvaros vs FK Qarabag Preview, TV Listings & Streaming

Ferencvaros vs FK Qarabag Competition – Champions League Stadium: Groupama Arena Date: 19th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Ferencvaros and FK Qarabag face off at the Groupama Arena in Budapest on 19th August 2025, with kick-off at 20:00 GMT, in what promises to be an intriguing clash in the Champions League qualifiers. Both sides arrive in strong form, with convincing wins in their recent matches, and this encounter will decide who can maintain their European journey. The Hungarian champions come into this fixture with plenty of confidence after dismantling Ludogorets Razgrad 3-0 in their last outing. They’ve also netted four against FC Noah, showing their attacking edge, while keeping things relatively solid at the back. The only blemish in recent months was their heavy 3-0 defeat against Viktoria Plzen earlier this year, but their recent momentum will give them hope of progressing. Qarabag, meanwhile, have also been in ruthless form, crushing KF Shkëndija 5-1 in their last match and winning four of their last five. Their ability to grind out narrow victories—like the 1-0 wins against Shelbourne and Shkëndija away from home—suggests they can combine discipline with attacking flair. They’ve also enjoyed success against Ferencvaros in previous encounters, including a 3-1 victory back in 2022. Team news could play a key role. Ferencvaros are expected to stick with their strongest XI after recent success, but fitness management will be vital with games coming thick and fast. Qarabag also have their lineup consistency to rely on, with no major disruptions expected. Both teams will see this as a golden opportunity to secure progression, and small margins may decide the tie.
Fans in America can catch the game live on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video while British viewers can catch the game on discovery+.
📈 Ferencvaros – Last Five Games
Result
Score
Date
✅
Ferencvaros 3 – 0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Aug 12, 2025
🤝
Ludogorets Razgrad 0 – 0 Ferencvaros
Aug 6, 2025
✅
Ferencvaros 4 – 3 FC Noah
Jul 30, 2025
✅
FC Noah 1 – 2 Ferencvaros
Jul 22, 2025
❌
Viktoria Plzen 3 – 0 Ferencvaros
Feb 20, 2025
📈 FK Qarabag – Last Five Games
Result
Score
Date
✅
FK Qarabag 5 – 1 KF Shkëndija
Aug 12, 2025
✅
KF Shkëndija 0 – 1 FK Qarabag
Aug 5, 2025
✅
FK Qarabag 1 – 0 Shelbourne
Jul 30, 2025
✅
Shelbourne 0 – 3 FK Qarabag
Jul 23, 2025
❌
RB Salzburg 2 – 1 FK Qarabag
Jul 15, 2025
🔄 Head To Head Record
Home
Score
Away
Date
Competition
Ferencvaros
1 – 3
FK Qarabag
Aug 9, 2022
Champions League Qual.
FK Qarabag
1 – 1
Ferencvaros
Aug 3, 2022
Champions League Qual.
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Channel(s)
Great Britain
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
USA
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video
Argentina
Disney+ Premium Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina
Germany
DAZN Germany
France
— (not listed in source)
Portugal
DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal
Austria
Sky Go Austria, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport Austria 4
Ireland
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, Virgin Media Two
Sweden
Viaplay Sweden
Norway
TV 2 Play
