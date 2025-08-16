Ad

Rangers vs Club Brugge Preview, TV Listings & Streaming

Gamingtips Staff August 16, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Rangers vs Club Brugge

Competition – Champions League

Stadium: Ibrox Stadium

Date: 19th August 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Rangers welcome Belgian giants Club Brugge to Ibrox Stadium for a crucial Champions League qualifier on 19th August 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT. Both sides head into this encounter in fine form and will be determined to secure an early advantage in this two-legged tie.

The Scottish side showed attacking firepower in their recent 4-2 win over Alloa Athletic, while also proving their European credentials by beating Viktoria Plzen 3-0 earlier this month. However, their 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture against Plzen and draws against Motherwell and Dundee highlight a vulnerability that Brugge may look to exploit.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, are brimming with confidence after four straight wins, including a thrilling 3-2 victory over RB Salzburg. Their domestic dominance has continued with strong league performances, and they travel to Glasgow knowing that their away form has been impressive. The Belgian champions will see this as a golden opportunity to strike on the road.

In terms of team news, both squads appear settled, with little indication of major absentees disrupting preparations. Rangers will rely on their depth to maintain balance across competitions, while Brugge’s consistency in selection has allowed them to build momentum. The clash at Ibrox promises to be decided by small margins, with both teams possessing players capable of turning the tide.

Surprisingly there is no head-to-head history between these two sides, meeting for the first time in their histories in 2025 is quite a shock.

Fans around the world can follow the action live, with coverage available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland, DAZN in Germany, Sky Sport Calcio in Italy, Sport TV in Portugal, and Paramount+ in the USA, ensuring global audiences won’t miss a moment from Ibrox.

📈 Rangers – Last Five Games
Result Score Date
Rangers 4 – 2 Alloa Athletic Aug 16, 2025
Viktoria Plzen 2 – 1 Rangers Aug 12, 2025
🤝 Rangers 1 – 1 Dundee Aug 9, 2025
Rangers 3 – 0 Viktoria Plzen Aug 5, 2025
🤝 Motherwell 1 – 1 Rangers Aug 2, 2025
📈 Club Brugge – Last Five Games
Result Score Date
Zulte-Waregem 0 – 1 Club Brugge Aug 16, 2025
Club Brugge 3 – 2 RB Salzburg Aug 12, 2025
Club Brugge 2 – 0 Cercle Brugge KSV Aug 9, 2025
RB Salzburg 0 – 1 Club Brugge Aug 6, 2025
KV Mechelen 2 – 1 Club Brugge Aug 1, 2025
🔄 Head To Head Record
Home Score Away Date Competition
No previous meetings between these two sides
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country Channel(s)
Great Britain Amazon Prime Video
USA Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA
Argentina Disney+ Premium Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Belgium RTL Play, VTM GO, Club RTL, VTM 2, Pickx+ Sports 1
Germany DAZN Germany
Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
Italy Sky Sport Calcio
France — (not listed in sources)
Ireland Amazon Prime Video
Sweden Viaplay Sweden

 

