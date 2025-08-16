Rangers vs Club Brugge Preview, TV Listings & Streaming

Rangers vs Club Brugge Competition – Champions League Stadium: Ibrox Stadium Date: 19th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Rangers welcome Belgian giants Club Brugge to Ibrox Stadium for a crucial Champions League qualifier on 19th August 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT. Both sides head into this encounter in fine form and will be determined to secure an early advantage in this two-legged tie.

The Scottish side showed attacking firepower in their recent 4-2 win over Alloa Athletic, while also proving their European credentials by beating Viktoria Plzen 3-0 earlier this month. However, their 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture against Plzen and draws against Motherwell and Dundee highlight a vulnerability that Brugge may look to exploit.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, are brimming with confidence after four straight wins, including a thrilling 3-2 victory over RB Salzburg. Their domestic dominance has continued with strong league performances, and they travel to Glasgow knowing that their away form has been impressive. The Belgian champions will see this as a golden opportunity to strike on the road.

In terms of team news, both squads appear settled, with little indication of major absentees disrupting preparations. Rangers will rely on their depth to maintain balance across competitions, while Brugge’s consistency in selection has allowed them to build momentum. The clash at Ibrox promises to be decided by small margins, with both teams possessing players capable of turning the tide.

Surprisingly there is no head-to-head history between these two sides, meeting for the first time in their histories in 2025 is quite a shock.

Fans around the world can follow the action live, with coverage available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland, DAZN in Germany, Sky Sport Calcio in Italy, Sport TV in Portugal, and Paramount+ in the USA, ensuring global audiences won’t miss a moment from Ibrox.

📈 Rangers – Last Five Games

Result Score Date ✅ Rangers 4 – 2 Alloa Athletic Aug 16, 2025 ❌ Viktoria Plzen 2 – 1 Rangers Aug 12, 2025 🤝 Rangers 1 – 1 Dundee Aug 9, 2025 ✅ Rangers 3 – 0 Viktoria Plzen Aug 5, 2025 🤝 Motherwell 1 – 1 Rangers Aug 2, 2025

📈 Club Brugge – Last Five Games

Result Score Date ✅ Zulte-Waregem 0 – 1 Club Brugge Aug 16, 2025 ✅ Club Brugge 3 – 2 RB Salzburg Aug 12, 2025 ✅ Club Brugge 2 – 0 Cercle Brugge KSV Aug 9, 2025 ✅ RB Salzburg 0 – 1 Club Brugge Aug 6, 2025 ❌ KV Mechelen 2 – 1 Club Brugge Aug 1, 2025

🔄 Head To Head Record

Home Score Away Date Competition No previous meetings between these two sides — — — —

