Red Star Belgrade vs Pafos Preview, TV Listings & Streaming

Red Star Belgrade vs Pafos Competition – Champions League Stadium: Rajko Mitic Stadium Date: 19th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Red Star Belgrade welcome Pafos to the Rajko Mitic Stadium in what promises to be a fascinating Champions League qualifying clash. Both sides come into this tie in excellent form, having navigated their recent fixtures strongly. Red Star have shown their European pedigree with convincing wins over Lech Poznan and Lincoln Red Imps, while Pafos are proving to be one of the surprise packages of the qualifiers with back-to-back wins over Dynamo Kyiv and Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

For Red Star, consistency at home will be key, especially after they scored freely in recent matches. Their attack has been sharp, averaging multiple goals across their last four games, with defensive resilience also evident in narrow away wins. Pafos, on the other hand, have shown an ability to grind out results on the road, with their recent away victories underlining their tactical discipline. Despite being newcomers at this stage, they arrive with confidence and nothing to lose.

The Rajko Mitic Stadium atmosphere will be intense, and this fixture will test whether Pafos’ momentum can match Red Star’s Champions League experience. The Serbian side enter as favorites, but Pafos have proven they can upset stronger sides and won’t be taken lightly. With both teams unbeaten in their last three, this clash should be finely balanced and could hinge on defensive discipline and clinical finishing in front of goal.

Fans worldwide will be able to follow the clash, with major broadcasters such as DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports, and Paramount+ ensuring full coverage. Kick-off is set for 20:00 GMT, with the Rajko Mitic Stadium expected to be rocking for this decisive European night.

🔥 Red Star Belgrade Form

Result Opponent Score Date Competition 🤝 Lech Poznan 1 – 1 Aug 12, 2025 Champions League Qual ✅ Lech Poznan 1 – 3 Aug 6, 2025 Champions League Qual ✅ Lincoln Red Imps 5 – 1 Jul 29, 2025 Champions League Qual ✅ Lincoln Red Imps 0 – 1 Jul 22, 2025 Champions League Qual ✅ Young Boys 0 – 1 Jan 29, 2025 Champions League

🔥 Pafos Form

Result Opponent Score Date Competition ✅ Dynamo Kyiv 2 – 0 Aug 12, 2025 Champions League Qual ✅ Dynamo Kyiv 0 – 1 Aug 5, 2025 Champions League Qual ✅ Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 – 1 Jul 30, 2025 Champions League Qual 🤝 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1 – 1 Jul 22, 2025 Champions League Qual ❌ Djurgården 3 – 0 Mar 13, 2025 Conference League

🤝 Head-to-Head

Fixture Score Date Competition No previous meetings – – –

📺 TV Listings / Streaming