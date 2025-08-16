Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev Preview UFC 319 Middleweight Championship

Fighter Age Height Weight Association Class Khamzat Chimaev “Borz” 31 6’2″ / 187.96cm 183 lbs / 83.01 kg Allstars Training Center Middleweight Dricus Du Plessis “Stillknocks” 31 6’0″ / 182.88cm 185 lbs / 83.91 kg Team CIT Middleweight

The middleweight division is set for a blockbuster clash as Khamzat Chimaev (14-0) puts his undefeated record on the line against reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis (23-2). This fight pits two of the most dangerous and relentless competitors in the UFC against each other, with both men riding impressive winning streaks against elite opposition.

Chimaev has built his reputation as one of the most feared finishers in the sport. With 6 submission wins and 6 knockouts, his ability to blend world-class wrestling with aggressive striking makes him unpredictable and dangerous from the first bell. His recent victory over Robert Whittaker via submission showed that he can dominate elite contenders in decisive fashion. Moreover, his win over former welterweight king Kamaru Usman by majority decision proved his cardio and toughness in deep waters.

On the other hand, Du Plessis has evolved into a true champion, combining knockout power with slick submission skills. With 9 KO/TKO victories and 11 submission wins, he boasts one of the most balanced finishing records in the division. His victory over Israel Adesanya in 2024 cemented his place as the new force at 185 lbs, while back-to-back wins against Sean Strickland solidified his championship credentials. Known for his grit and ability to rally in later rounds, Du Plessis thrives in five-round wars, something that could test Chimaev’s pace and endurance.

Stylistically, this fight is a clash between Chimaev’s relentless pressure and Du Plessis’ well-rounded arsenal. If Chimaev secures early takedowns, his grappling advantage could overwhelm the South African. However, if Du Plessis survives the storm and extends the fight, his durability and finishing instincts might tilt the balance in his favor.

This showdown isn’t just about records—it’s about legacy. Chimaev seeks to remain undefeated and prove himself as one of the most dominant fighters in MMA history, while Du Plessis aims to continue his reign and defend his belt against one of the most hyped contenders in recent years.

Fans can expect an intense, high-stakes battle with fireworks from the opening round. Whether it ends with a thunderous knockout, a slick submission, or a hard-fought decision, this fight is destined to leave a lasting mark on the middleweight division.

Fighter Record KO/TKO Submissions Decisions Khamzat Chimaev ✅ 14-0 ❌ 6 (43%) 6 (43%) 2 (14%) Dricus Du Plessis ✅ 23-2 ❌ 9 (39%) 11 (48%) 3 (13%)

Last Five Fights – Khamzat Chimaev

Result Opponent Event Method Round Time ✅ Win Robert Whittaker UFC 308 – Topuria vs Holloway (Oct 26, 2024) Submission (Face Crank) 1 3:34 ✅ Win Kamaru Usman UFC 294 – Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 (Oct 21, 2023) Decision (Majority) 3 5:00 ✅ Win Kevin Holland UFC 279 – Diaz vs Ferguson (Sep 10, 2022) Submission (Brabo Choke) 1 2:13 ✅ Win Gilbert Burns UFC 273 – Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie (Apr 9, 2022) Decision (Unanimous) 3 5:00 ✅ Win Jingliang Li UFC 267 – Blachowicz vs Teixeira (Oct 30, 2021) Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 1 3:16

Last Five Fights – Dricus Du Plessis