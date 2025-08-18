Bodo/Glimt vs SK Sturm Graz Preview, TV Listings & Streaming

Bodo/Glimt vs SK Sturm Graz Competition – Champions League Stadium: Aspmyra Stadion Date: 20th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Bodo/Glimt come into this Champions League clash in sensational form. With four wins from their last five games, including a 7-2 demolition of Valerenga and a 5-0 thrashing of Stromsgodset, they have shown their attacking flair and dominance in Norway’s Eliteserien. Their only slip was a 1-1 draw against Tromso, but overall, momentum is firmly on their side heading into this high-stakes encounter.

SK Sturm Graz, meanwhile, have had mixed fortunes in the Austrian Bundesliga. While they secured a convincing 3-1 away victory over Josko Ried, losses against Rapid Vienna and earlier against the same side in May highlight vulnerabilities. Their inconsistency could prove costly against a Bodo/Glimt team that thrives at home. Sturm Graz will need a disciplined performance to keep the tie alive before returning to Austria.

Both teams head into this game with their own challenges. Bodo/Glimt will be relying on their free-flowing attack and home advantage, while Sturm Graz must balance their defence carefully against an opponent known for overwhelming pressure. The first leg in Norway will set the tone, and both managers will be aware of how crucial an away goal or clean sheet could prove.

Fans around the world can catch the action live. In the UK, the match will be broadcast on discovery+ and TNT Sports 5, while in Germany DAZN and Amazon Prime Video will provide coverage. Viewers in Spain can watch on Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, and US-based fans will have access via Paramount+ and ViX. Kick-off is set for 20:00 GMT, ensuring prime-time viewing for European audiences and accessible global coverage via streaming platforms.

Bodo/Glimt’s home advantage and attacking momentum make them strong favourites, but SK Sturm Graz are known for resilience in Europe. If they can stay compact and hit on the break, they may yet spring a surprise. Still, based on form, the Norwegian champions will feel confident of taking a crucial first-leg lead.

⚡ Bodo/Glimt – Last Five Games

Result Opponent Score Date Competition ✅ Stromsgodset 0 – 5 Aug 15, 2025 Norwegian Eliteserien 🤝 Tromso 1 – 1 Aug 9, 2025 Norwegian Eliteserien ✅ Hamarkameratene 1 – 3 Aug 3, 2025 Norwegian Eliteserien ✅ Stromsgodset 1 – 0 Jul 30, 2025 Norwegian Eliteserien ✅ Valerenga 7 – 2 Jul 26, 2025 Norwegian Eliteserien

⚡ SK Sturm Graz – Last Five Games

Result Opponent Score Date Competition ✅ SV Josko Ried 1 – 3 Aug 16, 2025 Austrian Bundesliga ❌ Rapid Vienna 1 – 2 Aug 10, 2025 Austrian Bundesliga ✅ LASK Linz 0 – 2 Aug 1, 2025 Austrian Bundesliga 🤝 Wolfsberger 1 – 1 May 24, 2025 Austrian Bundesliga ❌ Rapid Vienna 3 – 1 May 18, 2025 Austrian Bundesliga

🔥 Head-to-Head Record

Fixture Score Date Competition No previous head-to-head records available – – –

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel(s) Great Britain discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports 5 Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones 4 Italy Sky Sport Calcio USA Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video France beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5 Netherlands Ziggo Sport 2 Austria CANAL+ Austria Sweden Viaplay Sweden

