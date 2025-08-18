Celtic vs Kairat Almaty Preview, TV Listings & Streaming

Celtic vs Kairat Almaty Competition – Champions League Stadium: Celtic Park Date: 20th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Celtic return to Champions League action at Celtic Park, buoyed by a strong run of recent form. Their last three competitive fixtures have brought consecutive wins, including a 4-1 victory over Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup and a 2-0 away success against Aberdeen. Momentum is clearly with Brendan Rodgers’ side as they prepare for this European tie in front of a packed Glasgow crowd.
Kairat Almaty have had a tougher route into this round, alternating between wins and defeats across their last five games. They secured important victories over Slovan Bratislava and KuPS Kuopio, but defeats against the same opposition show their inconsistency. Travelling to Celtic Park presents their toughest challenge yet, and they will need discipline and defensive resilience to stand a chance against a free-scoring Celtic team.
While Celtic’s recent loss to Ajax in a friendly demonstrated vulnerabilities at the back, their competitive form paints a much stronger picture. Kairat will be hoping to frustrate their hosts and potentially grab a goal, but the home side’s attacking depth and recent domestic performances make them favourites heading into this clash. Fans worldwide will be able to watch this clash live. In the UK, the match will be shown on discovery+ and TNT Sports 1, while in Ireland it will also be available on RTE 2. German viewers can tune in via DAZN and Amazon Prime Video, with Spain’s coverage provided by Movistar Liga de Campeones. For fans in the United States, Paramount+ and ViX carry the action. Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT, perfect for prime-time viewing across Europe and accessible for fans globally through streaming platforms.
Celtic’s attacking trio of Maeda, Kyogo and Abada will be expected to cause serious problems for the Kairat defence, while midfield control from McGregor could dictate the game. For Kairat, the focus will be on defensive organisation and looking to hit on the counter. The tie is finely poised, but Celtic’s home form and recent winning streak make them firm favourites to secure a first-leg advantage.
🍀 Celtic – Last Five Games
Result
Opponent
Score
Date
Competition
✅
Falkirk
4 – 1
Aug 15, 2025
Scottish League Cup
✅
Aberdeen
0 – 2
Aug 10, 2025
Scottish Premiership
✅
St Mirren
1 – 0
Aug 3, 2025
Scottish Premiership
❌
Ajax Amsterdam
5 – 1
Jul 24, 2025
Club Friendly
🤝
Aberdeen
1 – 1
May 24, 2025
Scottish Cup
🟡 Kairat Almaty – Last Five Games
Result
Opponent
Score
Date
Competition
❌
Slovan Bratislava
1 – 0
Aug 12, 2025
Champions League Qualifier
✅
Slovan Bratislava
1 – 0
Aug 6, 2025
Champions League Qualifier
✅
KuPS Kuopio
3 – 0
Jul 29, 2025
Champions League Qualifier
❌
KuPS Kuopio
2 – 0
Jul 22, 2025
Champions League Qualifier
✅
Olimpija Ljubljana
2 – 0
Jul 15, 2025
Champions League Qualifier
🔥 Head-to-Head Record
Fixture
Score
Date
Competition
No previous meetings between these two sides
–
–
–
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Channel(s)
Great Britain
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
Ireland
RTE Player, discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, RTE 2, TNT Sports 1
Germany
DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video
Spain
Movistar Liga de Campeones 3
Italy
Sky Sport 251
USA
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Argentina
Disney+ Premium Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Brazil
Max Brazil
Australia
Stan Sport
