FC Basel vs F.C. Copenhagen Preview, TV Listings & Streaming

FC Basel vs F.C. Copenhagen Competition – Champions League Stadium: St. Jakob-Park Date: 20th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

FC Basel and F.C. Copenhagen lock horns in a crucial Champions League clash at St. Jakob-Park. Basel enter this tie with a mixed record, alternating wins and losses in recent outings. Convincing victories against Young Boys and Grasshoppers showcased their attacking power, but defeats to Lugano and St. Gallen highlighted defensive vulnerabilities. A strong start at home will be vital if they are to gain an advantage before the return leg.

F.C. Copenhagen come into this match in better form, winning three of their last five matches. A stunning 5-0 demolition of Malmö FF underlined their European pedigree, while recent wins over Nordsjælland and Fredericia in the Danish Superliga added to their momentum. Their only stumble was a loss against AGF, but overall they look like a side carrying significant attacking threat and confidence.

With both sides known for high-scoring games, this encounter promises goals. Basel’s home crowd could be a big factor, but Copenhagen’s recent dominance suggests they will be far from intimidated. The midfield battle will be crucial in deciding who dictates the tempo, and both managers will be looking for defensive stability in what could be an open contest.

Fans across the globe can tune in to this exciting tie. In the UK, TNT Sports 3 and discovery+ will provide full coverage, while DAZN and Amazon Prime Video bring the action to Germany. Switzerland will show the game across multiple Blue Sport and national channels, while viewers in the US can catch it on Paramount+ and TUDN. Kick-off is set for 20:00 GMT, prime-time in Europe and perfect for global audiences on streaming platforms.

With Basel strong at home but inconsistent in defence, and Copenhagen full of attacking confidence, this first leg promises drama. Goals are expected, and whichever side holds their nerve in key moments could gain a crucial edge in their pursuit of a Champions League group stage place.

🔴 FC Basel – Last Five Games

Result Opponent Score Date Competition ❌ FC Lugano 3 – 1 Aug 10, 2025 Swiss Super League ✅ Young Boys 4 – 1 Aug 6, 2025 Swiss Super League ✅ Grasshoppers 2 – 1 Aug 2, 2025 Swiss Super League ❌ St. Gallen 2 – 1 Jul 26, 2025 Swiss Super League ✅ FC Luzern 4 – 0 May 24, 2025 Swiss Super League

🦁 F.C. Copenhagen – Last Five Games

Result Opponent Score Date Competition ✅ FC Nordsjælland 1 – 3 Aug 15, 2025 Danish Superliga ✅ Malmö FF 5 – 0 Aug 12, 2025 Champions League Qualifier ❌ AGF 2 – 3 Aug 8, 2025 Danish Superliga 🤝 Malmö FF 0 – 0 Aug 5, 2025 Champions League Qualifier ✅ FC Fredericia 0 – 2 Aug 1, 2025 Danish Superliga

🔥 Head-to-Head Record

Fixture Score Date Competition No previous meetings between these two sides – – –

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel(s) Great Britain discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports 3 Ireland discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports 3 Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones 2 Italy Sky Sport 252 USA Paramount+, TUDN USA, Amazon Prime Video, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Brazil Zapping, Claro TV+, Max Brazil, Sky+, Vivo Play, Space Brazil Switzerland Blue Sport, SRF Play, RTS 2, RSI La 2, Sunrise TV Denmark Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

