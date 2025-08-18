Fenerbahce vs Benfica Preview, TV Listings & Streaming

Fenerbahce vs Benfica Competition – Champions League Stadium: Ulker Stadyumu Date: 20th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Fenerbahce and Benfica meet once again in a fixture with plenty of recent history. The Turkish side approach this clash with mixed form, winning two of their last five, including a thumping 5-2 victory over Feyenoord. However, dropped points against Goztepe and defeats to both Feyenoord and Benfica in recent weeks highlight defensive lapses. The Ulker Stadyumu faithful will expect a strong response in this high-stakes encounter.

Benfica, meanwhile, are flying. Four wins from their last five matches underline their momentum, with recent victories over Estrela, Nice, and Fenerbahce themselves in a friendly showing their strength. Their only setback was a heavy 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Club World Cup, but otherwise they have looked sharp at both ends of the pitch. Confidence will be high as they travel to Istanbul knowing they have already beaten this opponent in pre-season.

The head-to-head record also leans towards Benfica, who have won three of the last five meetings. Fenerbahce will need to call upon their attacking options to break down a resolute Benfica defence, while the Portuguese giants will look to continue their excellent run of form and strike first in this crucial tie.

Fans around the world will have plenty of ways to watch this blockbuster clash. UK viewers can tune in on TNT Sports 2 via discovery+, while Spanish audiences have coverage on Movistar Liga de Campeones. In Germany, DAZN and Amazon Prime Video carry the action, while in the US, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo will broadcast the match. Turkish supporters will enjoy multiple options including Digiturk Play and TRT 1. Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT, prime-time in Europe and perfect for a global audience following these two giants.

This fixture is steeped in history and recent drama, with Benfica currently holding the upper hand. Fenerbahce, however, boast strong home support and will look to turn the tide under the lights in Istanbul. Expect a fiery contest full of intensity, where the first goal could prove decisive in shaping the tie.

🟡 Fenerbahce – Last Five Games

Result Opponent Score Date Competition 🤝 Goztepe 0 – 0 Aug 16, 2025 Turkish Super Lig ✅ Feyenoord 5 – 2 Aug 12, 2025 Champions League Qualifier ❌ Feyenoord 2 – 1 Aug 6, 2025 Champions League Qualifier ✅ Lazio 1 – 0 Jul 30, 2025 Club Friendly ❌ Benfica 3 – 2 Jul 26, 2025 Club Friendly

🔴 Benfica – Last Five Games

Result Opponent Score Date Competition ✅ Estrela 0 – 1 Aug 16, 2025 Primeira Liga ✅ Nice 2 – 0 Aug 12, 2025 Champions League Qualifier ✅ Nice 0 – 2 Aug 6, 2025 Champions League Qualifier ✅ Fenerbahce 3 – 2 Jul 26, 2025 Club Friendly ❌ Chelsea 1 – 4 Jun 28, 2025 Club World Cup

🔥 Head-to-Head Record

Fixture Score Date Competition Benfica vs Fenerbahce 3 – 2 Jul 26, 2025 Club Friendly Fenerbahce vs Benfica 1 – 1 Aug 14, 2018 Champions League Benfica vs Fenerbahce 1 – 0 Aug 7, 2018 Champions League Benfica vs Fenerbahce 3 – 1 May 2, 2013 Europa League Fenerbahce vs Benfica 1 – 0 Apr 25, 2013 Europa League

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel(s) Great Britain discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports 2 Ireland discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Virgin Media Two, TNT Sports 2 Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video, tabii Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones, tabii Italy Amazon Prime Video, tabii USA Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, CBS Sports Golazo Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Brazil Max Brazil, TNT Brasil, Claro TV+, Vivo Play Turkey Digiturk Play, tabii, TRT 1 France tabii

