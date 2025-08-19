Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad Preview

Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad Competition – Europa Conference League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 21st August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Crystal Palace will be looking to carry their Premier League resilience into European competition as they host Fredrikstad in the Champions League. Palace have shown mixed but competitive form recently, holding Chelsea to a goalless draw and drawing with Liverpool (won the Community Shield on pens), while also defeating Wolves in their last league outing before the summer. The key for Palace will be turning these steady results into clinical victories on home turf.

Fredrikstad, meanwhile, enter the tie after a tough qualifying campaign. Back-to-back defeats to FC Midtjylland exposed weaknesses, though they have shown they can compete, with a recent win over Strømsgodset and draws against Tromsø and HamKam. This will be their first ever meeting with Crystal Palace, adding extra intrigue to the clash. Fredrikstad will need to tighten defensively to withstand Palace’s pace and attacking threats at Selhurst Park.

Team selection could prove crucial. Crystal Palace have been balancing Premier League duties with continental fixtures, while Fredrikstad will rely on their experience in the Eliteserien. Palace’s attacking transitions, especially in home games, will likely test the Norwegian side’s backline. With kick-off set for 20:00 GMT, the Selhurst Park crowd will play their part in driving the Eagles forward.

Fans in the UK will be able to follow the action live on Channel 5, with coverage beginning ahead of the 20:00 GMT kick-off. This marks an important European night for Crystal Palace, and the Selhurst Park atmosphere should make it a memorable contest.

✅ Crystal Palace – Last Five Games

Result Opponent Score Date Competition 🤝 Chelsea 0 – 0 Aug 17, 2025 Premier League 🤝 Liverpool 2 – 2 Aug 10, 2025 FA Community Shield ❌ FC Augsburg 0 – 1 Aug 1, 2025 Club Friendly 🤝 Liverpool 1 – 1 May 25, 2025 Premier League ✅ Wolves 4 – 2 May 20, 2025 Premier League

🔴 Fredrikstad – Last Five Games

Result Opponent Score Date Competition ❌ FC Midtjylland 2 – 0 Aug 14, 2025 Europa League Qualifying ❌ FC Midtjylland 1 – 3 Aug 7, 2025 Europa League Qualifying 🤝 Tromsø 0 – 0 Aug 2, 2025 Eliteserien ✅ Strømsgodset 3 – 2 Jul 25, 2025 Eliteserien 🤝 HamKam 1 – 1 Jul 20, 2025 Eliteserien

⚔ Head-to-Head Record

Fixture Score Date Competition No previous meetings – – –

