Rosenborg vs Mainz Preview

Rosenborg vs Mainz Competition – Europa League Stadium: Lerkendal Stadium Date: 21st August 2025 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

Rosenborg welcome Mainz to the Lerkendal Stadium in what promises to be a competitive Europa Conference League encounter. The Norwegian side have been mixing strong results with occasional setbacks, recently defeating Hammarby away while also falling heavily to KFUM Oslo. Their ability to bounce back, especially with solid home form, could be crucial against Bundesliga opposition. Rosenborg’s attack has produced nine goals in their last three wins, a sign of their sharpness in the final third.

Mainz arrive in Norway having shown resilience across domestic and European competitions. A recent cup win over Dynamo Dresden and a strong away victory at Bochum underline their capacity to perform under pressure. However, defeats against Bayern Munich and dropped points to Leverkusen and Frankfurt demonstrate that they remain vulnerable. Consistency will be key if Mainz are to progress, and their attacking output could prove decisive in this tie.

With no previous meetings between these two sides, both teams enter uncharted territory. Rosenborg will look to leverage home advantage, while Mainz’s Bundesliga quality provides them with an edge in experience. The clash will also serve as a test of tactical setups, with Rosenborg likely leaning on attacking combinations, while Mainz may aim to control tempo through midfield discipline.

✅ Rosenborg – Last Five Games

Result Opponent Score Date Competition ✅ Hammarby IF 0 – 1 Aug 14, 2025 Conference League Qualifying 🤝 Hammarby IF 0 – 0 Aug 7, 2025 Conference League Qualifying ❌ KFUM Oslo 4 – 1 Aug 3, 2025 Eliteserien ✅ Banga 0 – 2 Jul 31, 2025 Conference League Qualifying ✅ Tromsø 4 – 1 Jul 27, 2025 Eliteserien

🔴 Mainz – Last Five Games

Result Opponent Score Date Competition ✅ Dynamo Dresden 0 – 1 Aug 18, 2025 German Cup 🤝 Bayer Leverkusen 2 – 2 May 17, 2025 Bundesliga ✅ VfL Bochum 1 – 4 May 10, 2025 Bundesliga 🤝 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 – 1 May 4, 2025 Bundesliga ❌ Bayern Munich 3 – 0 Apr 26, 2025 Bundesliga

⚔ Head-to-Head Record

Fixture Score Date Competition No previous meetings – – –

