Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys Preview

Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys Competition – Europa League Stadium: Národny Futbalovy Stadión Date: 21st August 2025 Kick-off time – 19:15 GMT

Slovan Bratislava take on Swiss champions Young Boys in a crucial Europa League clash at the Národny Futbalovy Stadión. Both teams arrive with mixed recent results, with Slovan showing strength in qualifiers but also falling to Bayern Munich earlier in the year, while Young Boys are looking to find consistency after a string of draws in domestic action.

Slovan’s path to this stage included a win over Zrinjski Mostar and a narrow 1-0 victory against Kairat Almaty. Their home form has been encouraging, highlighted by a 4-0 triumph against Zrinjski. Young Boys, meanwhile, come into this tie with three draws in their last five games, their only defeat coming against Basel. The Swiss side have proven tricky to beat, but their lack of cutting edge could be exposed against a clinical Slovan attack.

The head-to-head history between these two sides has seen Young Boys dominate, with a notable 5-0 win back in 2014 and victories in three of the four previous encounters. However, Slovan’s recent home momentum offers them confidence. With kick-off set for 19:15 GMT, the stage is set for a balanced contest. The outcome may hinge on whether Young Boys’ defense can contain Slovan’s attacking surges in front of their home support.

Fans can catch the action live on multiple platforms, with coverage in Switzerland available on Blue Sport and SRF, while in Slovakia the game will be shown on Šport. International audiences can stream via bet365 (18+ geo restrictions apply), while UK viewers can watch on Premier Sports. Kick-off is set for 19:15 GMT, making this an evening showdown under the lights in Bratislava.

✅ Slovan Bratislava – Last Five Games

Result Opponent Score Date Competition ✅ Kairat Almaty 0 – 1 Aug 12, 2025 Champions League Qualifying ❌ Kairat Almaty 1 – 0 Aug 6, 2025 Champions League Qualifying 🤝 Zrinjski Mostar 2 – 2 Jul 29, 2025 Champions League Qualifying ✅ Zrinjski Mostar 4 – 0 Jul 22, 2025 Champions League Qualifying ❌ Bayern Munich 3 – 1 Jan 29, 2025 Champions League

🟡 Young Boys – Last Five Games

Result Opponent Score Date Competition 🤝 FC Sion 0 – 0 Aug 10, 2025 Swiss Super League ❌ FC Basel 4 – 1 Aug 6, 2025 Swiss Super League 🤝 Winterthur 1 – 1 Aug 2, 2025 Swiss Super League ✅ Servette 3 – 1 Jul 26, 2025 Swiss Super League 🤝 FC Lugano 1 – 1 May 24, 2025 Swiss Super League

⚔ Head-to-Head Record

Fixture Score Date Competition Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava 3 – 2 Jul 28, 2021 Champions League Qualifying Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys 0 – 0 Jul 21, 2021 Champions League Qualifying Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys 1 – 3 Nov 27, 2014 Europa League Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava 5 – 0 Sep 18, 2014 Europa League

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel(s) Bosnia & Herzegovina Arena Sport 1P China ZhiBo8 International bet365 (geo restrictions apply 18+) Liechtenstein Blue Sport Slovakia Šport Switzerland Blue Sport, SRF Play, Sunrise TV, SRF zwei Spain DAZN Spain, Movistar+ Germany DAZN Germany, Sky Go UK Premier Sports, LaLigaTV, Amazon Prime Video USA ESPN+, fuboTV

