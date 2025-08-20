West Ham United vs Chelsea Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

West Ham United vs Chelsea Competition – English Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 22nd August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

West Ham host Chelsea at the London Stadium in what promises to be a fiery Premier League clash. The Hammers are coming off a bruising defeat to Sunderland on the opening day, though their summer form featured wins over Bournemouth and Everton, showing glimpses of resilience. The hammers will be desperate to bounce back with a strong showing against one of their fiercest London rivals.

Chelsea, meanwhile, arrive in excellent form. The Blues are unbeaten in their last five games, including commanding wins over AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and PSG. A goalless draw against Crystal Palace on the opening weekend was a minor stumble, but The blue’s squad has looked balanced and effective, with both defensive stability and attacking sharpness evident.

Head-to-head history leans towards Chelsea, with three wins in the last five meetings including a 5-0 thrashing in May 2024. West Ham have taken points off them in London before, however, and will be hoping the home crowd can spark another upset.

Both managers have key selection issues heading into this clash. West Ham are most likely going to set up in a 3-4-2-1, with Füllkrug leading the line, supported by Bowen and Paqueta. The midfield duo of Soucek, and Álvarez will be vital in both breaking up Chelsea’s possession and transitioning into attack, while Wan-Bissaka and Todibo provide defensive solidity on the right. Missing for the Hammers is Luis Guilherme (out), while Crysencio Summerville (doubtful) faces a late fitness test, leaving the Hammers with limited creativity options off the bench.

Chelsea line up in a 4-2-3-1, with Sánchez in goal behind a backline of James, Chalobah, Acheampong and Cucurella. Fernández and Caicedo anchor midfield, freeing up Palmer, Neto and Gittens to link with Pedro as the lone striker. However, the Blue’s face their own injury list: Levi Colwill, Roméo Lavia and Benoît Badiashile are all ruled out, while Mykhailo Mudryk remains a doubt. Tosin Adarabioyo is also listed as doubtful, which could weaken Chelsea’s defensive depth. Despite these absentees, Chelsea’s attacking depth still looks superior, with several in-form options capable of deciding the game.

This London derby will be a stern test of West Ham’s defensive structure against Chelsea’s relentless pressing and technical flair. Expect Chelsea to dominate possession, but West Ham’s counter-attacking options through Bowen and Paquetá could prove dangerous if taken well. With kick-off at 20:00 GMT, global fans can tune in via major broadcasters, with UK coverage live on Sky Sports.

Possible Line-Ups

West Ham (3-4-2-1)

Herman – Kilman, Aguerd, Todibo – Wan-Bissaka, Soucek, Paquetá, Álvarez – Bowen, Diouf – Füllkrug



Chelsea (4-2-3-1)

Sánchez – James, Chalobah, Caicedo, Cucurella – Fernández, Acheampong – Palmer, Neto, Gittens – Pedro



✅ West Ham – Last Five Games

Result Opponent Score Date Competition ❌ Sunderland 3 – 0 Aug 16, 2025 Premier League ✅ Bournemouth 0 – 2 Aug 3, 2025 Club Friendly ✅ Everton 2 – 1 Jul 30, 2025 Club Friendly ❌ Man United 2 – 1 Jul 27, 2025 Club Friendly ✅ Ipswich Town 1 – 3 May 25, 2025 Premier League

🔵 Chelsea – Last Five Games

Result Opponent Score Date Competition 🤝 Crystal Palace 0 – 0 Aug 17, 2025 Premier League ✅ AC Milan 4 – 1 Aug 10, 2025 Club Friendly ✅ Bayer Leverkusen 2 – 0 Aug 8, 2025 Club Friendly ✅ PSG 3 – 0 Jul 13, 2025 Club World Cup ✅ Fluminense 0 – 2 Jul 8, 2025 Club World Cup

⚔ Head-to-Head Record

Fixture Score Date Competition Chelsea vs West Ham 2 – 1 Feb 3, 2025 Premier League West Ham vs Chelsea 0 – 3 Sep 21, 2024 Premier League Chelsea vs West Ham 5 – 0 May 5, 2024 Premier League West Ham vs Chelsea 3 – 1 Aug 20, 2023 Premier League West Ham vs Chelsea 1 – 1 Feb 11, 2023 Premier League

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel(s) Great Britain Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, NOW USA NBC Sports, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, fuboTV Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video Australia Stan Sport Germany Sky Sport Premier League, RTL+, WOW, Amazon Prime Video France Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 1, myCANAL Italy Sky Sport Mix, NOW TV, Sky Go Italia Spain DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video India Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1 South Africa SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

