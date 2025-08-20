Real Betis vs Alaves Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Real Betis vs Alaves Competition – La Liga Stadium: Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla Date: 22nd August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

Real Betis welcome Deportivo Alaves to the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla on 22nd August 2025 in a fixture that has become increasingly competitive in recent years. Betis come into this match struggling for consistency, having drawn three of their last four games across competitions, including stalemates with Elche, Como, and Coventry City. Their only win in the last five came in a frantic 4-3 friendly against Córdoba, but they were comfortably beaten 4-1 by Chelsea in Europe. Their defensive fragility, conceding multiple goals in three of the last five, remains a concern for coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Alaves, on the other hand, look sharper and more disciplined. They began their La Liga campaign with a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Levante, following up a strong finish to last season that saw them defeat Valladolid and Valencia while also drawing against Osasuna. Their only recent defeat came narrowly away at Athletic Club, highlighting their defensive resilience and compact midfield structure.

The head-to-head record strongly favors Alaves in recent meetings. In their last five clashes, Alaves have beaten Betis twice with three draws mixed in. Most telling was their 3-1 away win in January 2025, exposing Betis’ backline weaknesses. Betis have failed to score in two of those encounters, while Alaves have consistently found ways to frustrate them with pressing and physical duels.

For Betis, injuries are mounting at the worst possible time. Isco is confirmed out, depriving the side of a creative spark in attacking midfield. Nelson Deossa is also sidelined, while doubts linger over Abde Ezzalzouli, Diego Llorente, and Marc Roca. This forces changes in midfield rotation and defensive stability. The absence of Isco and Roca could heavily impact Betis’ ability to control possession and dictate tempo.

Alaves arrive with far fewer issues. Hugo Novoa is the only notable doubt, but otherwise they have a near full-strength squad. This stability has been key to their recent form and gives them the edge heading into this clash. Key players such as Antonio Blanco and Ibanez will be central to holding Betis’ attackers at bay.

Betis are expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, leaning heavily on Riquelme and Ruibal to provide width, while Celso and Fornals must step up in midfield to cover for absentees. Defensively, Bartra and Natan must be more alert to Alaves’ direct play. For Alaves, their 4-2-3-1 has been effective, with Aleñá and Guridi controlling midfield while Vicente will look to link up with Martinez in attack.

The battle may hinge on midfield duels – Betis’ makeshift pivot against Alaves’ disciplined double pivot. If Betis can find rhythm despite missing key figures, they may edge possession, but Alaves’ superior form and defensive structure make them dangerous on the counter.

Key Factors

Betis winless in four of their last five (3D, 1L).

Alaves unbeaten in four of their last five (3W, 1D).

Head-to-head: Alaves unbeaten in their last five vs Betis, including a 3-1 away win in 2025.

Betis missing key players: Isco (out), Deossa (out), Roca, Llorente, Abde (doubts).

Alaves almost full strength, only Novoa doubtful.

Real Betis Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1)

López; Rodríguez, Bartra, Natan, Bellerín; Fornals, Altimira; Riquelme, Celso, Ruibal; Hernández



Alaves Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1)

Sivera; Jonny, Vicente, Martínez, Tenaglia; Blanco, Guridi; Vicente, Aleñá, Garcés; Parada



📊 Real Betis – Last Five Games

Date Opponent Result Competition Aug 18, 2025 Elche 🤝 1-1 Spanish LaLiga Aug 6, 2025 Como 🤝 2-2 Club Friendly Jul 30, 2025 Coventry City 🤝 1-1 Club Friendly Jul 25, 2025 Córdoba ✅ 4-3 Club Friendly May 28, 2025 Chelsea ❌ 1-4 Conference League

📊 Alaves – Last Five Games

Date Opponent Result Competition Aug 16, 2025 Levante ✅ 2-1 Spanish LaLiga May 24, 2025 Osasuna 🤝 1-1 Spanish LaLiga May 18, 2025 Real Valladolid ✅ 1-0 Spanish LaLiga May 14, 2025 Valencia ✅ 1-0 Spanish LaLiga May 11, 2025 Athletic Club ❌ 0-1 Spanish LaLiga

🤝 Head-to-Head – Last Five Meetings

Date Fixture Result Competition Jan 18, 2025 Real Betis vs Alaves 1-3 Spanish LaLiga Aug 25, 2024 Alaves vs Real Betis 0-0 Spanish LaLiga Feb 18, 2024 Real Betis vs Alaves 0-0 Spanish LaLiga Jan 6, 2024 Alaves vs Real Betis 1-0 Spanish Copa del Rey Oct 8, 2023 Alaves vs Real Betis 1-1 Spanish LaLiga

