Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium: Allianz Arena Date: 22nd August 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

The German Bundesliga serves up a blockbuster as Bayern Munich welcome RB Leipzig to the Allianz Arena. Both sides come into this clash with contrasting form, but each carries attacking firepower that makes this one of the standout fixtures of the early season.

Bayern Munich have started strongly with four wins from their last five matches, including a 2-1 away win over Stuttgart in the German Supercup and convincing friendly victories against Tottenham and Lyon. Their only blemish came against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup. At home, Bayern remain a force, scoring freely with Harry Kane leading the line and supported by creative outlets such as Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry.

Leipzig’s preparation has been more uneven. They bounced back with a 4-2 German Cup win against SV Sandhausen but they didn’t have a great ending to last seasons Bundesliga, including a 3-3 draw against Bayern themselves earlier this year. Their defensive record has been inconsistent, conceding heavily against Frankfurt and Stuttgart, which could spell danger against Bayern’s relentless attack. However, Leipzig’s attacking trio — including Openda, Nusa, and Xavi Simons — provides plenty of threat in transition, something Bayern will need to guard against.