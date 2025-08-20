Ad

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Gamingtips Staff August 20, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium: Allianz Arena

Date: 22nd August 2025

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

The German Bundesliga serves up a blockbuster as Bayern Munich welcome RB Leipzig to the Allianz Arena. Both sides come into this clash with contrasting form, but each carries attacking firepower that makes this one of the standout fixtures of the early season.

Bayern Munich have started strongly with four wins from their last five matches, including a 2-1 away win over Stuttgart in the German Supercup and convincing friendly victories against Tottenham and Lyon. Their only blemish came against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup. At home, Bayern remain a force, scoring freely with Harry Kane leading the line and supported by creative outlets such as Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry.

Leipzig’s preparation has been more uneven. They bounced back with a 4-2 German Cup win against SV Sandhausen but they didn’t have a great ending to last seasons Bundesliga, including a 3-3 draw against Bayern themselves earlier this year. Their defensive record has been inconsistent, conceding heavily against Frankfurt and Stuttgart, which could spell danger against Bayern’s relentless attack. However, Leipzig’s attacking trio — including Openda, Nusa, and Xavi Simons — provides plenty of threat in transition, something Bayern will need to guard against.

Key injuries on both sides could shape the balance of this contest. Bayern will be without Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala, and Hiroki Ito, while Konrad Laimer faces a late fitness test. For Leipzig, Tidiam Gomis and Benjamin Henrichs are out, with doubts surrounding Amadou Haidara and Lukas Klostermann. Depth will be tested, and whoever adapts better to these absences may dictate the tempo of the match.

The match kicks off at 19:30 GMT on 22nd August 2025, with fans around the world able to tune in live. Supporters in Germany can catch it on Sky Sport and Amazon Prime, while viewers in the USA have coverage on ESPN platforms. Fans in the UK can follow the action via BBC iPlayer, ensuring global access to one of the Bundesliga’s marquee fixtures.

Possible Line-ups

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer, Stanisic, Tah, Upamecano, Laimer, Kimmich, Goretzka, Olise, Díaz, Gnabry, Kane

Neuer
Stanisic
Tah
Upamecano
Laimer
Goretzka
Kimmich
Díaz
Olise
Gnabry
Kane

RB Leipzig (4-3-3): Gulácsi, Raum, Lukeba, Orban, Schlager, Seiwald, Simons, Bakayoko, Nusa, Openda, Nedeljkovic

Gulácsi
Raum
Lukeba
Orban
Nedeljkovic
Simons
Seiwald
Schlager
Nusa
Openda
Bakayoko
📊 Form – Bayern Munich
Result Opponent Score Date Competition
VfB Stuttgart 1 – 2 Aug 16, 2025 German Supercup
Grasshoppers 1 – 2 Aug 12, 2025 Club Friendly
Tottenham Hotspur 4 – 0 Aug 7, 2025 Club Friendly
Lyon 2 – 0 Aug 2, 2025 Club Friendly
Paris Saint-Germain 2 – 0 Jul 5, 2025 Club World Cup
📊 Form – RB Leipzig
Result Opponent Score Date Competition
SV Sandhausen 2 – 4 Aug 16, 2025 German Cup
VfB Stuttgart 2 – 3 May 17, 2025 German Bundesliga
🤝 Werder Bremen 0 – 0 May 10, 2025 German Bundesliga
🤝 Bayern Munich 3 – 3 May 3, 2025 German Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt 4 – 0 Apr 26, 2025 German Bundesliga
🤝 Head-to-Head
Fixture Score Date Competition
RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich 3 – 3 May 3, 2025 German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig 5 – 1 Dec 20, 2024 German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig 2 – 1 Feb 24, 2024 German Bundesliga
RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich 2 – 2 Sep 30, 2023 German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig 0 – 3 Aug 12, 2023 German Supercup
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country Channel(s)
Germany Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, Sat.1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Top Event
Great Britain BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer
USA ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, beIN Sports 1
Spain DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video
Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Max
France beIN SPORTS CONNECT, FreemyCANAL, beIN Sports 2
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
Switzerland Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Top Event, Sat.1 Schweiz

 

Check Also

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Everton return to action against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.