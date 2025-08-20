Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium: Allianz Arena Date: 22nd August 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT The German Bundesliga serves up a blockbuster as Bayern Munich welcome RB Leipzig to the Allianz Arena. Both sides come into this clash with contrasting form, but each carries attacking firepower that makes this one of the standout fixtures of the early season. Bayern Munich have started strongly with four wins from their last five matches, including a 2-1 away win over Stuttgart in the German Supercup and convincing friendly victories against Tottenham and Lyon. Their only blemish came against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup. At home, Bayern remain a force, scoring freely with Harry Kane leading the line and supported by creative outlets such as Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry. Leipzig’s preparation has been more uneven. They bounced back with a 4-2 German Cup win against SV Sandhausen but they didn’t have a great ending to last seasons Bundesliga, including a 3-3 draw against Bayern themselves earlier this year. Their defensive record has been inconsistent, conceding heavily against Frankfurt and Stuttgart, which could spell danger against Bayern’s relentless attack. However, Leipzig’s attacking trio — including Openda, Nusa, and Xavi Simons — provides plenty of threat in transition, something Bayern will need to guard against.
Key injuries on both sides could shape the balance of this contest. Bayern will be without Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala, and Hiroki Ito, while Konrad Laimer faces a late fitness test. For Leipzig, Tidiam Gomis and Benjamin Henrichs are out, with doubts surrounding Amadou Haidara and Lukas Klostermann. Depth will be tested, and whoever adapts better to these absences may dictate the tempo of the match.
The match kicks off at 19:30 GMT on 22nd August 2025, with fans around the world able to tune in live. Supporters in Germany can catch it on Sky Sport and Amazon Prime, while viewers in the USA have coverage on ESPN platforms. Fans in the UK can follow the action via BBC iPlayer, ensuring global access to one of the Bundesliga’s marquee fixtures.
Possible Line-ups
Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer, Stanisic, Tah, Upamecano, Laimer, Kimmich, Goretzka, Olise, Díaz, Gnabry, Kane
RB Leipzig (4-3-3): Gulácsi, Raum, Lukeba, Orban, Schlager, Seiwald, Simons, Bakayoko, Nusa, Openda, Nedeljkovic
📊 Form – Bayern Munich
|Result
|Opponent
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|✅
|VfB Stuttgart
|1 – 2
|Aug 16, 2025
|German Supercup
|✅
|Grasshoppers
|1 – 2
|Aug 12, 2025
|Club Friendly
|✅
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4 – 0
|Aug 7, 2025
|Club Friendly
|✅
|Lyon
|2 – 0
|Aug 2, 2025
|Club Friendly
|❌
|Paris Saint-Germain
|2 – 0
|Jul 5, 2025
|Club World Cup
📊 Form – RB Leipzig
|Result
|Opponent
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|✅
|SV Sandhausen
|2 – 4
|Aug 16, 2025
|German Cup
|❌
|VfB Stuttgart
|2 – 3
|May 17, 2025
|German Bundesliga
|🤝
|Werder Bremen
|0 – 0
|May 10, 2025
|German Bundesliga
|🤝
|Bayern Munich
|3 – 3
|May 3, 2025
|German Bundesliga
|❌
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|4 – 0
|Apr 26, 2025
|German Bundesliga
🤝 Head-to-Head
|Fixture
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
|3 – 3
|May 3, 2025
|German Bundesliga
|Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
|5 – 1
|Dec 20, 2024
|German Bundesliga
|Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
|2 – 1
|Feb 24, 2024
|German Bundesliga
|RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
|2 – 2
|Sep 30, 2023
|German Bundesliga
|Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
|0 – 3
|Aug 12, 2023
|German Supercup
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
|Country
|Channel(s)
|Germany
|Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, Sat.1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Top Event
|Great Britain
|BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer
|USA
|ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
|Canada
|DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
|Australia
|beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, beIN Sports 1
|Spain
|DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video
|Italy
|SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Max
|France
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT, FreemyCANAL, beIN Sports 2
|Netherlands
|Viaplay Netherlands
|Switzerland
|Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Top Event, Sat.1 Schweiz