Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium: Parc des Princes Date: 22nd August 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Paris Saint-Germain host Angers at the Parc des Princes in what promises to be a fiery Ligue 1 clash. Les Parisiens come into the match on the back of strong form, bouncing back from a setback against Chelsea with impressive wins over Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Nantes. Their attacking firepower and defensive solidity look balanced, and with home advantage, PSG will be expected to dominate possession and create the bulk of chances.

Angers, meanwhile, approach the match as underdogs, but they have shown resilience in recent fixtures. A narrow 1-0 win over Paris FC was a positive result, while wins against Strasbourg and Nantes earlier in the year demonstrate they can frustrate stronger sides. However, inconsistency remains a problem, highlighted by defeats to Lyon and Lille. Facing PSG away is a step up in quality and intensity, and Angers will need to be exceptionally organized to stand a chance.

PSG enter this clash with the upper hand, not just because of their form but also their dominance in recent head-to-head meetings, winning all five of the last five. Angers will rely on counter-attacks and defensive resilience, but the Parisians’ depth and attacking variations suggest they may once again prove too strong. With Kvaratskhelia and Dembélé on the wings and Vitinha orchestrating attacks, PSG will likely dictate the tempo.

That said, Angers are not without their threats. Lepaul and Camara have been standout performers, and goalkeeper Koffi’s excellent shot-stopping (rated 8.55) gives them a fighting chance to hold out against PSG’s relentless attack. If Angers can frustrate PSG in the early stages, they may look to capitalize on counter-attacks and set pieces.

Ultimately, the Parc des Princes faithful will expect nothing less than three points, but this could prove a stern test if Angers’ defensive structure holds firm. PSG’s attacking depth against Angers’ resilience sets the stage for a fascinating battle under the Parisian lights. Kick-off is at 19:45 GMT, and fans worldwide can tune in through an extensive list of broadcast partners. This includes DAZN in France and Germany, Amazon Prime in the UK and Ireland, beIN Sports in the Middle East, and fuboTV in North America.

Probable Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3):

Chevalier, Mendes, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hakimi, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Doué, Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé



Angers (3-4-2-1):

Koffi, Hanin, Cherif, Lefort, Arcus, Belkebla, Camara, Raoloisoa, Belkhdim, Capelle, Lepaul



PSG’s lineup highlights their attacking intent, with Kvaratskhelia and Dembélé providing width and flair, while Vitinha anchors the midfield with impressive form. Joao Neves returns from suspension, strengthening the midfield options. However, the hosts do have injury concerns with Presnel Kimpembe and Senny Mayulu doubtful.

Angers line up with a back three supported by four across midfield, designed to contain PSG’s attacking waves. Key figures such as Koffi in goal and Camara in defence will be vital if they are to frustrate their opponents. Louis Mouton is suspended following a red card against Paris FC, which weakens their midfield depth.

🔥 PSG Form (Last Five Games)

Result Score Date Competition ✅ Win Nantes 0-1 PSG Aug 17, 2025 French Ligue 1 🤝 Draw PSG 2-2 Tottenham Aug 13, 2025 Super Cup ❌ Loss Chelsea 3-0 PSG Jul 13, 2025 Club World Cup ✅ Win PSG 4-0 Real Madrid Jul 9, 2025 Club World Cup ✅ Win PSG 2-0 Bayern Munich Jul 5, 2025 Club World Cup

⚔️ Angers Form (Last Five Games)

Result Score Date Competition ✅ Win Angers 1-0 Paris FC Aug 17, 2025 French Ligue 1 ❌ Loss Lyon 2-0 Angers May 17, 2025 French Ligue 1 ✅ Win Angers 2-1 Strasbourg May 10, 2025 French Ligue 1 ✅ Win Nantes 0-1 Angers May 4, 2025 French Ligue 1 ❌ Loss Angers 0-2 Lille Apr 27, 2025 French Ligue 1

📊 Head to Head Record

Score Date Competition PSG 1-0 Angers Apr 5, 2025 French Ligue 1 Angers 2-4 PSG Nov 9, 2024 French Ligue 1 Angers 1-2 PSG Apr 21, 2023 French Ligue 1 PSG 2-0 Angers Jan 11, 2023 French Ligue 1 Angers 0-3 PSG Apr 20, 2022 French Ligue 1

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Broadcaster France DAZN France, Amazon Prime Video, Molotov, Ligue1+ Germany DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video Great Britain Amazon Prime Video, Ligue 1 Pass Ireland Amazon Prime Video, Ligue 1 Pass USA Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS Canada, Fanatiz Canada Italy Sky Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 256 Spain DAZN Spain Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands Switzerland DAZN Switzerland

