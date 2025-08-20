Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – English Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 23rd August 2025 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Manchester City welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad Stadium in what promises to be a high-octane Premier League clash. The Citizens head into this one off the back of a dominant 4-0 win over Wolves, showcasing their sharp attacking edge, while Spurs also impressed with a 3-0 victory against Burnley. Both sides have shown flashes of brilliance but also some vulnerability in their recent run of fixtures.

City’s form has been strong overall, winning four of their last five matches, including convincing victories against Juventus and Palermo. However, a narrow 4-3 defeat to Al Hilal in the Club World Cup exposed some defensive cracks. Spurs, meanwhile, have been a little inconsistent, with a heavy 4-0 defeat to Bayern Munich and a Super Cup loss to PSG tempering their confidence, but victories over Arsenal and Burnley prove they have the firepower to trouble anyone.

The head-to-head record leans in favour of City, who have won three of the last five meetings against Spurs, including a 4-0 hammering last November. Tottenham’s only success in that stretch came in the Carabao Cup, but the consistency of City’s dominance suggests the Etihad has not been a happy hunting ground for the Londoners.

Lineup-wise, City are without key men Rodri and Mateo Kovacic, while Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol are doubtful. Spurs also face a lengthy absentee list, with James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, and Radu Dragusin all sidelined. Richarlison and Kudus will be vital for Spurs’ attacking threat, while Erling Haaland leads City’s frontline, supported by the creativity of Doku and Silva.

This clash sets up a battle between City’s attacking juggernaut and Spurs’ resilience. With Haaland looking sharp and Richarlison in strong form, both sides will fancy their chances of finding the net. The injury lists could play a decisive role, with City’s midfield balance slightly weakened and Spurs missing key creative outlets like Maddison and Kulusevski.

City’s recent head-to-head dominance and their relentless scoring power at home make them favourites, but Spurs’ pace on the counter and physical midfield could provide a stern test. Expect an end-to-end contest where City’s precision and Spurs’ unpredictability collide at the Etihad. Kick-off is set for 12:30 GMT, and fans worldwide can catch the action live through major broadcasters and streaming platforms.

Manchester City (4-3-3)

Trafford, Lewis, Stones, Dias, Aït-Nouri, Reijnders, Silva, Bobb, Doku, González, Haaland



Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Danso, Spence, Palhinha, Bentancur, Sarr, Kudus, Ven, Richarlison



📊 Manchester City – Last Five Games

Result Opponent Score Date Competition ✅ Win Wolves 0-4 Aug 16, 2025 Premier League ✅ Win Palermo 0-3 Aug 9, 2025 Club Friendly ❌ Loss Al Hilal 3-4 Jul 1, 2025 Club World Cup ✅ Win Juventus 2-5 Jun 26, 2025 Club World Cup ✅ Win Al Ain 6-0 Jun 23, 2025 Club World Cup

📊 Tottenham Hotspur – Last Five Games

Result Opponent Score Date Competition ✅ Win Burnley 3-0 Aug 16, 2025 Premier League ❌ Loss PSG 2-2 (L) Aug 13, 2025 Super Cup ❌ Loss Bayern Munich 4-0 Aug 7, 2025 Club Friendly 🤝 Draw Newcastle 1-1 Aug 3, 2025 Club Friendly ✅ Win Arsenal 0-1 Jul 31, 2025 Club Friendly

⚔️ Head-to-Head (Last Five)

Match Score Date Competition Spurs vs City 0-1 Feb 26, 2025 Premier League City vs Spurs 0-4 Nov 23, 2024 Premier League Spurs vs City 2-1 Oct 30, 2024 Carabao Cup Spurs vs City 0-2 May 14, 2024 Premier League Spurs vs City 0-1 Jan 26, 2024 FA Cup

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Great Britain – discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports 1

USA – NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes, USA Network

Canada – DAZN, Fubo Sports Network Canada

Australia – Stan Sport

Germany – Sky Sport Premier League

France – Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot

Spain – DAZN Spain, Movistar+

Italy – Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV

India – Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Select 1

Ireland – TNT Sports 1, discovery+

