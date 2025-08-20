Arsenal vs Leeds United Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Arsenal vs Leeds United Competition – English Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 23rd August 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Arsenal welcome Leeds United to the Emirates Stadium in Saturday’s late kick-off, as both sides look to build momentum early in the Premier League season. The Gunners are coming off a narrow but important 1-0 win over Manchester United, while Leeds returned to the top flight with a victory against Everton. Both teams will feel confident, yet their approaches differ—Arsenal lean heavily on technical midfield control, while Leeds have a direct and energetic press that disrupts rhythm. The head-to-head history leans heavily towards the North London side, with Arsenal winning the last five meetings. That dominance has been paired with high-scoring encounters, with the Gunners netting 13 goals in those games. Leeds, however, showed resilience in their promotion campaign and have added reinforcements to compete at this level. The tactical battle will hinge on whether Leeds can withstand Arsenal’s midfield rotations and counter effectively through wide players like Gnonto and James.
Team news adds another layer of intrigue. Gabriel Jesus is Arsenal’s only absentee through a knee injury, which forces them to adapt their forward line again. Youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly could retain his place at left-back, offering energy but also a potential target for Leeds’ pace on the wings. For the visitors, Jaka Bijol is available for selection after suspension, giving Daniel Farke more defensive security. Summer signing Lukas Nmecha also impressed with a decisive contribution last week and could play a key role again. 📢 Fans worldwide can follow the action live, with coverage available across major broadcasters including Sky Sports in the UK, NBC/Telemundo in the USA, DAZN in Canada and Stan Sport in Australia. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Raya, Timber, Saliba, Magalhães, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Zubimendi, Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli, Gyökeres Leeds United (4-3-3): Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Stach, Tanaka, James, Piroe, Gnonto
Probable Lineups
🔥 Form (Arsenal)
Result
Match
Score
Date
Competition
✅
Manchester United vs Arsenal
0 – 1
Aug 17, 2025
English Premier League
✅
Arsenal vs Athletic Club
3 – 0
Aug 9, 2025
Emirates Cup
❌
Arsenal vs Villarreal
2 – 3
Aug 6, 2025
Club Friendly
❌
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
0 – 1
Jul 31, 2025
Club Friendly
✅
Arsenal vs Newcastle United
3 – 2
Jul 27, 2025
Club Friendly
⚡ Form (Leeds United)
Result
Match
Score
Date
Competition
✅
Leeds United vs Everton
1 – 0
Aug 18, 2025
English Premier League
🤝
Leeds United vs AC Milan
1 – 1
Aug 9, 2025
Club Friendly
🤝
Manchester United vs Leeds United
0 – 0
Jul 19, 2025
Club Friendly
✅
Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United
1 – 2
May 3, 2025
English League Championship
✅
Leeds United vs Bristol City
4 – 0
Apr 28, 2025
English League Championship
⚔️ Head-to-Head
Match
Score
Date
Competition
Arsenal vs Leeds United
4 – 1
Apr 1, 2023
English Premier League
Leeds United vs Arsenal
0 – 1
Oct 16, 2022
English Premier League
Arsenal vs Leeds United
2 – 1
May 8, 2022
English Premier League
Leeds United vs Arsenal
1 – 4
Dec 18, 2021
English Premier League
Arsenal vs Leeds United
2 – 0
Oct 26, 2021
English Carabao Cup
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Channel(s)
Great Britain
Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Go UK
USA
NBC Universo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, fuboTV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Australia
Stan Sport
Germany
Sky Sport Premier League
France
Canal+ Live 2, myCANAL
Spain
DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video
Italy
Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV
India
Star Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar
South Africa
SuperSport Premier League
