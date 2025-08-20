Arsenal vs Leeds United Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Arsenal vs Leeds United Competition – English Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 23rd August 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Arsenal welcome Leeds United to the Emirates Stadium in Saturday’s late kick-off, as both sides look to build momentum early in the Premier League season. The Gunners are coming off a narrow but important 1-0 win over Manchester United, while Leeds returned to the top flight with a victory against Everton. Both teams will feel confident, yet their approaches differ—Arsenal lean heavily on technical midfield control, while Leeds have a direct and energetic press that disrupts rhythm.

The head-to-head history leans heavily towards the North London side, with Arsenal winning the last five meetings. That dominance has been paired with high-scoring encounters, with the Gunners netting 13 goals in those games. Leeds, however, showed resilience in their promotion campaign and have added reinforcements to compete at this level. The tactical battle will hinge on whether Leeds can withstand Arsenal’s midfield rotations and counter effectively through wide players like Gnonto and James.

Team news adds another layer of intrigue. Gabriel Jesus is Arsenal’s only absentee through a knee injury, which forces them to adapt their forward line again. Youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly could retain his place at left-back, offering energy but also a potential target for Leeds’ pace on the wings. For the visitors, Jaka Bijol is available for selection after suspension, giving Daniel Farke more defensive security. Summer signing Lukas Nmecha also impressed with a decisive contribution last week and could play a key role again.

📢 Fans worldwide can follow the action live, with coverage available across major broadcasters including Sky Sports in the UK, NBC/Telemundo in the USA, DAZN in Canada and Stan Sport in Australia.

Probable Lineups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Raya, Timber, Saliba, Magalhães, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Zubimendi, Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli, Gyökeres



Leeds United (4-3-3): Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Stach, Tanaka, James, Piroe, Gnonto



🔥 Form (Arsenal)

Result Match Score Date Competition ✅ Manchester United vs Arsenal 0 – 1 Aug 17, 2025 English Premier League ✅ Arsenal vs Athletic Club 3 – 0 Aug 9, 2025 Emirates Cup ❌ Arsenal vs Villarreal 2 – 3 Aug 6, 2025 Club Friendly ❌ Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur 0 – 1 Jul 31, 2025 Club Friendly ✅ Arsenal vs Newcastle United 3 – 2 Jul 27, 2025 Club Friendly

⚡ Form (Leeds United)

Result Match Score Date Competition ✅ Leeds United vs Everton 1 – 0 Aug 18, 2025 English Premier League 🤝 Leeds United vs AC Milan 1 – 1 Aug 9, 2025 Club Friendly 🤝 Manchester United vs Leeds United 0 – 0 Jul 19, 2025 Club Friendly ✅ Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United 1 – 2 May 3, 2025 English League Championship ✅ Leeds United vs Bristol City 4 – 0 Apr 28, 2025 English League Championship

⚔️ Head-to-Head

Match Score Date Competition Arsenal vs Leeds United 4 – 1 Apr 1, 2023 English Premier League Leeds United vs Arsenal 0 – 1 Oct 16, 2022 English Premier League Arsenal vs Leeds United 2 – 1 May 8, 2022 English Premier League Leeds United vs Arsenal 1 – 4 Dec 18, 2021 English Premier League Arsenal vs Leeds United 2 – 0 Oct 26, 2021 English Carabao Cup

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel(s) Great Britain Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Go UK USA NBC Universo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, fuboTV Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video Australia Stan Sport Germany Sky Sport Premier League France Canal+ Live 2, myCANAL Spain DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video Italy Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV India Star Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar South Africa SuperSport Premier League

