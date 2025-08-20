Ad

Arsenal vs Leeds United Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Gamingtips Staff August 20, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Arsenal vs Leeds United

Competition – English Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 23rd August 2025

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Arsenal welcome Leeds United to the Emirates Stadium in Saturday’s late kick-off, as both sides look to build momentum early in the Premier League season. The Gunners are coming off a narrow but important 1-0 win over Manchester United, while Leeds returned to the top flight with a victory against Everton. Both teams will feel confident, yet their approaches differ—Arsenal lean heavily on technical midfield control, while Leeds have a direct and energetic press that disrupts rhythm.

The head-to-head history leans heavily towards the North London side, with Arsenal winning the last five meetings. That dominance has been paired with high-scoring encounters, with the Gunners netting 13 goals in those games. Leeds, however, showed resilience in their promotion campaign and have added reinforcements to compete at this level. The tactical battle will hinge on whether Leeds can withstand Arsenal’s midfield rotations and counter effectively through wide players like Gnonto and James.

Team news adds another layer of intrigue. Gabriel Jesus is Arsenal’s only absentee through a knee injury, which forces them to adapt their forward line again. Youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly could retain his place at left-back, offering energy but also a potential target for Leeds’ pace on the wings. For the visitors, Jaka Bijol is available for selection after suspension, giving Daniel Farke more defensive security. Summer signing Lukas Nmecha also impressed with a decisive contribution last week and could play a key role again.

📢 Fans worldwide can follow the action live, with coverage available across major broadcasters including Sky Sports in the UK, NBC/Telemundo in the USA, DAZN in Canada and Stan Sport in Australia.

Probable Lineups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Raya, Timber, Saliba, Magalhães, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Zubimendi, Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli, Gyökeres

Raya
Lewis-Skelly
Magalhães
Saliba
Timber
Rice
Zubimendi
Martinelli
Ødegaard
Saka
Gyökeres

Leeds United (4-3-3): Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Stach, Tanaka, James, Piroe, Gnonto

Perri
Gudmundsson
Rodon
Struijk
Bogle
Tanaka
Ampadu
Stach
Gnonto
Piroe
James
🔥 Form (Arsenal)
Result Match Score Date Competition
Manchester United vs Arsenal 0 – 1 Aug 17, 2025 English Premier League
Arsenal vs Athletic Club 3 – 0 Aug 9, 2025 Emirates Cup
Arsenal vs Villarreal 2 – 3 Aug 6, 2025 Club Friendly
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur 0 – 1 Jul 31, 2025 Club Friendly
Arsenal vs Newcastle United 3 – 2 Jul 27, 2025 Club Friendly
⚡ Form (Leeds United)
Result Match Score Date Competition
Leeds United vs Everton 1 – 0 Aug 18, 2025 English Premier League
🤝 Leeds United vs AC Milan 1 – 1 Aug 9, 2025 Club Friendly
🤝 Manchester United vs Leeds United 0 – 0 Jul 19, 2025 Club Friendly
Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United 1 – 2 May 3, 2025 English League Championship
Leeds United vs Bristol City 4 – 0 Apr 28, 2025 English League Championship
⚔️ Head-to-Head
Match Score Date Competition
Arsenal vs Leeds United 4 – 1 Apr 1, 2023 English Premier League
Leeds United vs Arsenal 0 – 1 Oct 16, 2022 English Premier League
Arsenal vs Leeds United 2 – 1 May 8, 2022 English Premier League
Leeds United vs Arsenal 1 – 4 Dec 18, 2021 English Premier League
Arsenal vs Leeds United 2 – 0 Oct 26, 2021 English Carabao Cup
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country Channel(s)
Great Britain Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Go UK
USA NBC Universo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, fuboTV
Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Australia Stan Sport
Germany Sky Sport Premier League
France Canal+ Live 2, myCANAL
Spain DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video
Italy Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV
India Star Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar
South Africa SuperSport Premier League

 

