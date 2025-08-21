Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Competition – English Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 24th August 2025 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT Crystal Palace return to Selhurst Park for their second Premier League game of the campaign as they take on Nottingham Forest on 24th August 2025. Kick-off is set for 14:00 GMT, with coverage available worldwide across multiple broadcasters. Both sides head into the match looking to build on solid opening results, and recent meetings suggest another closely fought encounter. The Eagles come into this game after a well-earned draw against Chelsea and a spirited Community Shield performance versus Liverpool. Their home support at Selhurst Park will be crucial, especially given injuries to key men. Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, started the season with a strong win over Brentford, showing attacking sharpness and defensive resilience. Forest’s record against Palace has been balanced, with draws dominating recent clashes, suggesting this game may once again be decided by small margins. Team news could play a huge role in determining the flow of this contest. Palace will be without Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), Cheick Doucouré, and Chadi Riad, while Daichi Kamada is doubtful. New signing Eberechi Eze is also unlikely to feature as he finalises a move to Arsenal. For Forest, Nicolás Domínguez remains their only absentee with a knee problem, giving them the chance to field a consistent starting XI.

With both teams evenly matched, this promises to be a tight battle. Palace’s injury list could make them vulnerable in midfield, but their defensive structure and home advantage should not be underestimated. Forest’s attacking trio of Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, and Wood has the ability to cause problems, and their extra sharpness from the Brentford victory may tilt the balance.

Expect a cagey contest with goals at a premium — set-pieces or a moment of individual brilliance could prove decisive.

Fans in the UK and Ireland can watch it live on Sky Sports+, while those in the United States can stream it on Peacock. In Canada, coverage is available via DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, and Amazon Prime Video.

Supporters in Australia can tune in on Stan Sport, and those in New Zealand have it on Sky Sport 4 NZ. Across mainland Europe, the game will be shown on Canal+ Live 2 (France), Sky Sport 5/HD (Germany, Austria), and Movistar+ / DAZN Spain.

For global viewers, an International stream is available on Palace TV+, ensuring fans worldwide don’t miss a minute of the action.

Possible Lineups

Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1): Henderson – Richards, Lacroix, Guehi – Mitchell, Wharton, Devenny, Muñoz – Kamada, Sarr – Mateta



Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels – Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams – Sangaré, Anderson – Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Ndoye – Wood



📊 Crystal Palace – Last Five Games

Opponent Result Date Competition Chelsea 🤝 0-0 Aug 17, 2025 Premier League Liverpool ✅ 2-2 (W on pens – Shield) Aug 10, 2025 Community Shield FC Augsburg ❌ 0-1 Aug 1, 2025 Friendly Liverpool 🤝 1-1 May 25, 2025 Premier League Wolves ✅ 4-2 May 20, 2025 Premier League

📊 Nottingham Forest – Last Five Games

Opponent Result Date Competition Brentford ✅ 3-1 Aug 17, 2025 Premier League Chelsea ❌ 0-1 May 25, 2025 Premier League West Ham ✅ 2-1 May 18, 2025 Premier League Leicester 🤝 2-2 May 11, 2025 Premier League Crystal Palace 🤝 1-1 May 5, 2025 Premier League

🤝 Head-to-Head – Last Five Meetings

Fixture Result Date Competition Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest 1-1 May 5, 2025 Premier League Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace 1-0 Oct 21, 2024 Premier League Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace 1-1 Mar 30, 2024 Premier League Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest 0-0 Oct 7, 2023 Premier League Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest 1-1 May 28, 2023 Premier League

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel Great Britain Sky Sports+ Ireland Sky Sports+ USA Peacock Canada DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada Australia Stan Sport New Zealand Sky Sport 4 NZ France Canal+ Live 2 / myCANAL Germany Sky Sport 5/HD Spain Movistar+ / DAZN Spain International Palace TV+

