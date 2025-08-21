Ad

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Gamingtips Staff August 21, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition – English Premier League

Stadium: Hill Dickinson Stadium

Date: 24th August 2025

Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT

Everton return to action against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, 24th August 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 14:00 GMT. Supporters can follow the clash live across multiple broadcasters worldwide, including Sky Sports in the UK, DAZN in Canada, NBC/USA Network in the US, and other leading international broadcasters (see table below).

Everton come into this game under real pressure, having suffered four defeats and a draw across their last five outings. A 1-0 loss at Leeds last time out continued a worrying trend for the Toffees, who have failed to score in three of their last five. Their defence, meanwhile, has leaked goals consistently, shipping three against Bournemouth and conceding twice to both Manchester United and West Ham. Brighton, in contrast, arrive in much better shape, unbeaten in five with three wins in that run. Victories over Liverpool (3-2) and Tottenham (4-1 away) highlighted their attacking quality, while a draw against Fulham in their latest outing showed some resilience.

Head-to-head form between these sides shows Everton have enjoyed some dominance in recent seasons, winning two of the last five meetings, including a 1-0 win away at Brighton in January 2025. However, Brighton’s 3-0 win at Goodison last year demonstrated they are more than capable of hurting the Toffees. With Everton’s defensive injuries and shaky recent form, the Seagulls will feel confident of taking points here.

On the team news front, Everton are missing key centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite due to a hamstring injury, while Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson remain doubts, forcing makeshift adjustments in defence. Brighton also have defensive issues, with Adam Webster sidelined by a knee ligament injury and Tariq Lamptey unavailable, alongside long-term absentees Solly March and Julio Enciso. Even with these injuries, Brighton’s attacking unit looks far more balanced, with Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh, and Rutter providing pace and movement up front.

Probable lineups suggest Everton will lean on Jordan Pickford in goal, with a backline including Tarkowski, Keane, and Coleman. In midfield, Gueye and Garner will attempt to control proceedings, while Alcaraz and Dewsbury-Hall offer some creativity. Brighton, meanwhile, are likely to field Bart Verbruggen in goal, supported by a defensive trio of Dunk, Hecke, and Cuypers. Midfield options include Baleba and O’Riley, with Mitoma and Minteh expected to flank the attack.

Kick-off is set for 14:00 GMT, with fans across the globe able to tune in through major broadcasters listed below.
Everton (4-2-3-1):

Pickford – Aznou, Tarkowski, Keane, Coleman – Gueye, Garner – Dewsbury-Hall, Alcaraz, Ndiaye – Rutter

Pickford
Aznou
Tarkowski
Keane
Coleman
Garner
Gueye
Ndiaye
Dewsbury-Hall
Alcaraz
Barry
Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1):

Verbruggen – Cuypers, Dunk, Hecke, Wieffer – Baleba, Ayari – Mitoma, O’Riley, Minteh – Rutter

Verbruggen
Cuypers
Dunk
Hecke
Wieffer
Ayari
Baleba
Minteh
O’Riley
Mitoma
Rutter
📊 Everton Recent Form
Date Opponent Result Competition
Aug 18, 2025 Leeds United ❌ 1-0 Premier League
Aug 9, 2025 AS Roma ❌ 0-1 Club Friendly
Aug 3, 2025 Manchester United 🤝 2-2 Club Friendly
Jul 30, 2025 West Ham United ❌ 2-1 Club Friendly
Jul 26, 2025 AFC Bournemouth ❌ 0-3 Club Friendly
📊 Brighton & Hove Albion Recent Form
Date Opponent Result Competition
Aug 16, 2025 Fulham 🤝 1-1 Premier League
Aug 9, 2025 VfL Wolfsburg ✅ 2-1 Club Friendly
Jul 16, 2025 Stoke City ✅ 3-1 Club Friendly
May 25, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur ✅ 4-1 Premier League
May 19, 2025 Liverpool ✅ 3-2 Premier League
📊 Head-to-Head (Last 5)
Date Fixture Result Competition
Jan 25, 2025 Brighton 0-1 Everton Everton Win Premier League
Aug 17, 2024 Everton 0-3 Brighton Brighton Win Premier League
Feb 24, 2024 Brighton 1-1 Everton Draw Premier League
Nov 4, 2023 Everton 1-1 Brighton Draw Premier League
May 8, 2023 Brighton 1-5 Everton Everton Win Premier League
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country Channel
UK Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League
USA NBC Sports / USA Network / Peacock
Canada DAZN / fuboTV
Australia Stan Sport
Germany Sky Sport Premier League / WOW
Spain DAZN Spain / Amazon Prime Video
Italy Sky Sport Calcio
France Canal+ Foot / myCANAL
South Africa SuperSport Premier League
International Sport 24

 

