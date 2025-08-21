Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Competition – English Premier League Stadium: Hill Dickinson Stadium Date: 24th August 2025 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT

Everton return to action against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, 24th August 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 14:00 GMT. Supporters can follow the clash live across multiple broadcasters worldwide, including Sky Sports in the UK, DAZN in Canada, NBC/USA Network in the US, and other leading international broadcasters (see table below).

Everton come into this game under real pressure, having suffered four defeats and a draw across their last five outings. A 1-0 loss at Leeds last time out continued a worrying trend for the Toffees, who have failed to score in three of their last five. Their defence, meanwhile, has leaked goals consistently, shipping three against Bournemouth and conceding twice to both Manchester United and West Ham. Brighton, in contrast, arrive in much better shape, unbeaten in five with three wins in that run. Victories over Liverpool (3-2) and Tottenham (4-1 away) highlighted their attacking quality, while a draw against Fulham in their latest outing showed some resilience.

Head-to-head form between these sides shows Everton have enjoyed some dominance in recent seasons, winning two of the last five meetings, including a 1-0 win away at Brighton in January 2025. However, Brighton’s 3-0 win at Goodison last year demonstrated they are more than capable of hurting the Toffees. With Everton’s defensive injuries and shaky recent form, the Seagulls will feel confident of taking points here.

On the team news front, Everton are missing key centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite due to a hamstring injury, while Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson remain doubts, forcing makeshift adjustments in defence. Brighton also have defensive issues, with Adam Webster sidelined by a knee ligament injury and Tariq Lamptey unavailable, alongside long-term absentees Solly March and Julio Enciso. Even with these injuries, Brighton’s attacking unit looks far more balanced, with Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh, and Rutter providing pace and movement up front.

Probable lineups suggest Everton will lean on Jordan Pickford in goal, with a backline including Tarkowski, Keane, and Coleman. In midfield, Gueye and Garner will attempt to control proceedings, while Alcaraz and Dewsbury-Hall offer some creativity. Brighton, meanwhile, are likely to field Bart Verbruggen in goal, supported by a defensive trio of Dunk, Hecke, and Cuypers. Midfield options include Baleba and O’Riley, with Mitoma and Minteh expected to flank the attack.

Everton (4-2-3-1):

Pickford – Aznou, Tarkowski, Keane, Coleman – Gueye, Garner – Dewsbury-Hall, Alcaraz, Ndiaye – Rutter



Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1):

Verbruggen – Cuypers, Dunk, Hecke, Wieffer – Baleba, Ayari – Mitoma, O’Riley, Minteh – Rutter



📊 Everton Recent Form

Date Opponent Result Competition Aug 18, 2025 Leeds United ❌ 1-0 Premier League Aug 9, 2025 AS Roma ❌ 0-1 Club Friendly Aug 3, 2025 Manchester United 🤝 2-2 Club Friendly Jul 30, 2025 West Ham United ❌ 2-1 Club Friendly Jul 26, 2025 AFC Bournemouth ❌ 0-3 Club Friendly

📊 Brighton & Hove Albion Recent Form

Date Opponent Result Competition Aug 16, 2025 Fulham 🤝 1-1 Premier League Aug 9, 2025 VfL Wolfsburg ✅ 2-1 Club Friendly Jul 16, 2025 Stoke City ✅ 3-1 Club Friendly May 25, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur ✅ 4-1 Premier League May 19, 2025 Liverpool ✅ 3-2 Premier League

📊 Head-to-Head (Last 5)

Date Fixture Result Competition Jan 25, 2025 Brighton 0-1 Everton Everton Win Premier League Aug 17, 2024 Everton 0-3 Brighton Brighton Win Premier League Feb 24, 2024 Brighton 1-1 Everton Draw Premier League Nov 4, 2023 Everton 1-1 Brighton Draw Premier League May 8, 2023 Brighton 1-5 Everton Everton Win Premier League

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel UK Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League USA NBC Sports / USA Network / Peacock Canada DAZN / fuboTV Australia Stan Sport Germany Sky Sport Premier League / WOW Spain DAZN Spain / Amazon Prime Video Italy Sky Sport Calcio France Canal+ Foot / myCANAL South Africa SuperSport Premier League International Sport 24

