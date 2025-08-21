Fulham vs Manchester United Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Fulham vs Manchester United Competition – English Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 24th August 2025 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

The Premier League returns to Craven Cottage this Sunday as Fulham take on Manchester United in what promises to be a tightly contested clash. The Cottagers are looking to steady their form after a stuttering start, while the Red Devils will be determined to bounce back from a narrow defeat against Arsenal. With kick-off set for 16:30 GMT, fans around the world will be tuning in live on major broadcasters such as Sky Sports, NBC Sports, DAZN, and SuperSport.

Fulham enter this fixture with an inconsistent run of results, securing only one win in their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Brighton, but prior to that they suffered defeats to both Manchester City and Everton. While the win away to Brentford showed glimpses of their attacking strength, defensive frailties remain a major concern, having conceded at least once in all five of their last fixtures.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are coming off a frustrating 0-1 home defeat to Arsenal in the league opener. Despite this setback, the Red Devils’ overall form in pre-season has been encouraging, with convincing victories over Bournemouth and West Ham, as well as competitive performances against Fiorentina and Everton. The team’s attacking unit looks lively, spearheaded by Šeško, Fernandes, and Mbeumo, while Casemiro anchors the midfield with his usual steel.

In terms of head-to-head, Manchester United hold a clear advantage, unbeaten in four of the last five meetings. Fulham’s solitary win came at Old Trafford in February 2024, but United have otherwise dominated the fixture, grinding out narrow wins with solid defensive displays. The FA Cup tie earlier this year ended 1-1, proving Fulham can frustrate United if they execute their game plan.

Both lineups are impacted by injuries. Fulham will be without Antonee Robinson, while Ryan Sessegnon remains a doubt. Their defensive structure relies heavily on Andersen and Tete, who will need to be alert against United’s pace. For United, Lisandro Martínez, Joshua Zirkzee, and Noussair Mazraoui are all sidelined, with Rasmus Højlund’s fitness uncertain. Onana is also a doubt, which could force United into a makeshift goalkeeping solution.

Tactically, Fulham are likely to stick with their 4-2-3-1 shape, with Jiménez leading the line and supported by King, Wilson, and Iwobi. The emphasis will be on quick transitions and set-piece opportunities. Manchester United are expected to deploy a 3-4-2-1, using wing-backs Diallo and Dorgu to provide width, while Fernandes and Mbeumo operate behind Šeško. The battle between Fulham’s midfield double pivot and United’s central duo of Casemiro and Fernandes could decide the balance of the game.

Form suggests Manchester United should edge this encounter, with their greater attacking options and stronger recent record against Fulham. However, the Craven Cottage atmosphere combined with United’s injury list could make this a far tighter affair than expected. A draw wouldn’t be a surprise, but United’s superior firepower gives them the slight upper hand.

Expect a tense, physical game with chances at both ends, but the Red Devils may just have enough to return home with all three points.

⚽ Probable Lineups

Fulham (4-2-3-1)

Leno – Cuenca, Bassey, Andersen, Tete – Lukic, Berge – Iwobi, King, Wilson – Jiménez

Manchester United (3-4-2-1)

Onana – Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw – Diallo, Casemiro, Cunha, Dorgu – Fernandes, Mbeumo – Šeško

⚽ Fulham – Last Five Games

Result Fixture Score Date Competition 🤝 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham 1 – 1 Aug 16, 2025 English Premier League ❌ Fulham vs Manchester City 0 – 2 May 25, 2025 English Premier League ✅ Brentford vs Fulham 2 – 3 May 18, 2025 English Premier League ❌ Fulham vs Everton 1 – 3 May 10, 2025 English Premier League ❌ Aston Villa vs Fulham 1 – 0 May 3, 2025 English Premier League

🔴 Manchester United – Last Five Games

Result Fixture Score Date Competition ❌ Manchester United vs Arsenal 0 – 1 Aug 17, 2025 English Premier League ✅ Manchester United vs Fiorentina 1 – 1 Aug 9, 2025 Club Friendly 🤝 Manchester United vs Everton 2 – 2 Aug 3, 2025 Club Friendly ✅ Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth 4 – 1 Jul 31, 2025 Club Friendly ✅ Manchester United vs West Ham United 2 – 1 Jul 27, 2025 Club Friendly

🆚 Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Fixture Score Date Competition Manchester United vs Fulham 1 – 1 Mar 2, 2025 English FA Cup Fulham vs Manchester United 0 – 1 Jan 26, 2025 English Premier League Manchester United vs Fulham 1 – 0 Aug 16, 2024 English Premier League Manchester United vs Fulham 1 – 2 Feb 24, 2024 English Premier League Fulham vs Manchester United 0 – 1 Nov 4, 2023 English Premier League

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel UK Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event USA NBC Sports, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes Canada DAZN Canada, FuboTV Canada Australia Stan Sport Germany Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Amazon Prime Video Spain Movistar+, DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video France Canal+ Foot, Canal+ France Italy Sky Sport 257, NOW TV Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands South Africa SuperSport Premier League

