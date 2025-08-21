Ad

Bayer Leverkusen vs TSG Hoffenheim Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Gamingtips Staff August 21, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Bayer Leverkusen vs TSG Hoffenheim

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium: BayArena

Date: 23rd August 2025

Kick-off time – 14:30 GMT

 

Bayer Leverkusen head into their Bundesliga clash against Hoffenheim looking to build on a strong start to their competitive season. The Werkself brushed aside Sonnenhof Großaspach 4-0 in the German Cup, showing their attacking intent after a summer that featured mixed friendly results – including a defeat against Chelsea but convincing wins against Pisa and Bochum. At the BayArena, confidence will be high as they look to extend their dominance over Hoffenheim, having won their last five encounters in all competitions.

For Hoffenheim, the challenge is to shake off an inconsistent run. Their recent German Cup victory against Hansa Rostock was emphatic, but their Bundesliga season ended with a bruising 4-0 defeat to Bayern and entertaining but leaky draws against Wolfsburg and Gladbach. The Blues’ backline will need to tighten up significantly if they are to avoid another heavy loss at the hands of a Leverkusen side that has punished them repeatedly in recent years.

Leverkusen boast an outstanding recent head-to-head record with Hoffenheim, winning all of the last five meetings and scoring at least twice in each. Hoffenheim, meanwhile, will be banking on fresh faces like Avdullahu, Asllani, and Burger to spark a change in fortunes, though injuries to key players could leave them vulnerable again.

\Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim are both expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 system, setting the stage for a tactical battle at the BayArena, with fans able to follow every moment live on major broadcasters including Sky Sport Bundesliga, ESPN+ and DAZN.\

Possible Lineups

Bayer Leverkusen (3-4-2-1):
Flekken – Hincapié, Tapsoba, Quansah – Grimaldo, Andrich, García, Poku – Tella, Maza – Schick

Flekken
Hincapié
Tapsoba
Quansah
Grimaldo
Andrich
García
Poku
Tella
Maza
Schick

Hoffenheim (3-4-2-1):
Baumann – Coufal, Chaves, Bernardo – Machida, Asllani, Burger, Touré – Kramaric, Avdullahu – Lemperle

Baumann
Bernardo
Machida
Chaves
Touré
Avdullahu
Burger
Coufal
Kramaric
Asllani
Lemperle
🔥 Form – Bayer Leverkusen
Result Opponent Score Date Competition
Sonnenhof Großaspach 0-4 Aug 15, 2025 German Cup
Chelsea 2-0 Aug 8, 2025 Club Friendly
Pisa 3-0 Aug 5, 2025 Club Friendly
Fortuna Sittard 1-2 Aug 1, 2025 Club Friendly
VfL Bochum 0-2 Jul 27, 2025 Club Friendly
⚡ Form – Hoffenheim
Result Opponent Score Date Competition
Hansa Rostock 0-4 Aug 16, 2025 German Cup
Bayern Munich 0-4 May 17, 2025 Bundesliga
🤝 VfL Wolfsburg 2-2 May 9, 2025 Bundesliga
🤝 Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-4 May 3, 2025 Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Apr 26, 2025 Bundesliga
⚔ Head to Head
Fixture Score Date Competition
Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim 3-1 Feb 2, 2025 Bundesliga
Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen 1-4 Sep 14, 2024 Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim 2-1 Mar 30, 2024 Bundesliga
Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen 2-3 Nov 4, 2023 Bundesliga
Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Feb 11, 2023 Bundesliga
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country Channel
Germany Sky Sport Bundesliga, WOW, Amazon Prime Video
Austria Sky Sport Bundesliga, Sky Go Austria
Switzerland Sky Sport Bundesliga
USA ESPN+, ESPN App
Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Spain DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video
France beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Canal+
Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
Italy SKY Sport

