Bayer Leverkusen vs TSG Hoffenheim Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Bayer Leverkusen vs TSG Hoffenheim Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium: BayArena Date: 23rd August 2025 Kick-off time – 14:30 GMT Bayer Leverkusen head into their Bundesliga clash against Hoffenheim looking to build on a strong start to their competitive season. The Werkself brushed aside Sonnenhof Großaspach 4-0 in the German Cup, showing their attacking intent after a summer that featured mixed friendly results – including a defeat against Chelsea but convincing wins against Pisa and Bochum. At the BayArena, confidence will be high as they look to extend their dominance over Hoffenheim, having won their last five encounters in all competitions. For Hoffenheim, the challenge is to shake off an inconsistent run. Their recent German Cup victory against Hansa Rostock was emphatic, but their Bundesliga season ended with a bruising 4-0 defeat to Bayern and entertaining but leaky draws against Wolfsburg and Gladbach. The Blues’ backline will need to tighten up significantly if they are to avoid another heavy loss at the hands of a Leverkusen side that has punished them repeatedly in recent years. Leverkusen boast an outstanding recent head-to-head record with Hoffenheim, winning all of the last five meetings and scoring at least twice in each. Hoffenheim, meanwhile, will be banking on fresh faces like Avdullahu, Asllani, and Burger to spark a change in fortunes, though injuries to key players could leave them vulnerable again.

\Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim are both expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 system, setting the stage for a tactical battle at the BayArena, with fans able to follow every moment live on major broadcasters including Sky Sport Bundesliga, ESPN+ and DAZN.\

Possible Lineups

Bayer Leverkusen (3-4-2-1):

Flekken – Hincapié, Tapsoba, Quansah – Grimaldo, Andrich, García, Poku – Tella, Maza – Schick



Hoffenheim (3-4-2-1):

Baumann – Coufal, Chaves, Bernardo – Machida, Asllani, Burger, Touré – Kramaric, Avdullahu – Lemperle



🔥 Form – Bayer Leverkusen

Result Opponent Score Date Competition ✅ Sonnenhof Großaspach 0-4 Aug 15, 2025 German Cup ❌ Chelsea 2-0 Aug 8, 2025 Club Friendly ✅ Pisa 3-0 Aug 5, 2025 Club Friendly ❌ Fortuna Sittard 1-2 Aug 1, 2025 Club Friendly ✅ VfL Bochum 0-2 Jul 27, 2025 Club Friendly

⚡ Form – Hoffenheim

Result Opponent Score Date Competition ✅ Hansa Rostock 0-4 Aug 16, 2025 German Cup ❌ Bayern Munich 0-4 May 17, 2025 Bundesliga 🤝 VfL Wolfsburg 2-2 May 9, 2025 Bundesliga 🤝 Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-4 May 3, 2025 Bundesliga ❌ Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Apr 26, 2025 Bundesliga

⚔ Head to Head

Fixture Score Date Competition Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim 3-1 Feb 2, 2025 Bundesliga Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen 1-4 Sep 14, 2024 Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim 2-1 Mar 30, 2024 Bundesliga Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen 2-3 Nov 4, 2023 Bundesliga Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Feb 11, 2023 Bundesliga

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel Germany Sky Sport Bundesliga, WOW, Amazon Prime Video Austria Sky Sport Bundesliga, Sky Go Austria Switzerland Sky Sport Bundesliga USA ESPN+, ESPN App Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Spain DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video France beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Canal+ Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands Italy SKY Sport

Favorite