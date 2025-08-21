Bayer Leverkusen vs TSG Hoffenheim Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Bayer Leverkusen vs TSG Hoffenheim Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium: BayArena Date: 23rd August 2025 Kick-off time – 14:30 GMT Bayer Leverkusen head into their Bundesliga clash against Hoffenheim looking to build on a strong start to their competitive season. The Werkself brushed aside Sonnenhof Großaspach 4-0 in the German Cup, showing their attacking intent after a summer that featured mixed friendly results – including a defeat against Chelsea but convincing wins against Pisa and Bochum. At the BayArena, confidence will be high as they look to extend their dominance over Hoffenheim, having won their last five encounters in all competitions. For Hoffenheim, the challenge is to shake off an inconsistent run. Their recent German Cup victory against Hansa Rostock was emphatic, but their Bundesliga season ended with a bruising 4-0 defeat to Bayern and entertaining but leaky draws against Wolfsburg and Gladbach. The Blues’ backline will need to tighten up significantly if they are to avoid another heavy loss at the hands of a Leverkusen side that has punished them repeatedly in recent years.
Leverkusen boast an outstanding recent head-to-head record with Hoffenheim, winning all of the last five meetings and scoring at least twice in each. Hoffenheim, meanwhile, will be banking on fresh faces like Avdullahu, Asllani, and Burger to spark a change in fortunes, though injuries to key players could leave them vulnerable again.
\Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim are both expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 system, setting the stage for a tactical battle at the BayArena, with fans able to follow every moment live on major broadcasters including Sky Sport Bundesliga, ESPN+ and DAZN.\
Possible Lineups
Bayer Leverkusen (3-4-2-1):
Flekken – Hincapié, Tapsoba, Quansah – Grimaldo, Andrich, García, Poku – Tella, Maza – Schick
Hoffenheim (3-4-2-1):
Baumann – Coufal, Chaves, Bernardo – Machida, Asllani, Burger, Touré – Kramaric, Avdullahu – Lemperle
🔥 Form – Bayer Leverkusen
|Result
|Opponent
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|✅
|Sonnenhof Großaspach
|0-4
|Aug 15, 2025
|German Cup
|❌
|Chelsea
|2-0
|Aug 8, 2025
|Club Friendly
|✅
|Pisa
|3-0
|Aug 5, 2025
|Club Friendly
|❌
|Fortuna Sittard
|1-2
|Aug 1, 2025
|Club Friendly
|✅
|VfL Bochum
|0-2
|Jul 27, 2025
|Club Friendly
⚡ Form – Hoffenheim
|Result
|Opponent
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|✅
|Hansa Rostock
|0-4
|Aug 16, 2025
|German Cup
|❌
|Bayern Munich
|0-4
|May 17, 2025
|Bundesliga
|🤝
|VfL Wolfsburg
|2-2
|May 9, 2025
|Bundesliga
|🤝
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|4-4
|May 3, 2025
|Bundesliga
|❌
|Borussia Dortmund
|2-3
|Apr 26, 2025
|Bundesliga
⚔ Head to Head
|Fixture
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim
|3-1
|Feb 2, 2025
|Bundesliga
|Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen
|1-4
|Sep 14, 2024
|Bundesliga
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim
|2-1
|Mar 30, 2024
|Bundesliga
|Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen
|2-3
|Nov 4, 2023
|Bundesliga
|Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen
|1-3
|Feb 11, 2023
|Bundesliga
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
|Country
|Channel
|Germany
|Sky Sport Bundesliga, WOW, Amazon Prime Video
|Austria
|Sky Sport Bundesliga, Sky Go Austria
|Switzerland
|Sky Sport Bundesliga
|USA
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|Canada
|DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
|Spain
|DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video
|France
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Canal+
|Australia
|beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video
|Netherlands
|Viaplay Netherlands
|Italy
|SKY Sport