Heerenveen vs FC Twente Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Heerenveen vs FC Twente Competition – Dutch Eredivisie Stadium: Abe Lenstra Stadion Date: 24th August 2025 Kick-off time – 11:15 GMT Heerenveen return to action at the Abe Lenstra Stadion hoping to bounce back from a poor run of form when they face Twente in the Eredivisie. Both sides come into this clash under pressure after suffering opening defeats in the new season, making this a crucial early test. The home side, nicknamed De Superfriezen, have struggled for consistency, losing four of their last five competitive fixtures. A narrow defeat to Groningen in their opener extended their poor defensive record, having conceded at least twice in three of their last five games. Despite that, there were positives in their 2-0 win over Feyenoord late last season, showing they can still raise their level against strong opposition. Twente, known as The Tukkers, arrive with their own problems. They fell to PSV Eindhoven last weekend and have now lost four of their last five matches, raising questions about their attacking sharpness. While they edged NEC Nijmegen in May, their away form has been patchy, with defeats against Ajax, AZ, and PEC Zwolle highlighting defensive vulnerabilities. Both sides have players missing through injury. Heerenveen will be without Levi Smans (knee ligaments) and Pawel Bochniewicz (knee injury), which further weakens their midfield and defensive options. Twente also have problems, missing Sam Lammers (knee) and Sondre Ørjasæter (hamstring), while Thomas van den Belt and Naci Ünüvar are expected to be involved after recent absences. Kick-off is at 11:15 GMT, and fans across Europe and beyond will have multiple ways to watch. Dutch viewers can tune into Watch ESPN and Canal+ Netherlands, while international streaming is available on bet365 (geo restrictions apply 18+) Heerenveen’s chances will depend on how well their makeshift midfield holds up without Smans and Bochniewicz, while Twente need to find a way to sharpen their attack despite the absence of Lammers. The head-to-head record also leans heavily in Twente’s favour, having won three of the last five meetings, including a 4-0 thrashing in 2023. With both teams desperate for a response, this could turn into a scrappy battle, where mistakes at the back may prove costly. Twente’s extra firepower and historical dominance give them the edge, but Heerenveen’s home support and the chance to bounce back should not be underestimated. SC Heerenveen (4-2-3-1): FC Twente (4-2-3-1):
Probable Lineups
Noppert – Kersten, Liday, Trenskow, Braude – Brouwers, Sejk – Zagaritis, Overeem, Rivera – Hopland
Unnerstall – Lemkin, Belt, Booth, Rots – Zerrouki, Pröpper – Rooij, Bergan, Verschueren – Wolfswinke
⚽ Heerenveen Form (Last 5)
Match
Score
Date
Competition
❌ FC Groningen vs Heerenveen
2 – 1
Aug 16, 2025
Dutch Eredivisie
🤝 Heerenveen vs FC Volendam
1 – 1
Aug 9, 2025
Dutch Eredivisie
❌ AZ Alkmaar vs Heerenveen
4 – 1
May 22, 2025
Dutch Eredivisie
✅ Heerenveen vs Feyenoord
2 – 0
May 18, 2025
Dutch Eredivisie
❌ Go Ahead Eagles vs Heerenveen
1 – 0
May 14, 2025
Dutch Eredivisie
🔴 Twente Form (Last 5)
Match
Score
Date
Competition
❌ FC Twente vs PSV Eindhoven
0 – 2
Aug 17, 2025
Dutch Eredivisie
❌ PEC Zwolle vs Twente
1 – 0
Aug 10, 2025
Dutch Eredivisie
❌ AZ Alkmaar vs Twente
3 – 2
May 25, 2025
Dutch Eredivisie
✅ FC Twente vs NEC Nijmegen
3 – 2
May 22, 2025
Dutch Eredivisie
❌ Ajax vs FC Twente
2 – 0
May 18, 2025
Dutch Eredivisie
🤝 Head-to-Head (Last 5)
Match
Score
Date
Competition
Heerenveen vs FC Twente
3 – 3
Feb 9, 2025
Dutch Eredivisie
FC Twente vs Heerenveen
2 – 0
Sep 17, 2024
Dutch Eredivisie
Heerenveen vs FC Twente
0 – 0
Apr 3, 2024
Dutch Eredivisie
FC Twente vs Heerenveen
1 – 0
Sep 30, 2023
Dutch Eredivisie
FC Twente vs Heerenveen
4 – 0
Jun 4, 2023
Dutch Eredivisie
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Channel
Netherlands
Watch ESPN, Canal+ Netherlands
International
bet365
Brazil
Disney+ Premium Brazil
Canada
Sportsnet Plus
Argentina
Disney+ Premium Argentina
Chile
Disney+ Premium Chile
Colombia
Disney+ Premium Sur
Uruguay
Disney+ Premium Argentina
Russia
StartTV Start
Ukraine
StartTV Start
