Heerenveen vs FC Twente Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Heerenveen vs FC Twente Competition – Dutch Eredivisie Stadium: Abe Lenstra Stadion Date: 24th August 2025 Kick-off time – 11:15 GMT

Heerenveen return to action at the Abe Lenstra Stadion hoping to bounce back from a poor run of form when they face Twente in the Eredivisie. Both sides come into this clash under pressure after suffering opening defeats in the new season, making this a crucial early test.

The home side, nicknamed De Superfriezen, have struggled for consistency, losing four of their last five competitive fixtures. A narrow defeat to Groningen in their opener extended their poor defensive record, having conceded at least twice in three of their last five games. Despite that, there were positives in their 2-0 win over Feyenoord late last season, showing they can still raise their level against strong opposition.

Twente, known as The Tukkers, arrive with their own problems. They fell to PSV Eindhoven last weekend and have now lost four of their last five matches, raising questions about their attacking sharpness. While they edged NEC Nijmegen in May, their away form has been patchy, with defeats against Ajax, AZ, and PEC Zwolle highlighting defensive vulnerabilities.

Both sides have players missing through injury. Heerenveen will be without Levi Smans (knee ligaments) and Pawel Bochniewicz (knee injury), which further weakens their midfield and defensive options. Twente also have problems, missing Sam Lammers (knee) and Sondre Ørjasæter (hamstring), while Thomas van den Belt and Naci Ünüvar are expected to be involved after recent absences.

Kick-off is at 11:15 GMT, and fans across Europe and beyond will have multiple ways to watch. Dutch viewers can tune into Watch ESPN and Canal+ Netherlands, while international streaming is available on bet365 (geo restrictions apply 18+)

Heerenveen’s chances will depend on how well their makeshift midfield holds up without Smans and Bochniewicz, while Twente need to find a way to sharpen their attack despite the absence of Lammers. The head-to-head record also leans heavily in Twente’s favour, having won three of the last five meetings, including a 4-0 thrashing in 2023.

With both teams desperate for a response, this could turn into a scrappy battle, where mistakes at the back may prove costly. Twente’s extra firepower and historical dominance give them the edge, but Heerenveen’s home support and the chance to bounce back should not be underestimated.

Probable Lineups

SC Heerenveen (4-2-3-1):

Noppert – Kersten, Liday, Trenskow, Braude – Brouwers, Sejk – Zagaritis, Overeem, Rivera – Hopland



FC Twente (4-2-3-1):

Unnerstall – Lemkin, Belt, Booth, Rots – Zerrouki, Pröpper – Rooij, Bergan, Verschueren – Wolfswinke



⚽ Heerenveen Form (Last 5)

Match Score Date Competition ❌ FC Groningen vs Heerenveen 2 – 1 Aug 16, 2025 Dutch Eredivisie 🤝 Heerenveen vs FC Volendam 1 – 1 Aug 9, 2025 Dutch Eredivisie ❌ AZ Alkmaar vs Heerenveen 4 – 1 May 22, 2025 Dutch Eredivisie ✅ Heerenveen vs Feyenoord 2 – 0 May 18, 2025 Dutch Eredivisie ❌ Go Ahead Eagles vs Heerenveen 1 – 0 May 14, 2025 Dutch Eredivisie

🔴 Twente Form (Last 5)

Match Score Date Competition ❌ FC Twente vs PSV Eindhoven 0 – 2 Aug 17, 2025 Dutch Eredivisie ❌ PEC Zwolle vs Twente 1 – 0 Aug 10, 2025 Dutch Eredivisie ❌ AZ Alkmaar vs Twente 3 – 2 May 25, 2025 Dutch Eredivisie ✅ FC Twente vs NEC Nijmegen 3 – 2 May 22, 2025 Dutch Eredivisie ❌ Ajax vs FC Twente 2 – 0 May 18, 2025 Dutch Eredivisie

🤝 Head-to-Head (Last 5)

Match Score Date Competition Heerenveen vs FC Twente 3 – 3 Feb 9, 2025 Dutch Eredivisie FC Twente vs Heerenveen 2 – 0 Sep 17, 2024 Dutch Eredivisie Heerenveen vs FC Twente 0 – 0 Apr 3, 2024 Dutch Eredivisie FC Twente vs Heerenveen 1 – 0 Sep 30, 2023 Dutch Eredivisie FC Twente vs Heerenveen 4 – 0 Jun 4, 2023 Dutch Eredivisie

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel Netherlands Watch ESPN, Canal+ Netherlands International bet365 Brazil Disney+ Premium Brazil Canada Sportsnet Plus Argentina Disney+ Premium Argentina Chile Disney+ Premium Chile Colombia Disney+ Premium Sur Uruguay Disney+ Premium Argentina Russia StartTV Start Ukraine StartTV Start

Favorite