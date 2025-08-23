Ad

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Gamingtips Staff August 23, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Competition – English Premier League

Stadium: St. James’ Park

Date: 25th August 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Newcastle United welcome Liverpool to St. James’ Park in what promises to be a high-intensity clash between two sides with very different starts to the season. The Magpies come into this fixture struggling for momentum, with no wins in their last five outings, while the Reds have enjoyed a strong run, winning four of their last five. This is a matchup between a side seeking stability and one looking to extend an early surge of form.

The form guide paints a clear contrast. Newcastle’s defensive solidity hasn’t been enough to turn performances into victories, as they’ve fallen to defeats against Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, and Everton. A goalless draw against Aston Villa did at least steady the ship, but they remain desperate for attacking inspiration. Liverpool, meanwhile, arrive full of goals and confidence. With 13 goals across their last four matches — including a 4-2 victory over Bournemouth — their frontline has looked sharp, and key players like Salah and Gakpo have been decisive.

Head-to-head meetings between these two clubs show plenty of drama. Newcastle did edge a 2-1 win in the Carabao Cup earlier this year, but Liverpool have historically had the upper hand, winning three of the last five encounters. With both sides usually finding the net when they meet, fans can expect a lively contest under the floodlights.

Newcastle face concerns with several key absentees. Joe Willock remains sidelined, while Alexander Isak’s situation is unresolved, meaning Anthony Gordon is expected to lead the line again. Lewis Hall and Sven Botman are doubtful, leaving question marks in defense. The Magpies will be looking for Bruno Guimarães and Harvey Barnes to step up in midfield and wide areas to provide creativity and attacking thrust.

Liverpool’s injury list also features notable names. Joe Gomez is ruled out with an Achilles problem, while both Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong are doubtful. The good news for the Reds is that Ryan Gravenberch is available again after serving a suspension. Cody Gakpo’s recent form, alongside Salah’s consistency, could be pivotal in deciding the outcome at St. James’ Park.

With kick-off set for 20:00 GMT, this fixture will be available worldwide through leading broadcasters such as Sky Sports in the UK, DAZN in Canada, NBC Sports in the USA, and Stan Sport in Australia. Fans across Europe can also follow via Canal+ in France, DAZN in Spain, and Sky in Germany.

Probable Line-ups

Newcastle United (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schär, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimarães, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Pope
Livramento
Burn
Schär
Trippier
Joelinton
Guimarães
Tonali
Elanga
Gordon
Barnes

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Becker; Kerkez, Dijk, Konaté, Endo; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitiké

Becker
Kerkez
Dijk
Konaté
Endo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gakpo
Wirtz
Salah
Ekitiké
📊 Form

Newcastle United ⚫⚪

Result Fixture Date Competition
🤝 Aston Villa 0 – 0 Newcastle United Aug 16, 2025 English Premier League
Newcastle United 0 – 2 Atlético Madrid Aug 9, 2025 Club Friendly
🤝 Tottenham 1 – 1 Newcastle United Aug 3, 2025 Club Friendly
Arsenal 3 – 2 Newcastle United Jul 27, 2025 Club Friendly
Newcastle United 0 – 1 Everton May 25, 2025 English Premier League

Liverpool 🔴

Result Fixture Date Competition
Liverpool 4 – 2 AFC Bournemouth Aug 15, 2025 English Premier League
Crystal Palace 2 – 2 Liverpool Aug 10, 2025 English FA Community Shield
Liverpool 3 – 2 Athletic Club Aug 4, 2025 Club Friendly
Liverpool 4 – 1 Athletic Club Aug 4, 2025 Club Friendly
Yokohama F. Marinos 1 – 3 Liverpool Jul 30, 2025 J.League World Challenge
⚔️ Head-to-Head
Fixture Result Competition
Liverpool 1 – 2 Newcastle United Mar 16, 2025 English Carabao Cup
Liverpool 2 – 0 Newcastle United Feb 26, 2025 English Premier League
Newcastle United 3 – 3 Liverpool Dec 4, 2024 English Premier League
Liverpool 4 – 2 Newcastle United Jan 1, 2024 English Premier League
Newcastle United 1 – 2 Liverpool Aug 27, 2023 English Premier League
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country Channel
Great Britain Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
Ireland Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
USA NBC Sports App, USA Network, Universo
Canada DAZN Canada, Fubo Sports Network
Australia Stan Sport
Germany Sky Sport Top Event, WOW
France Canal+ Foot, myCANAL
Spain DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video
Italy Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV
International Sport 24

 

