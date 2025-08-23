Newcastle United vs Liverpool Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Competition – English Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 25th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Newcastle United welcome Liverpool to St. James’ Park in what promises to be a high-intensity clash between two sides with very different starts to the season. The Magpies come into this fixture struggling for momentum, with no wins in their last five outings, while the Reds have enjoyed a strong run, winning four of their last five. This is a matchup between a side seeking stability and one looking to extend an early surge of form.

The form guide paints a clear contrast. Newcastle’s defensive solidity hasn’t been enough to turn performances into victories, as they’ve fallen to defeats against Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, and Everton. A goalless draw against Aston Villa did at least steady the ship, but they remain desperate for attacking inspiration. Liverpool, meanwhile, arrive full of goals and confidence. With 13 goals across their last four matches — including a 4-2 victory over Bournemouth — their frontline has looked sharp, and key players like Salah and Gakpo have been decisive.

Head-to-head meetings between these two clubs show plenty of drama. Newcastle did edge a 2-1 win in the Carabao Cup earlier this year, but Liverpool have historically had the upper hand, winning three of the last five encounters. With both sides usually finding the net when they meet, fans can expect a lively contest under the floodlights.

Newcastle face concerns with several key absentees. Joe Willock remains sidelined, while Alexander Isak’s situation is unresolved, meaning Anthony Gordon is expected to lead the line again. Lewis Hall and Sven Botman are doubtful, leaving question marks in defense. The Magpies will be looking for Bruno Guimarães and Harvey Barnes to step up in midfield and wide areas to provide creativity and attacking thrust.

Liverpool’s injury list also features notable names. Joe Gomez is ruled out with an Achilles problem, while both Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong are doubtful. The good news for the Reds is that Ryan Gravenberch is available again after serving a suspension. Cody Gakpo’s recent form, alongside Salah’s consistency, could be pivotal in deciding the outcome at St. James’ Park.

With kick-off set for 20:00 GMT, this fixture will be available worldwide through leading broadcasters such as Sky Sports in the UK, DAZN in Canada, NBC Sports in the USA, and Stan Sport in Australia. Fans across Europe can also follow via Canal+ in France, DAZN in Spain, and Sky in Germany.

Probable Line-ups

Newcastle United (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schär, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimarães, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes



Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Becker; Kerkez, Dijk, Konaté, Endo; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitiké



📊 Form

Newcastle United ⚫⚪

Result Fixture Date Competition 🤝 Aston Villa 0 – 0 Newcastle United Aug 16, 2025 English Premier League ❌ Newcastle United 0 – 2 Atlético Madrid Aug 9, 2025 Club Friendly 🤝 Tottenham 1 – 1 Newcastle United Aug 3, 2025 Club Friendly ❌ Arsenal 3 – 2 Newcastle United Jul 27, 2025 Club Friendly ❌ Newcastle United 0 – 1 Everton May 25, 2025 English Premier League

Liverpool 🔴

Result Fixture Date Competition ✅ Liverpool 4 – 2 AFC Bournemouth Aug 15, 2025 English Premier League ❌ Crystal Palace 2 – 2 Liverpool Aug 10, 2025 English FA Community Shield ✅ Liverpool 3 – 2 Athletic Club Aug 4, 2025 Club Friendly ✅ Liverpool 4 – 1 Athletic Club Aug 4, 2025 Club Friendly ✅ Yokohama F. Marinos 1 – 3 Liverpool Jul 30, 2025 J.League World Challenge

⚔️ Head-to-Head

Fixture Result Competition Liverpool 1 – 2 Newcastle United Mar 16, 2025 English Carabao Cup Liverpool 2 – 0 Newcastle United Feb 26, 2025 English Premier League Newcastle United 3 – 3 Liverpool Dec 4, 2024 English Premier League Liverpool 4 – 2 Newcastle United Jan 1, 2024 English Premier League Newcastle United 1 – 2 Liverpool Aug 27, 2023 English Premier League

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel Great Britain Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event Ireland Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event USA NBC Sports App, USA Network, Universo Canada DAZN Canada, Fubo Sports Network Australia Stan Sport Germany Sky Sport Top Event, WOW France Canal+ Foot, myCANAL Spain DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video Italy Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV International Sport 24

Favorite