Athletic Club vs Rayo Vallecano Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Athletic Club vs Rayo Vallecano Competition – La Liga Stadium: San Mamés Date: 25th August 2025 Kick-off time – 18:30 GMT Athletic Club welcome Rayo Vallecano to San Mamés in what promises to be a fiery La Liga clash. The Basque side are looking to build momentum after a morale-boosting 3-2 win against Sevilla, while Rayo travel full of confidence after an impressive start to their campaign, including a dominant away victory at Girona. Both teams have shown glimpses of quality but also inconsistencies, meaning this fixture could swing either way. The Lions have struggled for stability in recent weeks, with defeats against Arsenal, Liverpool (twice), and PSV exposing defensive vulnerabilities. However, the win over Sevilla showed their ability to dig in and find attacking sparks, especially through the Williams brothers and Oihan Sancet when fit. For Rayo, their unbeaten run across their last five matches (three wins and two draws) highlights a side brimming with belief, with Frutos and Palazón providing creativity and cutting edge in the final third. Head-to-head history heavily favours Athletic, who have won four of the last five meetings, including a 3-1 victory in April 2025. But Rayo have proven stubborn opponents, grinding out results even when second best on paper. Given both sides’ current form, this could be tighter than the statistics suggest.

Athletic Club are sweating over the fitness of Oihan Sancet and Unai Gómez, who are both doubts for this clash. Meanwhile, Unai Egiluz is ruled out, forcing depth concerns in defence. The spotlight will again fall on the Williams brothers, who provide the pace and direct threat needed to stretch Rayo’s backline.

Rayo, on the other hand, will be without Abdul Mumin, while Luiz Felipe and Óscar Valentín remain doubtful. Key playmaker Isi Palazón and in-form Frutos will look to exploit Athletic’s defensive lapses, while goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski’s replacement Batalla will need to stand firm at San Mamés.

With both teams missing key players, squad depth could prove decisive late on in the contest.

This clash at San Mamés is finely poised. Athletic will look to harness home advantage and their strong recent record against Rayo, but Vallecano’s sharpness in attack and recent unbeaten run make them dangerous visitors. Fans can expect an intense, end-to-end affair where defensive lapses could define the outcome.

Kick-off is at 18:30 GMT, and fans worldwide can tune in through the listed broadcasters below

Probable Lineups

Athletic Club (4-2-3-1):

Simón – Areso, Paredes, Jauregizar, Vivian – Galarreta, Berenguer – Williams, Sannadi, Williams – Berchiche



Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1):

Batalla – Ratiu, Lejeune, Felipe, Chavarría – Ciss, López – Palazón, Frutos, García – Díaz



⚽ Athletic Club Form

Result Fixture Competition ✅ 3-2 vs Sevilla Aug 17, 2025 Spanish La Liga ❌ 0-3 vs Arsenal Aug 9, 2025 Emirates Cup ❌ 2-3 vs Liverpool Aug 4, 2025 Club Friendly ❌ 1-4 vs Liverpool Aug 4, 2025 Club Friendly ❌ 1-2 vs PSV Eindhoven Jul 26, 2025 Club Friendly

🔴 Rayo Vallecano Form

Result Fixture Competition ✅ 1-0 vs Neman Grodno Aug 21, 2025 Conference League Q. ✅ 3-1 vs Girona Aug 15, 2025 Spanish La Liga 🤝 0-0 vs Mallorca May 24, 2025 Spanish La Liga ✅ 2-1 vs Celta Vigo May 18, 2025 Spanish La Liga 🤝 2-2 vs Real Betis May 15, 2025 Spanish La Liga

📊 Head-to-Head Record

Fixture Date Competition Athletic Club 3-1 Rayo Vallecano Apr 13, 2025 Spanish La Liga Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Athletic Club Dec 1, 2024 Spanish La Liga Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Athletic Club May 25, 2024 Spanish La Liga Athletic Club 4-0 Rayo Vallecano Dec 2, 2023 Spanish La Liga Rayo Vallecano 0-0 Athletic Club Mar 5, 2023 Spanish La Liga

TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel(s) Great Britain Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1 Spain Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, M+ LaLiga TV Germany DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video France beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free myCANAL, beIN Sports 2 Italy DAZN Italia USA ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Canada TSN+, Amazon Prime Video Brazil Disney+ Premium Brazil Argentina DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, beIN Sports 1

Favorite