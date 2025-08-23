Athletic Club vs Rayo Vallecano Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Athletic Club vs Rayo Vallecano Competition – La Liga Stadium: San Mamés Date: 25th August 2025 Kick-off time – 18:30 GMT Athletic Club welcome Rayo Vallecano to San Mamés in what promises to be a fiery La Liga clash. The Basque side are looking to build momentum after a morale-boosting 3-2 win against Sevilla, while Rayo travel full of confidence after an impressive start to their campaign, including a dominant away victory at Girona. Both teams have shown glimpses of quality but also inconsistencies, meaning this fixture could swing either way. The Lions have struggled for stability in recent weeks, with defeats against Arsenal, Liverpool (twice), and PSV exposing defensive vulnerabilities. However, the win over Sevilla showed their ability to dig in and find attacking sparks, especially through the Williams brothers and Oihan Sancet when fit. For Rayo, their unbeaten run across their last five matches (three wins and two draws) highlights a side brimming with belief, with Frutos and Palazón providing creativity and cutting edge in the final third.
The Lions have struggled for stability in recent weeks, with defeats against Arsenal, Liverpool (twice), and PSV exposing defensive vulnerabilities. However, the win over Sevilla showed their ability to dig in and find attacking sparks, especially through the Williams brothers and Oihan Sancet when fit. For Rayo, their unbeaten run across their last five matches (three wins and two draws) highlights a side brimming with belief, with Frutos and Palazón providing creativity and cutting edge in the final third.

Head-to-head history heavily favours Athletic, who have won four of the last five meetings, including a 3-1 victory in April 2025. But Rayo have proven stubborn opponents, grinding out results even when second best on paper. Given both sides' current form, this could be tighter than the statistics suggest.
Athletic Club are sweating over the fitness of Oihan Sancet and Unai Gómez, who are both doubts for this clash. Meanwhile, Unai Egiluz is ruled out, forcing depth concerns in defence. The spotlight will again fall on the Williams brothers, who provide the pace and direct threat needed to stretch Rayo’s backline.
Rayo, on the other hand, will be without Abdul Mumin, while Luiz Felipe and Óscar Valentín remain doubtful. Key playmaker Isi Palazón and in-form Frutos will look to exploit Athletic’s defensive lapses, while goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski’s replacement Batalla will need to stand firm at San Mamés.With both teams missing key players, squad depth could prove decisive late on in the contest.
This clash at San Mamés is finely poised. Athletic will look to harness home advantage and their strong recent record against Rayo, but Vallecano's sharpness in attack and recent unbeaten run make them dangerous visitors. Fans can expect an intense, end-to-end affair where defensive lapses could define the outcome.

Kick-off is at 18:30 GMT, and fans worldwide can tune in through the listed broadcasters below
Probable Lineups
Athletic Club (4-2-3-1):
Simón – Areso, Paredes, Jauregizar, Vivian – Galarreta, Berenguer – Williams, Sannadi, Williams – Berchiche
Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1):
Batalla – Ratiu, Lejeune, Felipe, Chavarría – Ciss, López – Palazón, Frutos, García – Díaz
⚽ Athletic Club Form
|Result
|Fixture
|Competition
|✅ 3-2 vs Sevilla
|Aug 17, 2025
|Spanish La Liga
|❌ 0-3 vs Arsenal
|Aug 9, 2025
|Emirates Cup
|❌ 2-3 vs Liverpool
|Aug 4, 2025
|Club Friendly
|❌ 1-4 vs Liverpool
|Aug 4, 2025
|Club Friendly
|❌ 1-2 vs PSV Eindhoven
|Jul 26, 2025
|Club Friendly
🔴 Rayo Vallecano Form
|Result
|Fixture
|Competition
|✅ 1-0 vs Neman Grodno
|Aug 21, 2025
|Conference League Q.
|✅ 3-1 vs Girona
|Aug 15, 2025
|Spanish La Liga
|🤝 0-0 vs Mallorca
|May 24, 2025
|Spanish La Liga
|✅ 2-1 vs Celta Vigo
|May 18, 2025
|Spanish La Liga
|🤝 2-2 vs Real Betis
|May 15, 2025
|Spanish La Liga
📊 Head-to-Head Record
|Fixture
|Date
|Competition
|Athletic Club 3-1 Rayo Vallecano
|Apr 13, 2025
|Spanish La Liga
|Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Athletic Club
|Dec 1, 2024
|Spanish La Liga
|Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Athletic Club
|May 25, 2024
|Spanish La Liga
|Athletic Club 4-0 Rayo Vallecano
|Dec 2, 2023
|Spanish La Liga
|Rayo Vallecano 0-0 Athletic Club
|Mar 5, 2023
|Spanish La Liga
TV Listings / Streaming
|Country
|Channel(s)
|Great Britain
|Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
|Spain
|Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, M+ LaLiga TV
|Germany
|DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video
|France
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free myCANAL, beIN Sports 2
|Italy
|DAZN Italia
|USA
|ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
|Canada
|TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
|Brazil
|Disney+ Premium Brazil
|Argentina
|DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
|Australia
|beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, beIN Sports 1