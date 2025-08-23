Sevilla vs Getafe Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Sevilla vs Getafe Competition – La Liga Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 25th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

Sevilla kick off their La Liga campaign at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán against Getafe in what promises to be a tightly contested clash. Both sides arrive with contrasting preparation: Sevilla have been inconsistent across pre-season, showing defensive weaknesses but also flashes of attacking quality, while Getafe will look to frustrate and rely on their compact structure. With both teams struggling for consistency, this early-season fixture could set the tone for their campaigns.

The hosts suffered a 3-2 defeat to Athletic Club on opening weekend and could be without several key players due to injuries. Joan Jordán, Adnan Januzaj, Tanguy Nianzou, and Stanis Idumbo are all sidelined, while Ramón Martínez is a doubt. That leaves the home side thin in midfield and defensive areas. Their likely 4-2-3-1 shape will lean heavily on players like Dodi Lukebakio and Isaac Romero Vargas to provide the attacking spark, with Sow’s creativity also an option if fit enough to contribute.

Getafe, meanwhile, opened with an excellent 2-0 away win at Celta Vigo and come into this game with confidence. Defensively, they look the more solid side based on recent numbers, averaging 2.6 tackles per game compared to Sevilla’s 2.2. The visitors are missing Alex Sancris due to suspension and could be without Juanmi, but otherwise have a strong squad available. Their 3-5-2 formation is expected to feature Uche and Liso as attacking options, with a solid midfield trio providing protection.