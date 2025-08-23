Sevilla vs Getafe Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Sevilla vs Getafe Competition – La Liga Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 25th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT Sevilla kick off their La Liga campaign at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán against Getafe in what promises to be a tightly contested clash. Both sides arrive with contrasting preparation: Sevilla have been inconsistent across pre-season, showing defensive weaknesses but also flashes of attacking quality, while Getafe will look to frustrate and rely on their compact structure. With both teams struggling for consistency, this early-season fixture could set the tone for their campaigns. The hosts suffered a 3-2 defeat to Athletic Club on opening weekend and could be without several key players due to injuries. Joan Jordán, Adnan Januzaj, Tanguy Nianzou, and Stanis Idumbo are all sidelined, while Ramón Martínez is a doubt. That leaves the home side thin in midfield and defensive areas. Their likely 4-2-3-1 shape will lean heavily on players like Dodi Lukebakio and Isaac Romero Vargas to provide the attacking spark, with Sow’s creativity also an option if fit enough to contribute. Getafe, meanwhile, opened with an excellent 2-0 away win at Celta Vigo and come into this game with confidence. Defensively, they look the more solid side based on recent numbers, averaging 2.6 tackles per game compared to Sevilla’s 2.2. The visitors are missing Alex Sancris due to suspension and could be without Juanmi, but otherwise have a strong squad available. Their 3-5-2 formation is expected to feature Uche and Liso as attacking options, with a solid midfield trio providing protection.
Possible Line-ups
Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Nyland; Carmona, Salas, Gudelj, Sánchez; Sow, Agoumé; Lukebakio, Adams, Romero Vargas; Castrin
Getafe (3-5-2): Soria; Dakonam, Iglesias, Rico; Bekhoucha, Arambarri, Milla, Liso, Davinchi; Uche, Martín
📊 Form – Sevilla
|Competition
|Fixture
|Result
|Spanish LaLiga
|Athletic Club vs Sevilla
|❌ 3-2
|Club Friendly
|Toulouse vs Sevilla
|🤝 1-1
|Club Friendly
|Schalke 04 vs Sevilla
|✅ 2-4
|Club Friendly
|Sunderland vs Sevilla
|🤝 1-1
|Club Friendly
|Sevilla vs Birmingham City
|✅ 3-1
📊 Form – Getafe
|Competition
|Fixture
|Result
|Spanish LaLiga
|Celta Vigo vs Getafe
|✅ 0-2
|Spanish LaLiga
|Getafe vs Celta Vigo
|❌ 1-2
|Spanish LaLiga
|Mallorca vs Getafe
|✅ 1-2
|Spanish LaLiga
|Getafe vs Athletic Club
|❌ 0-2
|Spanish LaLiga
|Valencia vs Getafe
|❌ 3-0
🤝 Head-to-Head
|Competition
|Fixture
|Result
|Spanish LaLiga
|Getafe vs Sevilla
|0-0
|Spanish LaLiga
|Sevilla vs Getafe
|1-0
|Spanish LaLiga
|Getafe vs Sevilla
|0-1
|Spanish Copa del Rey
|Getafe vs Sevilla
|1-3
|Spanish LaLiga
|Sevilla vs Getafe
|0-3
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
|Country
|Channel
|Great Britain
|Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
|Spain
|DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV Bar HD
|USA
|ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
|Canada
|TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
|Australia
|beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, beIN SPORTS 2
|Germany
|DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN1 Germany
|France
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT, FreemyCANAL, beIN Sports 3
|Italy
|DAZN Italia
|Argentina
|Disney+ Premium Argentina, ESPN4 Argentina
|Brazil
|Disney+ Premium Brazil