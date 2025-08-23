Udinese vs Hellas Verona Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Udinese vs Hellas Verona Competition – Italy Serie A Stadium: Bluenergy Stadium Date: 25th August 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Udinese welcome Hellas Verona to the Bluenergy Stadium for an important early-season clash in Serie A. The Zebrette come into this game off the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 Coppa Italia win against Carrarese, but their recent league form has been mixed, with defeats to Fiorentina, Juventus, and Monza across May. However, their narrow win against Cagliari shows they have the capability of grinding out results when needed. Verona, on the other hand, enter the fixture in slightly stronger spirits after picking up back-to-back positive results – beating Empoli 2-1 and advancing in the Coppa Italia after a penalty shootout win against Audace Cerignola. Their recent record also features solid draws against Como and Lecce, proving they can stay competitive even when not at their best. However, their 1-0 loss to Inter shows they can struggle against higher-calibre opposition. Looking at the head-to-head record, Verona seem to have had the edge in recent meetings. They won the last clash 1-0 back in March 2025, and also took a victory in April 2024. Udinese haven’t beaten Verona since December 2023, meaning there will be extra motivation for the hosts to turn that record around. Sava – Kristensen, Solet, Bijol, Zemura – Davis, Lovric, Karlström – Ehizibue, Palma – Brenner Montipò – Núñez, Niasse, Frese – Oyegoke, Bernede, Mosquera, Serdar, Bradaric – Cham, Giovane Udinese have a full squad available, giving them plenty of flexibility to pick their strongest XI. Verona, however, will be without Nicolás Valentini, who went off injured during their Coppa Italia victory. This absence may force tactical reshuffling in their defensive unit. The game is set to kick off at 17:30 GMT and will be available to watch across multiple international broadcasters. Fans worldwide will have plenty of options to tune in live.
Possible Line-ups
Udinese (4-3-2-1)
Hellas Verona (3-5-2)
⚽ Form – Udinese
Competition
Result
Coppa Italia
✅ Udinese 2 – 0 Carrarese
Serie A
❌ Udinese 2 – 3 Fiorentina
Serie A
❌ Juventus 2 – 0 Udinese
Serie A
❌ Udinese 1 – 2 Monza
Serie A
✅ Cagliari 1 – 2 Udinese
⚽ Form – Hellas Verona
Competition
Result
Coppa Italia
✅ Audace Cerignola 1 – 1 Hellas Verona (W on pens)
Serie A
✅ Empoli 1 – 2 Hellas Verona
Serie A
🤝 Hellas Verona 1 – 1 Como
Serie A
🤝 Hellas Verona 1 – 1 Lecce
Serie A
❌ Inter 1 – 0 Hellas Verona
🔥 Head-to-Head Record
Competition
Result
Serie A
Udinese 0 – 1 Hellas Verona
Serie A
Hellas Verona 0 – 0 Udinese
Serie A
Hellas Verona 1 – 0 Udinese
Serie A
Udinese 3 – 3 Hellas Verona
Serie A
Udinese 1 – 1 Hellas Verona
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Channel
Italy
DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, DAZN Zona
Great Britain
DAZN UK
USA
Paramount+, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Deportes
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Germany
DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video
France
DAZN France
Australia
beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video
Spain
DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video
Brazil
Disney+ Premium Brazil, ESPN3 Brazil
Argentina
Disney+ Premium Argentina, ESPN4 Argentina
