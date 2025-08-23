Udinese vs Hellas Verona Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Udinese vs Hellas Verona Competition – Italy Serie A Stadium: Bluenergy Stadium Date: 25th August 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Udinese welcome Hellas Verona to the Bluenergy Stadium for an important early-season clash in Serie A. The Zebrette come into this game off the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 Coppa Italia win against Carrarese, but their recent league form has been mixed, with defeats to Fiorentina, Juventus, and Monza across May. However, their narrow win against Cagliari shows they have the capability of grinding out results when needed.

Verona, on the other hand, enter the fixture in slightly stronger spirits after picking up back-to-back positive results – beating Empoli 2-1 and advancing in the Coppa Italia after a penalty shootout win against Audace Cerignola. Their recent record also features solid draws against Como and Lecce, proving they can stay competitive even when not at their best. However, their 1-0 loss to Inter shows they can struggle against higher-calibre opposition.

Looking at the head-to-head record, Verona seem to have had the edge in recent meetings. They won the last clash 1-0 back in March 2025, and also took a victory in April 2024. Udinese haven’t beaten Verona since December 2023, meaning there will be extra motivation for the hosts to turn that record around.

Possible Line-ups

Udinese (4-3-2-1)

Sava – Kristensen, Solet, Bijol, Zemura – Davis, Lovric, Karlström – Ehizibue, Palma – Brenner



Hellas Verona (3-5-2)

Montipò – Núñez, Niasse, Frese – Oyegoke, Bernede, Mosquera, Serdar, Bradaric – Cham, Giovane



Udinese have a full squad available, giving them plenty of flexibility to pick their strongest XI. Verona, however, will be without Nicolás Valentini, who went off injured during their Coppa Italia victory. This absence may force tactical reshuffling in their defensive unit.

The game is set to kick off at 17:30 GMT and will be available to watch across multiple international broadcasters. Fans worldwide will have plenty of options to tune in live.

⚽ Form – Udinese

Competition Result Coppa Italia ✅ Udinese 2 – 0 Carrarese Serie A ❌ Udinese 2 – 3 Fiorentina Serie A ❌ Juventus 2 – 0 Udinese Serie A ❌ Udinese 1 – 2 Monza Serie A ✅ Cagliari 1 – 2 Udinese

⚽ Form – Hellas Verona

Competition Result Coppa Italia ✅ Audace Cerignola 1 – 1 Hellas Verona (W on pens) Serie A ✅ Empoli 1 – 2 Hellas Verona Serie A 🤝 Hellas Verona 1 – 1 Como Serie A 🤝 Hellas Verona 1 – 1 Lecce Serie A ❌ Inter 1 – 0 Hellas Verona

🔥 Head-to-Head Record

Competition Result Serie A Udinese 0 – 1 Hellas Verona Serie A Hellas Verona 0 – 0 Udinese Serie A Hellas Verona 1 – 0 Udinese Serie A Udinese 3 – 3 Hellas Verona Serie A Udinese 1 – 1 Hellas Verona

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel Italy DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, DAZN Zona Great Britain DAZN UK USA Paramount+, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Deportes Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video Germany DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video France DAZN France Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video Spain DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video Brazil Disney+ Premium Brazil, ESPN3 Brazil Argentina Disney+ Premium Argentina, ESPN4 Argentina

Favorite