Internazionale vs Torino Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Internazionale vs Torino Competition – Italy Serie A Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Date: 25th August 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Internazionale return to Serie A action aiming to build momentum after strong results in their recent fixtures. The Nerazzurri have looked sharp, winning three of their last five matches, including a 2-0 victory over Olympiacos and River Plate. Defensively, they’ve shown solidity with two clean sheets in that run, but a setback against Fluminense (0-2) highlighted vulnerabilities when faced with quick transitions. Torino arrive with mixed form, registering just one win in their last five outings. Their Coppa Italia win over Modena (1-0) gives them some confidence, but defeats to Roma, Lecce and Inter earlier in May underline the challenge they face. The Granata have struggled in front of goal, scoring only twice in those five games, and will need a much sharper attacking display if they want to leave the Meazza with a result. Head-to-head meetings tell a one-sided story. Inter have dominated this fixture, winning four of the last five encounters against Torino, including a 2-0 win in May and a 3-0 result in October 2023. Torino’s last win over Inter is a distant memory, meaning history strongly favours the Nerazzurri. Possible line-ups point to Inter setting up in their familiar 3-5-2, with Yann Sommer between the sticks, Acerbi, Bastoni and Pavard at the back, Dumfries and Henrique as wing-backs, Barella, Sucic and Mkhitaryan controlling midfield, while Thuram partners Martínez in attack. Torino are likely to use a 4-2-3-1, with Israel in goal, Pedersen, Masina and Biraghi across the defence, Casadei and Gineitisanchoring midfield, Ngonge and Vlasic supporting lone striker Adams.
Inter will be without Federico Dimarco (injury) and suspensions to Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Sebastiano Esposito, limiting Simone Inzaghi’s midfield options. Torino meanwhile miss long-term absentee Perr Schuurs, which weakens their defensive depth. With Inter’s dominant record and Torino’s lack of cutting edge, the Nerazzurri will be confident of extending their excellent form at home.Kick-off is set for 19:45 GMT, with fans around the world able to follow live coverage through multiple broadcasters listed below.
⚽ Form – Internazionale
|Competition
|Match
|Result
|Club Friendly
|Inter vs Olympiacos
|✅ 2 – 0
|Club Friendly
|Monza vs Inter
|🤝 2 – 2
|Club Friendly
|AS Monaco vs Inter
|✅ 1 – 2
|FIFA Club World Cup
|Inter vs Fluminense
|❌ 0 – 2
|FIFA Club World Cup
|Inter vs River Plate
|✅ 2 – 0
🔵 Form – Torino
|Competition
|Match
|Result
|Coppa Italia
|Torino vs Modena
|✅ 1 – 0
|Serie A
|Torino vs AS Roma
|❌ 0 – 2
|Serie A
|Lecce vs Torino
|❌ 1 – 0
|Serie A
|Torino vs Inter
|❌ 0 – 2
|Serie A
|Torino vs Venezia
|🤝 1 – 1
🤝 Head To Head Record
|Competition
|Match
|Result
|Serie A
|Torino vs Inter
|0 – 2
|Serie A
|Inter vs Torino
|3 – 2
|Serie A
|Inter vs Torino
|2 – 0
|Serie A
|Torino vs Inter
|0 – 3
|Serie A
|Torino vs Inter
|0 – 1
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
|Country
|Channel(s)
|Great Britain
|DAZN UK
|Italy
|DAZN Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV
|USA
|Paramount+, fuboTV, FOX Sports App, CBS Sports Network
|Canada
|DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video
|Australia
|beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video
|Germany
|DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video
|Spain
|DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video
|France
|DAZN France
|Brazil
|Disney+ Premium Brazil
|Argentina
|Disney+ Premium Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina