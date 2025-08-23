Internazionale vs Torino Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Internazionale vs Torino Competition – Italy Serie A Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Date: 25th August 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Internazionale return to Serie A action aiming to build momentum after strong results in their recent fixtures. The Nerazzurri have looked sharp, winning three of their last five matches, including a 2-0 victory over Olympiacos and River Plate. Defensively, they’ve shown solidity with two clean sheets in that run, but a setback against Fluminense (0-2) highlighted vulnerabilities when faced with quick transitions.

Torino arrive with mixed form, registering just one win in their last five outings. Their Coppa Italia win over Modena (1-0) gives them some confidence, but defeats to Roma, Lecce and Inter earlier in May underline the challenge they face. The Granata have struggled in front of goal, scoring only twice in those five games, and will need a much sharper attacking display if they want to leave the Meazza with a result.

Head-to-head meetings tell a one-sided story. Inter have dominated this fixture, winning four of the last five encounters against Torino, including a 2-0 win in May and a 3-0 result in October 2023. Torino’s last win over Inter is a distant memory, meaning history strongly favours the Nerazzurri.

Possible line-ups point to Inter setting up in their familiar 3-5-2, with Yann Sommer between the sticks, Acerbi, Bastoni and Pavard at the back, Dumfries and Henrique as wing-backs, Barella, Sucic and Mkhitaryan controlling midfield, while Thuram partners Martínez in attack. Torino are likely to use a 4-2-3-1, with Israel in goal, Pedersen, Masina and Biraghi across the defence, Casadei and Gineitisanchoring midfield, Ngonge and Vlasic supporting lone striker Adams.