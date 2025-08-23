Kairat Almaty vs Celtic Preview

Kairat Almaty vs Celtic Competition – Champions League Stadium: Almaty Ortalyk Stadium Date: 26th August 2025 Kick-off time – 17:45 GMT

Kairat Almaty host Celtic in a decisive Champions League qualifier that remains finely balanced after a goalless first leg in Glasgow. Both sides know that progression to the next stage is at stake, and the intensity of the return fixture promises to be high.

The Kazakh side arrive with mixed form across their last five matches. While they dismantled KuPS 3-0 at home and overcame Slovan Bratislava 1-0, they also slipped to defeats against the Finns away (0-2) and Slovakian opposition (0-1). A resilient defensive showing in Glasgow has given them a platform, but the question remains whether they can find the cutting edge in front of their own fans.

Celtic, meanwhile, have shown stronger recent consistency. Wins over Falkirk (4-1), Aberdeen (0-2), and St Mirren (1-0) highlight their attacking depth, while their defensive structure has looked steadier than in July’s heavy defeat to Ajax. The Bhoys have not conceded in their last three outings, including the first leg, and will be confident of controlling possession in Almaty.

Head-to-head history is limited, with only the 0-0 draw from the first leg on record. That makes this clash unpredictable, though Celtic’s big-game pedigree could prove decisive. For Kairat, home advantage will be vital, with their supporters expecting an aggressive start.

Possible line-ups point to Kairat sticking with a disciplined setup designed to frustrate and counter. Celtic are expected to rely on their usual attacking structure, with pace and movement from wide areas providing their best route to an away goal.

Fans can watch Kairat Almaty vs Celtic live from 17:45 GMT on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland, Paramount+ in the USA, DAZN in Canada, Stan Sport in Australia, and DAZN/Canal+ across Europe. Streaming options are also available worldwide via DAZN International.

🟡 Form – Kairat Almaty

Competition Match Result Champions League Qual. Celtic vs Kairat Almaty 🤝 0 – 0 Champions League Qual. Slovan Bratislava vs Kairat Almaty ❌ 1 – 0 Champions League Qual. Kairat Almaty vs Slovan Bratislava ✅ 1 – 0 Champions League Qual. Kairat Almaty vs KuPS Kuopio ✅ 3 – 0 Champions League Qual. KuPS Kuopio vs Kairat Almaty ❌ 2 – 0

🍀 Form – Celtic

Competition Match Result Champions League Qual. Celtic vs Kairat Almaty 🤝 0 – 0 Scottish League Cup Celtic vs Falkirk ✅ 4 – 1 Premiership Aberdeen vs Celtic ✅ 0 – 2 Premiership Celtic vs St Mirren ✅ 1 – 0 Club Friendly Ajax vs Celtic ❌ 5 – 1

🤝 Head To Head Record

Competition Match Result Champions League Qual. Celtic vs Kairat Almaty 0 – 0

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel(s) Great Britain Amazon Prime Video Ireland Republic Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports ROI 1 USA Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Australia Stan Sport Germany Sky Go WOW, DAZN Germany France myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 1 Spain DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video Italy Sky Go Italia, DAZN Italia Brazil Max Brazil

