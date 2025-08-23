Pafos vs Red Star Belgrade Preview

Pafos vs Red Star Belgrade Competition – Champions League Stadium: Alphamega Stadium Date: 26th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Pafos welcome Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade to the Alphamega Stadium for the decisive Champions League qualifier. The first leg ended in a 2-1 victory for the Cypriot side, giving them a slender advantage heading into this return clash. Both teams arrive with impressive recent form in Europe, but it was Pafos’ clinical edge and away support that proved decisive last week. With the tie still in the balance, this promises to be another tense and fiercely competitive encounter.

Pafos have looked solid defensively in recent matches, shutting out Dynamo Kyiv and Maccabi Tel-Aviv on their way to this stage. Their ability to grind out results has been key, with 4 wins and a draw in their last five outings. At the other end, the Cypriot outfit will be looking once again to their attacking players to find the breakthrough against a Red Star side that, despite losing the first leg, carry significant European pedigree.

Red Star, meanwhile, have been a dominant force in their qualifying campaign, racking up big wins against Lincoln Red Imps and Lech Poznan. They are dangerous in attack and have scored heavily in previous rounds, but the home defeat in the first leg leaves them with plenty to do. A side with Champions League experience, Red Star will be determined to overturn the deficit, but they must also keep things tight at the back to avoid conceding more goals.

Fans can follow the action live from the Alphamega Stadium with kick-off set for 20:00 GMT. Coverage is widespread, with discovery+ and TNT Sports 2 showing the game in the UK & Ireland, Paramount+ carrying it in the USA, and DAZN streaming across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. South American viewers can watch on Disney+ Premium and ESPN, while the MENA region has coverage through beIN SPORTS CONNECT and TOD.

⚽ Pafos Last Five Games

Result Score Competition ✅ Red Star Belgrade 1-2 Pafos Champions League Qual ✅ Pafos 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv Champions League Qual ✅ Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Pafos Champions League Qual ✅ Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-1 Pafos Champions League Qual 🤝 Pafos 1-1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv Champions League Qual

🔴 Red Star Belgrade Last Five Games

Result Score Competition ❌ Red Star Belgrade 1-2 Pafos Champions League Qual 🤝 Red Star Belgrade 1-1 Lech Poznan Champions League Qual ✅ Lech Poznan 1-3 Red Star Belgrade Champions League Qual ✅ Red Star Belgrade 5-1 Lincoln Red Imps Champions League Qual ✅ Lincoln Red Imps 0-1 Red Star Belgrade Champions League Qual

🔎 Head-to-Head

Fixture Score Competition Red Star Belgrade vs Pafos 1-2 Champions League Qual

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel Great Britain discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports 2 Ireland discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports 2 USA Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX Germany DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video France Canal+ Sport, FreemyCANAL Italy DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia Spain DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Argentina Disney+ Premium Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina Brazil Max Brazil

