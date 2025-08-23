Pafos vs Red Star Belgrade Preview

Pafos vs Red Star Belgrade Competition – Champions League Stadium: Alphamega Stadium Date: 26th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Pafos welcome Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade to the Alphamega Stadium for the decisive Champions League qualifier. The first leg ended in a 2-1 victory for the Cypriot side, giving them a slender advantage heading into this return clash. Both teams arrive with impressive recent form in Europe, but it was Pafos’ clinical edge and away support that proved decisive last week. With the tie still in the balance, this promises to be another tense and fiercely competitive encounter. Pafos have looked solid defensively in recent matches, shutting out Dynamo Kyiv and Maccabi Tel-Aviv on their way to this stage. Their ability to grind out results has been key, with 4 wins and a draw in their last five outings. At the other end, the Cypriot outfit will be looking once again to their attacking players to find the breakthrough against a Red Star side that, despite losing the first leg, carry significant European pedigree. Red Star, meanwhile, have been a dominant force in their qualifying campaign, racking up big wins against Lincoln Red Imps and Lech Poznan. They are dangerous in attack and have scored heavily in previous rounds, but the home defeat in the first leg leaves them with plenty to do. A side with Champions League experience, Red Star will be determined to overturn the deficit, but they must also keep things tight at the back to avoid conceding more goals. Fans can follow the action live from the Alphamega Stadium with kick-off set for 20:00 GMT. Coverage is widespread, with discovery+ and TNT Sports 2 showing the game in the UK & Ireland, Paramount+ carrying it in the USA, and DAZN streaming across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. South American viewers can watch on Disney+ Premium and ESPN, while the MENA region has coverage through beIN SPORTS CONNECT and TOD.
⚽ Pafos Last Five Games
Result
Score
Competition
✅
Red Star Belgrade 1-2 Pafos
Champions League Qual
✅
Pafos 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv
Champions League Qual
✅
Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Pafos
Champions League Qual
✅
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-1 Pafos
Champions League Qual
🤝
Pafos 1-1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Champions League Qual
🔴 Red Star Belgrade Last Five Games
Result
Score
Competition
❌
Red Star Belgrade 1-2 Pafos
Champions League Qual
🤝
Red Star Belgrade 1-1 Lech Poznan
Champions League Qual
✅
Lech Poznan 1-3 Red Star Belgrade
Champions League Qual
✅
Red Star Belgrade 5-1 Lincoln Red Imps
Champions League Qual
✅
Lincoln Red Imps 0-1 Red Star Belgrade
Champions League Qual
🔎 Head-to-Head
Fixture
Score
Competition
Red Star Belgrade vs Pafos
1-2
Champions League Qual
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Channel
Great Britain
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports 2
Ireland
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports 2
USA
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX
Germany
DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video
France
Canal+ Sport, FreemyCANAL
Italy
DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia
Spain
DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Argentina
Disney+ Premium Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina
Brazil
Max Brazil
