SK Sturm Graz vs Bodo/Glimt Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 23, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

SK Sturm Graz vs Bodo/Glimt

Competition – Champions League

Stadium: Merkur Arena

Date: 26th August 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Bodo/Glimt come into this second leg with a commanding advantage after their emphatic 5-0 victory in Norway last week. The Norwegian champions have been in ruthless form, scoring freely and looking well-drilled at both ends of the pitch. With four wins and a draw in their last five games, they arrive in Austria brimming with confidence, having beaten Stromsgodset and HamKam comfortably in recent domestic outings.

Sturm Graz, meanwhile, face a huge uphill task. Their heavy defeat in the first leg has left them needing a miracle at Merkur Arena to turn things around. Their domestic form has been mixed — victories over LASK and Ried show they can compete, but defeats to Rapid Vienna and Bodo/Glimt highlight defensive frailties. The Austrian side will need to be far more compact and clinical in front of goal if they are to have any hope of causing an upset.

In terms of lineups, Sturm Graz are expected to stick with their strong attacking core despite the setback, relying on energy in midfield to push the tempo. Bodo/Glimt, however, are likely to keep things balanced, using their pace in wide areas and a disciplined backline to control the game. With the aggregate score heavily in their favour, the Norwegians may not need to take risks but will still be dangerous on the counter.

Fans can watch the match live across Europe on platforms such as TNT Sports in the UK and DAZN in Germany, while viewers in the USA can stream via Paramount+ or ViX. Kick-off is set for 20:00 GMT at Merkur Arena, where the Austrian side will attempt to overturn a daunting deficit against the in-form Norwegians.

⚽ Form – SK Sturm Graz
Competition Result
Champions League Qual ❌ Bodo/Glimt 5-0 SK Sturm Graz
Austrian Bundesliga ✅ SV Ried 1-3 SK Sturm Graz
Austrian Bundesliga ❌ SK Sturm Graz 1-2 Rapid Vienna
Austrian Bundesliga ✅ LASK 0-2 SK Sturm Graz
Austrian Bundesliga 🤝 SK Sturm Graz 1-1 Wolfsberger
⚽ Form – Bodo/Glimt
Competition Result
Champions League Qual ✅ Bodo/Glimt 5-0 SK Sturm Graz
Norwegian Eliteserien ✅ Stromsgodset 0-5 Bodo/Glimt
Norwegian Eliteserien 🤝 Bodo/Glimt 1-1 Tromsø
Norwegian Eliteserien ✅ HamKam 1-3 Bodo/Glimt
Norwegian Eliteserien ✅ Bodo/Glimt 1-0 Stromsgodset
🔄 Head To Head Record
Competition Result
Champions League Qual Bodo/Glimt 5-0 SK Sturm Graz
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country Channel
Great Britain discovery+ , TNT Sports 2
Ireland discovery+ , TNT Sports 2
Germany DAZN Germany , Sky Go , WOW
Austria Sky Sport Austria , DAZN2 Germany
Norway TV 2 Play
Sweden Viaplay Sweden
France Canal+ Foot , myCANAL
Italy Sky Sport Calcio , NOW TV
USA Paramount+ , Amazon Prime Video , ViX
Canada DAZN Canada , Amazon Prime Video

 

