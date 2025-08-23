SK Sturm Graz vs Bodo/Glimt Preview

SK Sturm Graz vs Bodo/Glimt Competition – Champions League Stadium: Merkur Arena Date: 26th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Bodo/Glimt come into this second leg with a commanding advantage after their emphatic 5-0 victory in Norway last week. The Norwegian champions have been in ruthless form, scoring freely and looking well-drilled at both ends of the pitch. With four wins and a draw in their last five games, they arrive in Austria brimming with confidence, having beaten Stromsgodset and HamKam comfortably in recent domestic outings. Sturm Graz, meanwhile, face a huge uphill task. Their heavy defeat in the first leg has left them needing a miracle at Merkur Arena to turn things around. Their domestic form has been mixed — victories over LASK and Ried show they can compete, but defeats to Rapid Vienna and Bodo/Glimt highlight defensive frailties. The Austrian side will need to be far more compact and clinical in front of goal if they are to have any hope of causing an upset. In terms of lineups, Sturm Graz are expected to stick with their strong attacking core despite the setback, relying on energy in midfield to push the tempo. Bodo/Glimt, however, are likely to keep things balanced, using their pace in wide areas and a disciplined backline to control the game. With the aggregate score heavily in their favour, the Norwegians may not need to take risks but will still be dangerous on the counter. Fans can watch the match live across Europe on platforms such as TNT Sports in the UK and DAZN in Germany, while viewers in the USA can stream via Paramount+ or ViX. Kick-off is set for 20:00 GMT at Merkur Arena, where the Austrian side will attempt to overturn a daunting deficit against the in-form Norwegians.
⚽ Form – SK Sturm Graz
Competition
Result
Champions League Qual
❌ Bodo/Glimt 5-0 SK Sturm Graz
Austrian Bundesliga
✅ SV Ried 1-3 SK Sturm Graz
Austrian Bundesliga
❌ SK Sturm Graz 1-2 Rapid Vienna
Austrian Bundesliga
✅ LASK 0-2 SK Sturm Graz
Austrian Bundesliga
🤝 SK Sturm Graz 1-1 Wolfsberger
⚽ Form – Bodo/Glimt
Competition
Result
Champions League Qual
✅ Bodo/Glimt 5-0 SK Sturm Graz
Norwegian Eliteserien
✅ Stromsgodset 0-5 Bodo/Glimt
Norwegian Eliteserien
🤝 Bodo/Glimt 1-1 Tromsø
Norwegian Eliteserien
✅ HamKam 1-3 Bodo/Glimt
Norwegian Eliteserien
✅ Bodo/Glimt 1-0 Stromsgodset
🔄 Head To Head Record
Competition
Result
Champions League Qual
Bodo/Glimt 5-0 SK Sturm Graz
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Channel
Great Britain
discovery+ , TNT Sports 2
Ireland
discovery+ , TNT Sports 2
Germany
DAZN Germany , Sky Go , WOW
Austria
Sky Sport Austria , DAZN2 Germany
Norway
TV 2 Play
Sweden
Viaplay Sweden
France
Canal+ Foot , myCANAL
Italy
Sky Sport Calcio , NOW TV
USA
Paramount+ , Amazon Prime Video , ViX
Canada
DAZN Canada , Amazon Prime Video
