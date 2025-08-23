SK Sturm Graz vs Bodo/Glimt Preview

SK Sturm Graz vs Bodo/Glimt Competition – Champions League Stadium: Merkur Arena Date: 26th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Bodo/Glimt come into this second leg with a commanding advantage after their emphatic 5-0 victory in Norway last week. The Norwegian champions have been in ruthless form, scoring freely and looking well-drilled at both ends of the pitch. With four wins and a draw in their last five games, they arrive in Austria brimming with confidence, having beaten Stromsgodset and HamKam comfortably in recent domestic outings.

Sturm Graz, meanwhile, face a huge uphill task. Their heavy defeat in the first leg has left them needing a miracle at Merkur Arena to turn things around. Their domestic form has been mixed — victories over LASK and Ried show they can compete, but defeats to Rapid Vienna and Bodo/Glimt highlight defensive frailties. The Austrian side will need to be far more compact and clinical in front of goal if they are to have any hope of causing an upset.

In terms of lineups, Sturm Graz are expected to stick with their strong attacking core despite the setback, relying on energy in midfield to push the tempo. Bodo/Glimt, however, are likely to keep things balanced, using their pace in wide areas and a disciplined backline to control the game. With the aggregate score heavily in their favour, the Norwegians may not need to take risks but will still be dangerous on the counter.

Fans can watch the match live across Europe on platforms such as TNT Sports in the UK and DAZN in Germany, while viewers in the USA can stream via Paramount+ or ViX. Kick-off is set for 20:00 GMT at Merkur Arena, where the Austrian side will attempt to overturn a daunting deficit against the in-form Norwegians.

⚽ Form – SK Sturm Graz

Competition Result Champions League Qual ❌ Bodo/Glimt 5-0 SK Sturm Graz Austrian Bundesliga ✅ SV Ried 1-3 SK Sturm Graz Austrian Bundesliga ❌ SK Sturm Graz 1-2 Rapid Vienna Austrian Bundesliga ✅ LASK 0-2 SK Sturm Graz Austrian Bundesliga 🤝 SK Sturm Graz 1-1 Wolfsberger

⚽ Form – Bodo/Glimt

Competition Result Champions League Qual ✅ Bodo/Glimt 5-0 SK Sturm Graz Norwegian Eliteserien ✅ Stromsgodset 0-5 Bodo/Glimt Norwegian Eliteserien 🤝 Bodo/Glimt 1-1 Tromsø Norwegian Eliteserien ✅ HamKam 1-3 Bodo/Glimt Norwegian Eliteserien ✅ Bodo/Glimt 1-0 Stromsgodset

🔄 Head To Head Record

Competition Result Champions League Qual Bodo/Glimt 5-0 SK Sturm Graz

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel Great Britain discovery+ , TNT Sports 2 Ireland discovery+ , TNT Sports 2 Germany DAZN Germany , Sky Go , WOW Austria Sky Sport Austria , DAZN2 Germany Norway TV 2 Play Sweden Viaplay Sweden France Canal+ Foot , myCANAL Italy Sky Sport Calcio , NOW TV USA Paramount+ , Amazon Prime Video , ViX Canada DAZN Canada , Amazon Prime Video

