Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

August 25, 2025

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis

Competition – La Liga

Stadium: Estadio Abanca-Balaídos

Date: 27th August 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Celta Vigo welcome Real Betis to Balaídos on Wednesday evening in what promises to be a tightly contested La Liga clash. Both sides have had mixed starts to the campaign, but there are already patterns forming in their play. Celta come into this on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Mallorca, while Betis edged Alavés 1-0 in their most recent outing. The Galicians have struggled to find consistency, with two defeats in their last four, but their spirited displays suggest they won’t be pushovers at home.

Real Betis arrive with a slightly steadier record, unbeaten in five games across all competitions, but they too have their weaknesses. While the Verdiblancos boast greater stability in midfield, they’ve been hit with injuries to key men such as Isco, Deossa and doubts over Ezzalzouli, Llorente and Roca. This could limit their creativity and disrupt their rhythm in the attacking third.

Historically, this fixture has been a balanced contest with goals aplenty. The last five meetings have seen a mix of results: Celta stunned Betis with a 3-2 win earlier this year, while Betis picked up victories in Seville. Goals from both sides are a common theme, and with both teams fielding attacking line-ups, a lively encounter looks likely. Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT, and supporters worldwide will be able to follow live on major broadcasters. This match will be available across multiple regions, with Amazon Prime Video, DAZN and beIN SPORTS among the leading broadcasters.

In terms of line-ups, Celta Vigo are expected to deploy a 3-4-2-1 setup with Rueda in goal, protected by a backline of Alonso, Dominguez and Fernández. The midfield should include Beltrán, Rodríguez and Ristic, with Iglesias up top. For Real Betis, a 4-2-3-1 is anticipated: López between the posts, a back four of Bellerín, Natan, Bartra and Rodríguez. Celso, Riquelme and García will support lone striker Iglesias.

Rueda
Alonso
Dominguez
Fernández
Ristic
Beltrán
Rodríguez
Minigueza
Abdellaoui
Swedberg
Iglesias
Celta Vigo (3-4-2-1): Rueda; Ristic, Alonso, Dominguez, Fernández; Beltrán, Abdellaoui, Rodríguez, Swedberg; Iglesias, Minigueza

López
Rodríguez
Bartra
Natan
Bellerín
Fornals
Altimira
Riquelme
Celso
García
Bakambu
Real Betis (4-2-3-1): López; Bellerín, Natan, Bartra, Rodríguez; Celso, Altimira; Fornals, Riquelme, García; Iglesias

⚽ Celta Vigo Form
Competition Result W/D/L
Spanish La Liga Mallorca 1-1 Celta Vigo 🤝
Spanish La Liga Celta Vigo 0-2 Getafe
Club Friendly Wolves 0-1 Celta Vigo
Spanish La Liga Getafe 1-2 Celta Vigo
Spanish La Liga Celta Vigo 1-2 Rayo Vallecano
⚽ Real Betis Form
Competition Result W/D/L
Spanish La Liga Real Betis 1-0 Alavés
Spanish La Liga Elche 1-1 Real Betis 🤝
Club Friendly Real Betis 2-2 Como 🤝
Club Friendly Coventry 1-1 Real Betis 🤝
Club Friendly Córdoba 3-4 Real Betis
🔄 Head-to-Head
Competition Result
Spanish La Liga Celta Vigo 3-2 Real Betis
Spanish La Liga Real Betis 2-2 Celta Vigo
Spanish La Liga Real Betis 2-1 Celta Vigo
Spanish La Liga Celta Vigo 2-1 Real Betis
Spanish La Liga Real Betis 3-4 Celta Vigo
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country Channel
Great Britain Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 2
Spain DAZN España
Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video
Italy DAZN Italia
France beIN SPORTS CONNECT, myCANAL
USA ESPN+, ESPN App
Canada TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video
Ireland Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video
Belgium DAZN Belgium

 

