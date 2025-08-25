Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Competition – La Liga Stadium: Estadio Abanca-Balaídos Date: 27th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Celta Vigo welcome Real Betis to Balaídos on Wednesday evening in what promises to be a tightly contested La Liga clash. Both sides have had mixed starts to the campaign, but there are already patterns forming in their play. Celta come into this on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Mallorca, while Betis edged Alavés 1-0 in their most recent outing. The Galicians have struggled to find consistency, with two defeats in their last four, but their spirited displays suggest they won’t be pushovers at home.

Real Betis arrive with a slightly steadier record, unbeaten in five games across all competitions, but they too have their weaknesses. While the Verdiblancos boast greater stability in midfield, they’ve been hit with injuries to key men such as Isco, Deossa and doubts over Ezzalzouli, Llorente and Roca. This could limit their creativity and disrupt their rhythm in the attacking third.

Historically, this fixture has been a balanced contest with goals aplenty. The last five meetings have seen a mix of results: Celta stunned Betis with a 3-2 win earlier this year, while Betis picked up victories in Seville. Goals from both sides are a common theme, and with both teams fielding attacking line-ups, a lively encounter looks likely. Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT, and supporters worldwide will be able to follow live on major broadcasters. This match will be available across multiple regions, with Amazon Prime Video, DAZN and beIN SPORTS among the leading broadcasters.

In terms of line-ups, Celta Vigo are expected to deploy a 3-4-2-1 setup with Rueda in goal, protected by a backline of Alonso, Dominguez and Fernández. The midfield should include Beltrán, Rodríguez and Ristic, with Iglesias up top. For Real Betis, a 4-2-3-1 is anticipated: López between the posts, a back four of Bellerín, Natan, Bartra and Rodríguez. Celso, Riquelme and García will support lone striker Iglesias.