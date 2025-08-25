Benfica vs Fenerbahce Preview

Benfica vs Fenerbahce Competition – Champions League Stadium: Estádio da Luz Date: 27th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Benfica and Fenerbahce meet in Lisbon for a decisive Champions League qualifier, with both sides carrying momentum but also pressure. The first leg ended goalless in Istanbul, leaving everything to play for under the lights at the Estádio da Luz. Benfica, backed by their home support, will be confident after a commanding 3-0 win over Tondela in the league at the weekend. The Eagles are unbeaten in their last five matches, showing both defensive solidity and attacking flair, with successive wins over Estrela and Nice underlining their sharpness in Europe.

Fenerbahce meanwhile arrive on the back of a morale-boosting 3-1 victory over Kocaelispor, but their inconsistency in August remains a concern. The Turkish side have drawn two of their last three, including the stalemate with Benfica, and were beaten by Feyenoord earlier in the month. However, their attacking threat was on display when they thrashed Feyenoord 5-2 in Istanbul, showing they have the firepower to cause problems. The head-to-head record between these two giants has been tight over the years, with Benfica edging the balance. The Portuguese side have won three of the last five meetings, but Fenerbahce know how to frustrate them, as proven in the last leg.

Both teams are expected to name strong line-ups with few major absentees. Benfica should continue in their balanced shape with a focus on their wide players and sharp finishing in attack, while Fenerbahce will look to keep things compact and break quickly. With kick-off at 20:00 GMT, the atmosphere at Da Luz will be intense, and supporters across the globe can watch the action live through major broadcasters including Paramount+, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and tabii.

⚽ Benfica Form

Competition Result W/D/L Primeira Liga Benfica 3-0 Tondela ✅ Champions League Qual. Fenerbahce 0-0 Benfica 🤝 Primeira Liga Estrela 0-1 Benfica ✅ Champions League Qual. Benfica 2-0 Nice ✅ Champions League Qual. Nice 0-2 Benfica ✅

⚽ Fenerbahce Form

Competition Result W/D/L Super Lig Fenerbahce 3-1 Kocaelispor ✅ Champions League Qual. Fenerbahce 0-0 Benfica 🤝 Super Lig Goztepe 0-0 Fenerbahce 🤝 Champions League Qual. Fenerbahce 5-2 Feyenoord ✅ Champions League Qual. Feyenoord 2-1 Fenerbahce ❌

🔄 Head-to-Head

Competition Result Champions League Qual. Fenerbahce 0-0 Benfica Club Friendly Benfica 3-2 Fenerbahce Champions League Fenerbahce 1-1 Benfica Champions League Benfica 1-0 Fenerbahce Europa League Benfica 3-1 Fenerbahce

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel Great Britain discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports 2 USA Paramount+, DAZN USA, Amazon Prime Video Germany DAZN Germany, Sky Go, Amazon Prime Video France myCANAL, Canal+ Sport360, Canal+ Live 3 Italy tabii Spain tabii Turkey Digiturk Play, TRT 1, tabii Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Brazil Max Brazil, Sky+, TNT Brasil Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video

Favorite