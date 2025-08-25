Benfica vs Fenerbahce Preview

Benfica vs Fenerbahce Competition – Champions League Stadium: Estádio da Luz Date: 27th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Benfica and Fenerbahce meet in Lisbon for a decisive Champions League qualifier, with both sides carrying momentum but also pressure. The first leg ended goalless in Istanbul, leaving everything to play for under the lights at the Estádio da Luz. Benfica, backed by their home support, will be confident after a commanding 3-0 win over Tondela in the league at the weekend. The Eagles are unbeaten in their last five matches, showing both defensive solidity and attacking flair, with successive wins over Estrela and Nice underlining their sharpness in Europe. Fenerbahce meanwhile arrive on the back of a morale-boosting 3-1 victory over Kocaelispor, but their inconsistency in August remains a concern. The Turkish side have drawn two of their last three, including the stalemate with Benfica, and were beaten by Feyenoord earlier in the month. However, their attacking threat was on display when they thrashed Feyenoord 5-2 in Istanbul, showing they have the firepower to cause problems. The head-to-head record between these two giants has been tight over the years, with Benfica edging the balance. The Portuguese side have won three of the last five meetings, but Fenerbahce know how to frustrate them, as proven in the last leg. Both teams are expected to name strong line-ups with few major absentees. Benfica should continue in their balanced shape with a focus on their wide players and sharp finishing in attack, while Fenerbahce will look to keep things compact and break quickly. With kick-off at 20:00 GMT, the atmosphere at Da Luz will be intense, and supporters across the globe can watch the action live through major broadcasters including Paramount+, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and tabii.
⚽ Benfica Form
Competition
Result
W/D/L
Primeira Liga
Benfica 3-0 Tondela
✅
Champions League Qual.
Fenerbahce 0-0 Benfica
🤝
Primeira Liga
Estrela 0-1 Benfica
✅
Champions League Qual.
Benfica 2-0 Nice
✅
Champions League Qual.
Nice 0-2 Benfica
✅
⚽ Fenerbahce Form
Competition
Result
W/D/L
Super Lig
Fenerbahce 3-1 Kocaelispor
✅
Champions League Qual.
Fenerbahce 0-0 Benfica
🤝
Super Lig
Goztepe 0-0 Fenerbahce
🤝
Champions League Qual.
Fenerbahce 5-2 Feyenoord
✅
Champions League Qual.
Feyenoord 2-1 Fenerbahce
❌
🔄 Head-to-Head
Competition
Result
Champions League Qual.
Fenerbahce 0-0 Benfica
Club Friendly
Benfica 3-2 Fenerbahce
Champions League
Fenerbahce 1-1 Benfica
Champions League
Benfica 1-0 Fenerbahce
Europa League
Benfica 3-1 Fenerbahce
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Channel
Great Britain
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports 2
USA
Paramount+, DAZN USA, Amazon Prime Video
Germany
DAZN Germany, Sky Go, Amazon Prime Video
France
myCANAL, Canal+ Sport360, Canal+ Live 3
Italy
tabii
Spain
tabii
Turkey
Digiturk Play, TRT 1, tabii
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Brazil
Max Brazil, Sky+, TNT Brasil
Australia
beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video
