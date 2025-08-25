Club Brugge vs Rangers Preview

Club Brugge vs Rangers Competition – Champions League Stadium: Jan Breydelstadion Date: 27th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Club Brugge welcome Rangers to the Jan Breydelstadion for the second leg of their Champions League qualifier, carrying a strong advantage after a 3-1 victory in Glasgow. The Belgian side have been in excellent form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions and showing their attacking quality with goals against Salzburg, Cercle Brugge, and Zulte-Waregem. Their recent run underlines a balanced side that looks confident and efficient in front of goal. With the home crowd behind them, the Blauw-Zwart will look to finish the job and secure a place in the group stage.

Rangers, by contrast, come into this clash under significant pressure. Their form has been patchy, with just one win in their last five outings. The 3-1 defeat at Ibrox was a major setback, and despite a recent league draw with St Mirren, the Scottish side have struggled for consistency. They have conceded goals too easily, including two defeats to Viktoria Plzen and Club Brugge, and now face the difficult task of overturning a two-goal deficit away from home. With their European hopes hanging in the balance, the Gers need a big performance and clinical finishing to stand a chance.

The head-to-head record offers little encouragement for the Scottish side, with the only recent meeting ending in Brugge’s favour. Given current form and momentum, the Belgian outfit look in a strong position, though Rangers’ attacking players are capable of producing moments of quality if given the chance. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 GMT, with fans worldwide able to follow the action through major broadcasters including TNT Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS, and others.

⚽ Club Brugge Form

Competition Result W/D/L Champions League Qual. Rangers 1-3 Club Brugge ✅ Belgian Pro League Zulte-Waregem 0-1 Club Brugge ✅ Champions League Qual. Club Brugge 3-2 RB Salzburg ✅ Belgian Pro League Club Brugge 2-0 Cercle Brugge ✅ Champions League Qual. RB Salzburg 0-1 Club Brugge ✅

⚽ Rangers Form

Competition Result W/D/L Premiership St Mirren 1-1 Rangers 🤝 Champions League Qual. Rangers 1-3 Club Brugge ❌ League Cup Rangers 4-2 Alloa Athletic ✅ Champions League Qual. Viktoria Plzen 2-1 Rangers ❌ Premiership Rangers 1-1 Dundee 🤝

🔄 Head-to-Head

Competition Result Champions League Qual. Rangers 1-3 Club Brugge

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel Great Britain discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports 2 USA Paramount+, DAZN USA, Amazon Prime Video Germany DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW France myCANAL, Canal+ Sport360, Canal+ Live 3 Italy tabii Spain tabii Turkey Digiturk Play, TRT 1, tabii Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Brazil Max Brazil, Sky+, TNT Brasil Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video

