Dynamo Kyiv vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv Preview

Dynamo Kyiv vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv Competition – Europa League Stadium: Motor Lublin Arena Date: 28th August 2025 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Dynamo Kyiv face Maccabi Tel-Aviv at the Motor Lublin Arena in a decisive Europa League qualifier with everything to play for. The first leg ended 3-1 in favour of the Israeli side, leaving Kyiv with a difficult task of overturning a two-goal deficit. The Ukrainian side have struggled for momentum, losing twice to Pafos earlier in the qualifiers and looking inconsistent despite a convincing win against Hamrun Spartans. Their defence has looked fragile, conceding in three of their last five matches, which is a concern heading into a must-win scenario.

Maccabi, on the other hand, arrive in strong form. Back-to-back victories over Dynamo Kyiv and Hamrun Spartans have given them confidence, and they’ve shown resilience by grinding out results even in tight matches. With attacking options firing and defensive stability improving, the Israeli club are in control of the tie and will aim to manage the game, frustrate their hosts, and strike on the counter. Historically, the head-to-head is fairly balanced, but Maccabi’s recent win showed a ruthless edge that Dynamo will need to match if they are to stay alive in the competition.

With the tie finely poised, this clash promises intensity and drama. Dynamo must attack from the start, while Maccabi’s task is to absorb pressure and exploit gaps. Kick-off is at 19:00 GMT, and fans can expect an interesting in Atmosphere in Poland given Kiev are not playing at their true home given the circumstances in Ukraine.

⚽ Dynamo Kyiv Form

Competition Result W/D/L Europa League Qual. Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-1 Dynamo Kyiv ❌ Champions League Qual. Pafos 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv ❌ Champions League Qual. Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Pafos ❌ Champions League Qual. Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 Hamrun Spartans ✅ Champions League Qual. Hamrun Spartans 0-3 Dynamo Kyiv ✅

⚽ Maccabi Tel-Aviv Form

Competition Result W/D/L Europa League Qual. Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-1 Dynamo Kyiv ✅ Europa League Qual. Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-1 Hamrun Spartans ✅ Europa League Qual. Hamrun Spartans 1-2 Maccabi Tel-Aviv ✅ Champions League Qual. Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-1 Pafos ❌ Champions League Qual. Pafos 1-1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 🤝

🔄 Head-to-Head

Competition Result Europa League Qual. Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-1 Dynamo Kyiv Champions League Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv Champions League Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-2 Dynamo Kyiv Europa League Dynamo Kyiv 3-3 Maccabi Tel-Aviv Europa League Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-1 Dynamo Kyiv

