Mainz vs Rosenborg Preview

Mainz vs Rosenborg Competition – Europa Conference League Stadium: MEWA ARENA Date: 28th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Mainz head into this decisive Europa Conference League qualifier with work to do after falling 2-1 away to Rosenborg in the first leg. Playing at the MEWA Arena, the Bundesliga side will hope home advantage inspires a turnaround, but the Norwegians have already shown they are no pushovers on the European stage. The German outfit looked strong in the German Cup and in flashes during their Bundesliga campaign, but consistency has been an issue. They must now show resilience to overturn the deficit. Rosenborg, meanwhile, arrive in Mainz with confidence after their first-leg win, adding to an already solid qualifying campaign. Victories over Hammarby and Banga highlight their ability to grind out results, while the Eliteserien club also demonstrated defensive discipline when required. Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT, and with a place in the group stage at stake, this clash promises drama and intensity. Mainz will be eager to use their pressing game and quick transitions to break down Rosenborg, while the visitors will likely focus on staying compact and striking on the counter. Key battles in midfield could determine whether Mainz find the creativity to unlock Rosenborg’s shape, or whether the Norwegians ride their momentum into the next round.
⚽ Mainz Form
Competition
Result
W/D/L
German Bundesliga
Mainz 0-1 FC Cologne
❌
Conference League Qual
Rosenborg 2-1 Mainz
❌
German Cup
Dynamo Dresden 0-1 Mainz
✅
German Bundesliga
Mainz 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen
🤝
German Bundesliga
VfL Bochum 1-4 Mainz
✅
⚽ Rosenborg Form
Competition
Result
W/D/L
Conference League Qual
Rosenborg 2-1 Mainz
✅
Conference League Qual
Hammarby IF 0-1 Rosenborg
✅
Conference League Qual
Rosenborg 0-0 Hammarby IF
🤝
Norwegian Eliteserien
KFUM Oslo 4-1 Rosenborg
❌
Conference League Qual
Banga 0-2 Rosenborg
✅
🔄 Head-to-Head
Competition
Result
Conference League Qual
Rosenborg 2-1 Mainz
