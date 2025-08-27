Valencia vs Getafe Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Valencia vs Getafe Competition – La Liga Stadium: Mestalla Date: 29th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Valencia welcome Getafe to the iconic Mestalla Stadium on Friday evening in what promises to be a fascinating La Liga encounter between two sides with contrasting recent fortunes. Los Che have endured a disappointing start to their campaign, suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Osasuna in their opening fixture, followed by a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad that highlighted their struggles to find consistency. Their recent form shows three losses and two draws from their last five outings, including a friendly defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach and a loss to Athletic Club that underlined their defensive vulnerabilities.

In stark contrast, Getafe arrive at the Mestalla in excellent spirits after securing back-to-back victories that have injected real confidence into their squad. The visitors recorded impressive 1-2 wins against both Sevilla and Celta Vigo in their recent fixtures, demonstrating their ability to grind out results away from home. Their overall form shows three wins from their last five matches, with only losses to Celta Vigo and Athletic Club disrupting an otherwise positive sequence. The head-to-head record heavily favors Valencia, with Los Che winning their last encounter 3-0 in May 2025, but Getafe will take heart from their current momentum and Valencia’s recent struggles.

Team news reveals significant disruption for both sides heading into this crucial fixture. Valencia face a defensive crisis with Alberto Marí and Thierry Correia both ruled out through injury, while José Gayà serves a suspension following his dismissal in their previous game. These absences will force tactical adjustments in defense and could provide opportunities for fringe players to stake their claim. Getafe’s preparations have been hampered by the absence of Alex Sancris, who is serving a suspension, and Juanmi remains doubtful for the encounter. The match kicks off at 20:00 GMT and will be available across multiple platforms, including Amazon Prime Video in several key markets, ensuring fans worldwide can witness this intriguing La Liga clash.

Possible Line-ups 📋

Valencia (4-4-2): Mamardashvili; Vázquez, Copete, Guerra, Danjuma; López, Tárrega, Pepelu, Raba; Foulquier, Rioja

Getafe (3-5-2): Soria; Dakonam, Martín, Iglesias; Rico, Milla, Arambarri, Duarte, Liso; Mayoral, Davinchi

Valencia Form 🦇

Result Opposition Score Competition Date ❌ Osasuna 1-0 Spanish LaLiga Aug 24, 2025 ✋ Real Sociedad 1-1 Spanish LaLiga Aug 16, 2025 ❌ Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-0 Club Friendly Aug 2, 2025 ✋ Real Betis 1-1 Spanish LaLiga May 23, 2025 ❌ Athletic Club 0-1 Spanish LaLiga May 18, 2025

Getafe Form ⚽

Result Opposition Score Competition Date ✅ Sevilla 1-2 Spanish LaLiga Aug 25, 2025 ✅ Celta Vigo 0-2 Spanish LaLiga Aug 17, 2025 ❌ Celta Vigo 1-2 Spanish LaLiga May 24, 2025 ✅ Mallorca 1-2 Spanish LaLiga May 18, 2025 ❌ Athletic Club 0-2 Spanish LaLiga May 15, 2025

Head-to-Head Record 🔄

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Date Valencia 3-0 Getafe Spanish LaLiga May 10, 2025 Getafe 1-1 Valencia Spanish LaLiga Oct 27, 2024 Valencia 1-0 Getafe Spanish LaLiga Mar 9, 2024 Getafe 1-0 Valencia Spanish LaLiga Dec 8, 2023 Getafe 1-0 Valencia Spanish LaLiga Feb 20, 2023

TV Listings / Streaming 📺

Country Broadcaster Spain Amazon Prime Video Great Britain Amazon Prime Video Germany Amazon Prime Video Canada Amazon Prime Video Australia Amazon Prime Video New Zealand Amazon Prime Video USA ESPN+ Italy DAZN Italia Portugal DAZN Portugal France beIN SPORTS CONNECT

