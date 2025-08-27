Ad

Valencia vs Getafe Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Valencia vs Getafe

Competition – La Liga

Stadium: Mestalla

Date: 29th August 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Valencia welcome Getafe to the iconic Mestalla Stadium on Friday evening in what promises to be a fascinating La Liga encounter between two sides with contrasting recent fortunes. Los Che have endured a disappointing start to their campaign, suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Osasuna in their opening fixture, followed by a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad that highlighted their struggles to find consistency. Their recent form shows three losses and two draws from their last five outings, including a friendly defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach and a loss to Athletic Club that underlined their defensive vulnerabilities.

In stark contrast, Getafe arrive at the Mestalla in excellent spirits after securing back-to-back victories that have injected real confidence into their squad. The visitors recorded impressive 1-2 wins against both Sevilla and Celta Vigo in their recent fixtures, demonstrating their ability to grind out results away from home. Their overall form shows three wins from their last five matches, with only losses to Celta Vigo and Athletic Club disrupting an otherwise positive sequence. The head-to-head record heavily favors Valencia, with Los Che winning their last encounter 3-0 in May 2025, but Getafe will take heart from their current momentum and Valencia’s recent struggles.

Team news reveals significant disruption for both sides heading into this crucial fixture. Valencia face a defensive crisis with Alberto Marí and Thierry Correia both ruled out through injury, while José Gayà serves a suspension following his dismissal in their previous game. These absences will force tactical adjustments in defense and could provide opportunities for fringe players to stake their claim. Getafe’s preparations have been hampered by the absence of Alex Sancris, who is serving a suspension, and Juanmi remains doubtful for the encounter. The match kicks off at 20:00 GMT and will be available across multiple platforms, including Amazon Prime Video in several key markets, ensuring fans worldwide can witness this intriguing La Liga clash.

Possible Line-ups 📋

Valencia (4-4-2): Mamardashvili; Vázquez, Copete, Guerra, Danjuma; López, Tárrega, Pepelu, Raba; Foulquier, Rioja

Mamardashvili
Vázquez
Copete
Tárrega
Foulquier
López
Guerra
Pepelu
Rioja
Danjuma
Raba

Getafe (3-5-2): Soria; Dakonam, Martín, Iglesias; Rico, Milla, Arambarri, Duarte, Liso; Mayoral, Davinchi

Soria
Duarte
Rico
Dakonam
Davinchi
Arambarri
Milla
Martín
Iglesias
Liso
Mayoral
Valencia Form 🦇
Result Opposition Score Competition Date
Osasuna 1-0 Spanish LaLiga Aug 24, 2025
Real Sociedad 1-1 Spanish LaLiga Aug 16, 2025
Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-0 Club Friendly Aug 2, 2025
Real Betis 1-1 Spanish LaLiga May 23, 2025
Athletic Club 0-1 Spanish LaLiga May 18, 2025
Getafe Form ⚽
Result Opposition Score Competition Date
Sevilla 1-2 Spanish LaLiga Aug 25, 2025
Celta Vigo 0-2 Spanish LaLiga Aug 17, 2025
Celta Vigo 1-2 Spanish LaLiga May 24, 2025
Mallorca 1-2 Spanish LaLiga May 18, 2025
Athletic Club 0-2 Spanish LaLiga May 15, 2025
Head-to-Head Record 🔄
Home Team Score Away Team Competition Date
Valencia 3-0 Getafe Spanish LaLiga May 10, 2025
Getafe 1-1 Valencia Spanish LaLiga Oct 27, 2024
Valencia 1-0 Getafe Spanish LaLiga Mar 9, 2024
Getafe 1-0 Valencia Spanish LaLiga Dec 8, 2023
Getafe 1-0 Valencia Spanish LaLiga Feb 20, 2023
TV Listings / Streaming 📺
Country Broadcaster
Spain Amazon Prime Video
Great Britain Amazon Prime Video
Germany Amazon Prime Video
Canada Amazon Prime Video
Australia Amazon Prime Video
New Zealand Amazon Prime Video
USA ESPN+
Italy DAZN Italia
Portugal DAZN Portugal
France beIN SPORTS CONNECT

