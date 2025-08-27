Valencia vs Getafe Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Valencia vs Getafe Competition – La Liga Stadium: Mestalla Date: 29th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Valencia welcome Getafe to the iconic Mestalla Stadium on Friday evening in what promises to be a fascinating La Liga encounter between two sides with contrasting recent fortunes. Los Che have endured a disappointing start to their campaign, suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Osasuna in their opening fixture, followed by a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad that highlighted their struggles to find consistency. Their recent form shows three losses and two draws from their last five outings, including a friendly defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach and a loss to Athletic Club that underlined their defensive vulnerabilities. In stark contrast, Getafe arrive at the Mestalla in excellent spirits after securing back-to-back victories that have injected real confidence into their squad. The visitors recorded impressive 1-2 wins against both Sevilla and Celta Vigo in their recent fixtures, demonstrating their ability to grind out results away from home. Their overall form shows three wins from their last five matches, with only losses to Celta Vigo and Athletic Club disrupting an otherwise positive sequence. The head-to-head record heavily favors Valencia, with Los Che winning their last encounter 3-0 in May 2025, but Getafe will take heart from their current momentum and Valencia’s recent struggles. Team news reveals significant disruption for both sides heading into this crucial fixture. Valencia face a defensive crisis with Alberto Marí and Thierry Correia both ruled out through injury, while José Gayà serves a suspension following his dismissal in their previous game. These absences will force tactical adjustments in defense and could provide opportunities for fringe players to stake their claim. Getafe’s preparations have been hampered by the absence of Alex Sancris, who is serving a suspension, and Juanmi remains doubtful for the encounter. The match kicks off at 20:00 GMT and will be available across multiple platforms, including Amazon Prime Video in several key markets, ensuring fans worldwide can witness this intriguing La Liga clash. Valencia (4-4-2): Mamardashvili; Vázquez, Copete, Guerra, Danjuma; López, Tárrega, Pepelu, Raba; Foulquier, Rioja Getafe (3-5-2): Soria; Dakonam, Martín, Iglesias; Rico, Milla, Arambarri, Duarte, Liso; Mayoral, Davinchi
Possible Line-ups 📋
Valencia Form 🦇
Result
Opposition
Score
Competition
Date
❌
Osasuna
1-0
Spanish LaLiga
Aug 24, 2025
✋
Real Sociedad
1-1
Spanish LaLiga
Aug 16, 2025
❌
Borussia Mönchengladbach
2-0
Club Friendly
Aug 2, 2025
✋
Real Betis
1-1
Spanish LaLiga
May 23, 2025
❌
Athletic Club
0-1
Spanish LaLiga
May 18, 2025
Getafe Form ⚽
Result
Opposition
Score
Competition
Date
✅
Sevilla
1-2
Spanish LaLiga
Aug 25, 2025
✅
Celta Vigo
0-2
Spanish LaLiga
Aug 17, 2025
❌
Celta Vigo
1-2
Spanish LaLiga
May 24, 2025
✅
Mallorca
1-2
Spanish LaLiga
May 18, 2025
❌
Athletic Club
0-2
Spanish LaLiga
May 15, 2025
Head-to-Head Record 🔄
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Competition
Date
Valencia
3-0
Getafe
Spanish LaLiga
May 10, 2025
Getafe
1-1
Valencia
Spanish LaLiga
Oct 27, 2024
Valencia
1-0
Getafe
Spanish LaLiga
Mar 9, 2024
Getafe
1-0
Valencia
Spanish LaLiga
Dec 8, 2023
Getafe
1-0
Valencia
Spanish LaLiga
Feb 20, 2023
TV Listings / Streaming 📺
Country
Broadcaster
Spain
Amazon Prime Video
Great Britain
Amazon Prime Video
Germany
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
Amazon Prime Video
Australia
Amazon Prime Video
New Zealand
Amazon Prime Video
USA
ESPN+
Italy
DAZN Italia
Portugal
DAZN Portugal
France
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
