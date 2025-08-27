Ad

Elche vs Levante Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Gamingtips Staff August 27, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Elche vs Levante

Competition – La Liga

Stadium: Martínez Valero

Date: 29th August 2025

Kick-off time – 18:30 GMT

Elche will be looking to bounce back from their recent struggles when they welcome Levante to the Martínez Valero Stadium on Friday evening. The home side comes into this fixture having drawn their last two matches, including a 1-1 stalemate with Atlético Madrid in their most recent outing. Elche’s form has been inconsistent this season, with two draws, two wins, and one loss in their last five encounters, suggesting they’re finding it difficult to maintain momentum in Spain’s top flight.

Their opponents Levante arrive in even worse shape, having suffered consecutive defeats to Barcelona (2-3) and Alavés (2-1) in their most recent fixtures. The visitors have managed three wins from their last five games, with two losses highlighting their defensive frailties. However, their ability to find the back of the net shouldn’t be underestimated, as evidenced by their recent performances against top-tier opposition.

The head-to-head record between these sides shows a relatively even contest over recent years, with their last encounter in May 2025 ending in a 1-3 victory for Levante. This result will give the visitors confidence heading into Thursday’s clash, knowing they have the capability to trouble Elche at the Martínez Valero Stadium . The match kicks off at 18:30 GMT and will be available to watch on various streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video in several regions, making it accessible for fans worldwide to witness what promises to be an intriguing La Liga encounter.

Team news reveals significant absences for both sides, which could heavily influence the tactical approach. Elche will be without Yago Santiago due to injury, with the defender not expected to return until after the international break. Adam El Mokhtari remains doubtful for the home side, adding to their selection concerns. Levante face even more severe disruption with Alfonso Pastor, Kervin Arriaga, and Alan Matturro all ruled out through injury, while Goduine Koyalipou’s participation remains uncertain. These absences will test both squads’ depth and could open opportunities for fringe players to make their mark in this crucial fixture.

Possible Line-ups 📋

Elche (3-5-2): Dituro; Bigas, Affengruber, Febas, Chust; Mendoza, Rodriguez, Aguado; Valera, Mir, Núñez

Dituro
Bigas
Affengruber
Chust
Valera
Mendoza
Febas
Aguado
Núñez
Mir
Rodriguez

Levante (3-4-1-2): Cárdenas; Elgezabal, Martínez, Brugué, Fuente; Campos, Toljan, Romero, Rey; Morales, Sánchez

Campos
Cabello
Fuente
Elgezabal
Sánchez
Rey
Martínez
Toljan
Brugué
Romero
Morales
Elche Form 📈
Result Opposition Score Competition Date
Atlético Madrid 1-1 Spanish LaLiga Aug 23, 2025
Real Betis 1-1 Spanish LaLiga Aug 18, 2025
Deportivo La Coruña 0-4 Spanish LaLiga 2 Jun 1, 2025
Málaga 2-0 Spanish LaLiga 2 May 25, 2025
Huesca 2-1 Spanish LaLiga 2 May 17, 2025
Levante Form 📉
Result Opposition Score Competition Date
Barcelona 2-3 Spanish LaLiga Aug 23, 2025
Alavés 2-1 Spanish LaLiga Aug 16, 2025
Eibar 1-0 Spanish LaLiga 2 Jun 1, 2025
Burgos 2-3 Spanish LaLiga 2 May 25, 2025
Albacete 1-0 Spanish LaLiga 2 May 16, 2025
Head-to-Head Record 🔄
Home Team Score Away Team Competition Date
Elche 1-3 Levante Spanish LaLiga 2 May 10, 2025
Levante 1-1 Elche Spanish LaLiga 2 Nov 16, 2024
Levante 3-2 Elche Spanish LaLiga 2 Mar 24, 2024
Elche 0-0 Levante Spanish LaLiga 2 Sep 30, 2023
Levante 3-0 Elche Spanish LaLiga Feb 25, 2022
TV Listings / Streaming 📺
Country Broadcaster
Australia Amazon Prime Video
Canada Amazon Prime Video
Germany Amazon Prime Video
Great Britain Amazon Prime Video
Ireland Amazon Prime Video
New Zealand Amazon Prime Video
Spain Amazon Prime Video
USA ESPN+
Italy DAZN Italia
Portugal DAZN Portugal

Check Also

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Preview

FC Augsburg face the daunting task of hosting Bayern Munich at the WWK Arena in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.