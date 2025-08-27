Elche vs Levante Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Elche vs Levante Competition – La Liga Stadium: Martínez Valero Date: 29th August 2025 Kick-off time – 18:30 GMT

Elche will be looking to bounce back from their recent struggles when they welcome Levante to the Martínez Valero Stadium on Friday evening. The home side comes into this fixture having drawn their last two matches, including a 1-1 stalemate with Atlético Madrid in their most recent outing. Elche’s form has been inconsistent this season, with two draws, two wins, and one loss in their last five encounters, suggesting they’re finding it difficult to maintain momentum in Spain’s top flight.

Their opponents Levante arrive in even worse shape, having suffered consecutive defeats to Barcelona (2-3) and Alavés (2-1) in their most recent fixtures. The visitors have managed three wins from their last five games, with two losses highlighting their defensive frailties. However, their ability to find the back of the net shouldn’t be underestimated, as evidenced by their recent performances against top-tier opposition.

The head-to-head record between these sides shows a relatively even contest over recent years, with their last encounter in May 2025 ending in a 1-3 victory for Levante. This result will give the visitors confidence heading into Thursday’s clash, knowing they have the capability to trouble Elche at the Martínez Valero Stadium . The match kicks off at 18:30 GMT and will be available to watch on various streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video in several regions, making it accessible for fans worldwide to witness what promises to be an intriguing La Liga encounter.

Team news reveals significant absences for both sides, which could heavily influence the tactical approach. Elche will be without Yago Santiago due to injury, with the defender not expected to return until after the international break. Adam El Mokhtari remains doubtful for the home side, adding to their selection concerns. Levante face even more severe disruption with Alfonso Pastor, Kervin Arriaga, and Alan Matturro all ruled out through injury, while Goduine Koyalipou’s participation remains uncertain. These absences will test both squads’ depth and could open opportunities for fringe players to make their mark in this crucial fixture.

Possible Line-ups 📋

Elche (3-5-2): Dituro; Bigas, Affengruber, Febas, Chust; Mendoza, Rodriguez, Aguado; Valera, Mir, Núñez

Levante (3-4-1-2): Cárdenas; Elgezabal, Martínez, Brugué, Fuente; Campos, Toljan, Romero, Rey; Morales, Sánchez

Elche Form 📈

Result Opposition Score Competition Date ✋ Atlético Madrid 1-1 Spanish LaLiga Aug 23, 2025 ✋ Real Betis 1-1 Spanish LaLiga Aug 18, 2025 ✅ Deportivo La Coruña 0-4 Spanish LaLiga 2 Jun 1, 2025 ✅ Málaga 2-0 Spanish LaLiga 2 May 25, 2025 ❌ Huesca 2-1 Spanish LaLiga 2 May 17, 2025

Levante Form 📉

Result Opposition Score Competition Date ❌ Barcelona 2-3 Spanish LaLiga Aug 23, 2025 ❌ Alavés 2-1 Spanish LaLiga Aug 16, 2025 ✅ Eibar 1-0 Spanish LaLiga 2 Jun 1, 2025 ✅ Burgos 2-3 Spanish LaLiga 2 May 25, 2025 ✅ Albacete 1-0 Spanish LaLiga 2 May 16, 2025

Head-to-Head Record 🔄

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Date Elche 1-3 Levante Spanish LaLiga 2 May 10, 2025 Levante 1-1 Elche Spanish LaLiga 2 Nov 16, 2024 Levante 3-2 Elche Spanish LaLiga 2 Mar 24, 2024 Elche 0-0 Levante Spanish LaLiga 2 Sep 30, 2023 Levante 3-0 Elche Spanish LaLiga Feb 25, 2022

TV Listings / Streaming 📺

Country Broadcaster Australia Amazon Prime Video Canada Amazon Prime Video Germany Amazon Prime Video Great Britain Amazon Prime Video Ireland Amazon Prime Video New Zealand Amazon Prime Video Spain Amazon Prime Video USA ESPN+ Italy DAZN Italia Portugal DAZN Portugal

Favorite