Ad

Hamburg SV vs St. Pauli Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Gamingtips Staff August 27, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Hamburg SV vs St. Pauli

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium: Volksparkstadion

Date: 29th August 2025

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

The Hamburg derby returns to the Volksparkstadion as Hamburg SV host their city rivals St. Pauli in what promises to be an electrifying Bundesliga encounter. Hamburg SV enter this fixture with mixed recent form, having drawn 0-0 with Borussia Mönchengladbach in their season opener, following a strong end to the previous campaign that saw them secure promotion back to the top flight. Their recent record shows three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches, including impressive victories over SSV Ulm 1846 (6-1) and SV Darmstadt 98 (0-4), demonstrating their attacking prowess when in full flow.

St. Pauli face a stern test as they look to establish themselves in Germany’s elite division after their own promotion last year. The visitors have struggled for consistency recently, managing just one win from their last five outings, with their most recent fixture ending in a disappointing 3-3 draw against Borussia Dortmund despite taking the lead. Their form shows one win, two draws, and two losses in their last 5, highlighting the challenges they face in adapting to Bundesliga football. The head-to-head record between these fierce rivals remains competitive, with Hamburg edging their last encounter 1-0 in May 2024, though St. Pauli will be motivated to prove they belong at this level.

Team news reveals significant absences that could shape the tactical approach for both sides. Hamburg will be without four key players, with Bakery Jatta, Immanuel Pherai, Silvan Hefti, and Hannes Hermann all ruled out through injury. These absences will test Hamburg’s squad depth, particularly in attacking areas where Jatta’s pace and directness will be missed. St. Pauli face their own personnel issues with David Nemeth, Ricky-Jade Jones, and Jackson Irvine all sidelined, forcing tactical adjustments. The match kicks off at 19:30 GMT and will be broadcast across multiple platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Sky Sports, ensuring this hotly anticipated derby reaches fans worldwide who can witness the intensity and passion that defines Hamburg football.

Possible Line-ups 📋

Hamburg SV (3-4-3): Muheim; Torunarigha, Capaldo, Rossing-Lelesit; Fernandes, Elfadli, Remberg, Omari; Philippe, Königsdörffer, Gocholeishvili

Fernandes
Torunarigha
Elfadli
Omari
Muheim
Capaldo
Remberg
Gocholeishvili
Rossing-Lelesit
Königsdörffer
Philippe

St. Pauli (3-4-1-2): Pyrka; Wahl, Fujita, Lage; Sinani, Smith, Vasili, Sands; Hountondji; Dzwigala, Oppie

Vasilj
Dzwigala
Smith
Wahl
Oppie
Sands
Fujita
Pyrka
Sinani
Hountondji
Lage
Hamburg SV Form ⚓
Result Opposition Score Competition Date
Borussia Mönchengladbach 0-0 German Bundesliga Aug 24, 2025
FK Pirmasens 1-2 German Cup Aug 16, 2025
SpVgg Greuther Fürth 3-2 German 2. Bundesliga May 18, 2025
SSV Ulm 1846 6-1 German 2. Bundesliga May 10, 2025
SV Darmstadt 98 0-4 German 2. Bundesliga May 3, 2025
St. Pauli Form ☠️
Result Opposition Score Competition Date
Borussia Dortmund 3-3 German Bundesliga Aug 23, 2025
FC Eintracht Norderstedt 0-0 German Cup Aug 16, 2025
VfL Bochum 0-2 German Bundesliga May 17, 2025
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 German Bundesliga May 11, 2025
VfB Stuttgart 0-1 German Bundesliga May 3, 2025
Head-to-Head Record ⚔️
Home Team Score Away Team Competition Date
Hamburg SV 1-0 St. Pauli German 2. Bundesliga May 3, 2024
St. Pauli 2-2 Hamburg SV German 2. Bundesliga Dec 1, 2023
Hamburg SV 4-3 St. Pauli German 2. Bundesliga Apr 21, 2023
St. Pauli 3-0 Hamburg SV German 2. Bundesliga Oct 14, 2022
Hamburg SV 2-1 St. Pauli German 2. Bundesliga Jan 21, 2022
TV Listings / Streaming 📺
Country Broadcaster
Germany Amazon Prime Video
Great Britain BBC iPlayer
Austria Sky Go Austria
Canada Amazon Prime Video
Australia Amazon Prime Video
USA ESPN+
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
Denmark Viaplay Denmark
Norway Viaplay Norway
Sweden Viaplay Sweden

Check Also

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Preview

FC Augsburg face the daunting task of hosting Bayern Munich at the WWK Arena in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.