Hamburg SV vs St. Pauli Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Hamburg SV vs St. Pauli Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium: Volksparkstadion Date: 29th August 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

The Hamburg derby returns to the Volksparkstadion as Hamburg SV host their city rivals St. Pauli in what promises to be an electrifying Bundesliga encounter. Hamburg SV enter this fixture with mixed recent form, having drawn 0-0 with Borussia Mönchengladbach in their season opener, following a strong end to the previous campaign that saw them secure promotion back to the top flight. Their recent record shows three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches, including impressive victories over SSV Ulm 1846 (6-1) and SV Darmstadt 98 (0-4), demonstrating their attacking prowess when in full flow.

St. Pauli face a stern test as they look to establish themselves in Germany’s elite division after their own promotion last year. The visitors have struggled for consistency recently, managing just one win from their last five outings, with their most recent fixture ending in a disappointing 3-3 draw against Borussia Dortmund despite taking the lead. Their form shows one win, two draws, and two losses in their last 5, highlighting the challenges they face in adapting to Bundesliga football. The head-to-head record between these fierce rivals remains competitive, with Hamburg edging their last encounter 1-0 in May 2024, though St. Pauli will be motivated to prove they belong at this level.

Team news reveals significant absences that could shape the tactical approach for both sides. Hamburg will be without four key players, with Bakery Jatta, Immanuel Pherai, Silvan Hefti, and Hannes Hermann all ruled out through injury. These absences will test Hamburg’s squad depth, particularly in attacking areas where Jatta’s pace and directness will be missed. St. Pauli face their own personnel issues with David Nemeth, Ricky-Jade Jones, and Jackson Irvine all sidelined, forcing tactical adjustments. The match kicks off at 19:30 GMT and will be broadcast across multiple platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Sky Sports, ensuring this hotly anticipated derby reaches fans worldwide who can witness the intensity and passion that defines Hamburg football.

Possible Line-ups 📋

Hamburg SV (3-4-3): Muheim; Torunarigha, Capaldo, Rossing-Lelesit; Fernandes, Elfadli, Remberg, Omari; Philippe, Königsdörffer, Gocholeishvili

St. Pauli (3-4-1-2): Pyrka; Wahl, Fujita, Lage; Sinani, Smith, Vasili, Sands; Hountondji; Dzwigala, Oppie

Hamburg SV Form ⚓

Result Opposition Score Competition Date ✋ Borussia Mönchengladbach 0-0 German Bundesliga Aug 24, 2025 ✅ FK Pirmasens 1-2 German Cup Aug 16, 2025 ❌ SpVgg Greuther Fürth 3-2 German 2. Bundesliga May 18, 2025 ✅ SSV Ulm 1846 6-1 German 2. Bundesliga May 10, 2025 ✅ SV Darmstadt 98 0-4 German 2. Bundesliga May 3, 2025

St. Pauli Form ☠️

Result Opposition Score Competition Date ✋ Borussia Dortmund 3-3 German Bundesliga Aug 23, 2025 ✅ FC Eintracht Norderstedt 0-0 German Cup Aug 16, 2025 ❌ VfL Bochum 0-2 German Bundesliga May 17, 2025 ✋ Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 German Bundesliga May 11, 2025 ❌ VfB Stuttgart 0-1 German Bundesliga May 3, 2025

Head-to-Head Record ⚔️

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Date Hamburg SV 1-0 St. Pauli German 2. Bundesliga May 3, 2024 St. Pauli 2-2 Hamburg SV German 2. Bundesliga Dec 1, 2023 Hamburg SV 4-3 St. Pauli German 2. Bundesliga Apr 21, 2023 St. Pauli 3-0 Hamburg SV German 2. Bundesliga Oct 14, 2022 Hamburg SV 2-1 St. Pauli German 2. Bundesliga Jan 21, 2022

TV Listings / Streaming 📺

Country Broadcaster Germany Amazon Prime Video Great Britain BBC iPlayer Austria Sky Go Austria Canada Amazon Prime Video Australia Amazon Prime Video USA ESPN+ Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands Denmark Viaplay Denmark Norway Viaplay Norway Sweden Viaplay Sweden

Favorite