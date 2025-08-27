Hamburg SV vs St. Pauli Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Hamburg SV vs St. Pauli Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium: Volksparkstadion Date: 29th August 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT The Hamburg derby returns to the Volksparkstadion as Hamburg SV host their city rivals St. Pauli in what promises to be an electrifying Bundesliga encounter. Hamburg SV enter this fixture with mixed recent form, having drawn 0-0 with Borussia Mönchengladbach in their season opener, following a strong end to the previous campaign that saw them secure promotion back to the top flight. Their recent record shows three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches, including impressive victories over SSV Ulm 1846 (6-1) and SV Darmstadt 98 (0-4), demonstrating their attacking prowess when in full flow. St. Pauli face a stern test as they look to establish themselves in Germany’s elite division after their own promotion last year. The visitors have struggled for consistency recently, managing just one win from their last five outings, with their most recent fixture ending in a disappointing 3-3 draw against Borussia Dortmund despite taking the lead. Their form shows one win, two draws, and two losses in their last 5, highlighting the challenges they face in adapting to Bundesliga football. The head-to-head record between these fierce rivals remains competitive, with Hamburg edging their last encounter 1-0 in May 2024, though St. Pauli will be motivated to prove they belong at this level. Team news reveals significant absences that could shape the tactical approach for both sides. Hamburg will be without four key players, with Bakery Jatta, Immanuel Pherai, Silvan Hefti, and Hannes Hermann all ruled out through injury. These absences will test Hamburg’s squad depth, particularly in attacking areas where Jatta’s pace and directness will be missed. St. Pauli face their own personnel issues with David Nemeth, Ricky-Jade Jones, and Jackson Irvine all sidelined, forcing tactical adjustments. The match kicks off at 19:30 GMT and will be broadcast across multiple platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Sky Sports, ensuring this hotly anticipated derby reaches fans worldwide who can witness the intensity and passion that defines Hamburg football. Hamburg SV (3-4-3): Muheim; Torunarigha, Capaldo, Rossing-Lelesit; Fernandes, Elfadli, Remberg, Omari; Philippe, Königsdörffer, Gocholeishvili St. Pauli (3-4-1-2): Pyrka; Wahl, Fujita, Lage; Sinani, Smith, Vasili, Sands; Hountondji; Dzwigala, Oppie
Possible Line-ups 📋
Hamburg SV Form ⚓
Result
Opposition
Score
Competition
Date
✋
Borussia Mönchengladbach
0-0
German Bundesliga
Aug 24, 2025
✅
FK Pirmasens
1-2
German Cup
Aug 16, 2025
❌
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
3-2
German 2. Bundesliga
May 18, 2025
✅
SSV Ulm 1846
6-1
German 2. Bundesliga
May 10, 2025
✅
SV Darmstadt 98
0-4
German 2. Bundesliga
May 3, 2025
St. Pauli Form ☠️
Result
Opposition
Score
Competition
Date
✋
Borussia Dortmund
3-3
German Bundesliga
Aug 23, 2025
✅
FC Eintracht Norderstedt
0-0
German Cup
Aug 16, 2025
❌
VfL Bochum
0-2
German Bundesliga
May 17, 2025
✋
Eintracht Frankfurt
2-2
German Bundesliga
May 11, 2025
❌
VfB Stuttgart
0-1
German Bundesliga
May 3, 2025
Head-to-Head Record ⚔️
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Competition
Date
Hamburg SV
1-0
St. Pauli
German 2. Bundesliga
May 3, 2024
St. Pauli
2-2
Hamburg SV
German 2. Bundesliga
Dec 1, 2023
Hamburg SV
4-3
St. Pauli
German 2. Bundesliga
Apr 21, 2023
St. Pauli
3-0
Hamburg SV
German 2. Bundesliga
Oct 14, 2022
Hamburg SV
2-1
St. Pauli
German 2. Bundesliga
Jan 21, 2022
TV Listings / Streaming 📺
Country
Broadcaster
Germany
Amazon Prime Video
Great Britain
BBC iPlayer
Austria
Sky Go Austria
Canada
Amazon Prime Video
Australia
Amazon Prime Video
USA
ESPN+
Netherlands
Viaplay Netherlands
Denmark
Viaplay Denmark
Norway
Viaplay Norway
Sweden
Viaplay Sweden
