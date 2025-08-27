Cremonese vs Sassuolo Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Cremonese vs Sassuolo Competition – Italy Serie A Stadium: Giovanni Zini Date: 29th August 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Cremonese welcome Sassuolo to the Giovanni Zini Stadium for what promises to be a captivating Serie A encounter between two sides with contrasting early-season fortunes. The hosts have shown resilience in their recent outings, most notably securing an impressive 1-2 victory away to AC Milan, demonstrating their capacity to compete against top-tier opposition. However, their form reveals inconsistency despite being unbeaten their last five matches, including a goalless draw with Palermo in the Coppa Italia and two 0:0’s that highlight their need for greater attacking consistency. Sassuolo arrive at the Zini having endured a challenging start to their campaign, suffering a 0-2 home defeat to Napoli in their Serie A opener. The visitors have struggled significantly in recent months, managing just one victory from their last five fixtures – a solitary 1-0 triumph over Catanzaro in the Coppa Italia. Their league form has been particularly concerning, with defeats to Frosinone and Catanzaro in Serie B action, raising questions about their readiness for top-flight football. The head-to-head record between these sides shows a competitive dynamic, with their most recent encounter ending in a 1-1 draw in May 2025, though Sassuolo historically holds the advantage in this fixture. Team news presents significant challenges for both squads heading into this crucial fixture. Cremonese face uncertainty with Gianluca Saro and Dennis Johnsen both listed as doubtful, potentially disrupting their tactical plans. Sassuolo’s preparations have been severely hampered by multiple absentees, with Ismaël Koné ruled out following his red card suspension, while Kristian Thorstvedt and Ruan Tressoldi remain doubtful through injury concerns. These absences will test both sides’ squad depth and could provide opportunities for fringe players to make their mark. The match kicks off at 17:30 GMT and will be available across multiple platforms globally, with Italian fans able to watch on DAZN Italia, German supporters on DAZN Germany, British viewers on DAZN UK, and American audiences on Paramount+ and DAZN USA. Cremonese (3-5-1-1): Audero; Terracciano, Collocolo, Baschirotto; Vandeputte, Okereke, Bonazzoli, Bianchetti, Grassi; Zerbin; Pezzella Sassuolo (4-3-3): Walukiewicz; Berardi, Lipani, Muharemovic, Turati; Pinamonti, Boloca, Romagna; Laurienté, Ghion, Doig
Possible Line-ups 📋
Cremonese Form 🔴
Result
Opposition
Score
Competition
Date
✅
AC Milan
1-2
Italian Serie A
Aug 23, 2025
❌
Palermo
0-0
Coppa Italia
Aug 16, 2025
✅
Spezia
2-3
Italian Serie B
Jun 1, 2025
✋
Spezia
0-0
Italian Serie B
May 29, 2025
✅
Juve Stabia
3-0
Italian Serie B
May 25, 2025
Sassuolo Form 🟢
Result
Opposition
Score
Competition
Date
❌
Napoli
0-2
Italian Serie A
Aug 23, 2025
✅
Catanzaro
1-0
Coppa Italia
Aug 15, 2025
❌
Frosinone
0-1
Italian Serie B
May 13, 2025
❌
Catanzaro
0-2
Italian Serie B
May 9, 2025
✋
Cremonese
1-1
Italian Serie B
May 4, 2025
Head-to-Head Record ⚔️
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Competition
Date
Cremonese
1-1
Sassuolo
Italian Serie B
May 4, 2025
Sassuolo
1-4
Cremonese
Italian Serie B
Aug 31, 2024
Sassuolo
3-2
Cremonese
Italian Serie A
Mar 6, 2023
Cremonese
0-0
Sassuolo
Italian Serie A
Sep 4, 2022
TV Listings / Streaming 📺
Country
Broadcaster
Italy
DAZN Italia
Germany
DAZN Germany
Great Britain
DAZN UK
USA
Paramount+
Canada
DAZN Canada
Australia
Amazon Prime Video
Spain
DAZN Spain
France
DAZN France
Japan
DAZN Japan
Portugal
Sport TV2
