Cremonese vs Sassuolo Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Cremonese vs Sassuolo

Competition – Italy Serie A

Stadium: Giovanni Zini

Date: 29th August 2025

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Cremonese welcome Sassuolo to the Giovanni Zini Stadium for what promises to be a captivating Serie A encounter between two sides with contrasting early-season fortunes. The hosts have shown resilience in their recent outings, most notably securing an impressive 1-2 victory away to AC Milan, demonstrating their capacity to compete against top-tier opposition. However, their form reveals inconsistency despite being unbeaten their last five matches, including a goalless draw with Palermo in the Coppa Italia and two 0:0’s that highlight their need for greater attacking consistency.

Sassuolo arrive at the Zini having endured a challenging start to their campaign, suffering a 0-2 home defeat to Napoli in their Serie A opener. The visitors have struggled significantly in recent months, managing just one victory from their last five fixtures – a solitary 1-0 triumph over Catanzaro in the Coppa Italia. Their league form has been particularly concerning, with defeats to Frosinone and Catanzaro in Serie B action, raising questions about their readiness for top-flight football. The head-to-head record between these sides shows a competitive dynamic, with their most recent encounter ending in a 1-1 draw in May 2025, though Sassuolo historically holds the advantage in this fixture.

Team news presents significant challenges for both squads heading into this crucial fixture. Cremonese face uncertainty with Gianluca Saro and Dennis Johnsen both listed as doubtful, potentially disrupting their tactical plans. Sassuolo’s preparations have been severely hampered by multiple absentees, with Ismaël Koné ruled out following his red card suspension, while Kristian Thorstvedt and Ruan Tressoldi remain doubtful through injury concerns. These absences will test both sides’ squad depth and could provide opportunities for fringe players to make their mark. The match kicks off at 17:30 GMT and will be available across multiple platforms globally, with Italian fans able to watch on DAZN Italia, German supporters on DAZN Germany, British viewers on DAZN UK, and American audiences on Paramount+ and DAZN USA.

Possible Line-ups 📋

Cremonese (3-5-1-1): Audero; Terracciano, Collocolo, Baschirotto; Vandeputte, Okereke, Bonazzoli, Bianchetti, Grassi; Zerbin; Pezzella

Audero
Terracciano
Baschirotto
Bianchetti
Pezzella
Collocolo
Vandeputte
Grassi
Zerbin
Okereke
Bonazzoli

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Walukiewicz; Berardi, Lipani, Muharemovic, Turati; Pinamonti, Boloca, Romagna; Laurienté, Ghion, Doig

Turati
Doig
Romagna
Muharemovic
Walukiewicz
Ghion
Boloca
Lipani
Laurienté
Pinamonti
Berardi
Cremonese Form 🔴
Result Opposition Score Competition Date
AC Milan 1-2 Italian Serie A Aug 23, 2025
Palermo 0-0 Coppa Italia Aug 16, 2025
Spezia 2-3 Italian Serie B Jun 1, 2025
Spezia 0-0 Italian Serie B May 29, 2025
Juve Stabia 3-0 Italian Serie B May 25, 2025
Sassuolo Form 🟢
Result Opposition Score Competition Date
Napoli 0-2 Italian Serie A Aug 23, 2025
Catanzaro 1-0 Coppa Italia Aug 15, 2025
Frosinone 0-1 Italian Serie B May 13, 2025
Catanzaro 0-2 Italian Serie B May 9, 2025
Cremonese 1-1 Italian Serie B May 4, 2025
Head-to-Head Record ⚔️
Home Team Score Away Team Competition Date
Cremonese 1-1 Sassuolo Italian Serie B May 4, 2025
Sassuolo 1-4 Cremonese Italian Serie B Aug 31, 2024
Sassuolo 3-2 Cremonese Italian Serie A Mar 6, 2023
Cremonese 0-0 Sassuolo Italian Serie A Sep 4, 2022
TV Listings / Streaming 📺
Country Broadcaster
Italy DAZN Italia
Germany DAZN Germany
Great Britain DAZN UK
USA Paramount+
Canada DAZN Canada
Australia Amazon Prime Video
Spain DAZN Spain
France DAZN France
Japan DAZN Japan
Portugal Sport TV2

