Lecce vs AC Milan Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Lecce vs AC Milan Competition – Italy Serie A Stadium: Stadio Ettore Giardiniero Date: 29th August 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Lecce prepare to host AC Milan at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero in what promises to be a captivating Serie A encounter between two sides with contrasting early-season fortunes. The hosts have made an encouraging start to their top-flight campaign, earning a valuable point in a goalless draw against Genoa in their opening fixture, demonstrating the defensive resilience that will be crucial against elite opposition. Their recent form shows genuine promise with three wins, two draws, and no defeats from their last five matches, including impressive victories over Juve Stabia, Torino, and away to Lazio that highlight their capacity to compete effectively at this level. AC Milan arrive in Puglia looking to bounce back from a disappointing opening day defeat to Cremonese, a result that has raised questions about their readiness for the new campaign. The Rossoneri have endured a mixed pre-season with just two wins from their last five outings, though they did secure a convincing 2-0 victory over Bari in the Coppa Italia. Their recent form reveals concerning inconsistency, with defeats to Chelsea and Cremonese highlighting defensive vulnerabilities, while their only victories came against lower-level opposition. The head-to-head record heavily favors Milan, who have dominated recent encounters with convincing victories including a 3-0 triumph in September 2024 and another 3-0 win in April 2024. Team news presents significant challenges for both squads heading into this crucial fixture. Lecce will be without Filip Marchwinski and Gaby Jean through injury, though they have a near full-strength squad available for their Serie A debut. Milan face more substantial disruption with Rafael Leão ruled out through injury and Lorenzo Torriani also unavailable, while they may need to make tactical adjustments following their opening day disappointment. The statistical comparison shows Milan’s superior offensive metrics with better shots per game and dribbling statistics, though Lecce’s defensive organization could prove troublesome. The match kicks off at 19:45 GMT and will be broadcast across multiple platforms globally, with Italian fans able to watch on DAZN Italia and Sky Sport Calcio, German supporters on DAZN Germany, British viewers on DAZN UK, and American audiences on Paramount+ and DAZN USA. Lecce (4-3-3): Gallo; Gaspar, Berisha, Banda, Falcone; Gabriel, Coulibaly, Camarda, Helgason; Morente, Veiga AC Milan (3-5-2): Saelemaekers; Gabbia, Fofana, Pulisic; Modric, Pavlovic, Maignan, Loftus-Cheek, Tomori; Giménez, Estupiñán
Possible Line-ups 📋
Lecce Form 🦅
Result
Opposition
Score
Competition
Date
✋
Genoa
0-0
Italian Serie A
Aug 23, 2025
✅
Juve Stabia
2-0
Coppa Italia
Aug 15, 2025
✅
Lazio
0-1
Italian Serie A
May 25, 2025
✅
Torino
1-0
Italian Serie A
May 18, 2025
✋
Hellas Verona
1-1
Italian Serie A
May 11, 2025
AC Milan Form 🔴
Result
Opposition
Score
Competition
Date
❌
Cremonese
1-2
Italian Serie A
Aug 23, 2025
✅
Bari
2-0
Coppa Italia
Aug 17, 2025
❌
Chelsea
4-1
Club Friendly
Aug 10, 2025
✋
Leeds United
1-1
Club Friendly
Aug 9, 2025
✅
Perth Glory
0-9
Club Friendly
Jul 31, 2025
Head-to-Head Record ⚔️
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Competition
Date
Lecce
2-3
AC Milan
Italian Serie A
Mar 8, 2025
AC Milan
3-0
Lecce
Italian Serie A
Sep 27, 2024
AC Milan
3-0
Lecce
Italian Serie A
Apr 6, 2024
Lecce
2-2
AC Milan
Italian Serie A
Nov 11, 2023
AC Milan
2-0
Lecce
Italian Serie A
Apr 23, 2023
TV Listings / Streaming 📺
Country
Broadcaster
Italy
DAZN Italia
Germany
DAZN Germany
Great Britain
DAZN UK
USA
Paramount+
Canada
DAZN Canada
Australia
Amazon Prime Video
Spain
DAZN Spain
France
DAZN France
Netherlands
Ziggo Sport 2
Poland
Canal+
