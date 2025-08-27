Lecce vs AC Milan Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Lecce vs AC Milan Competition – Italy Serie A Stadium: Stadio Ettore Giardiniero Date: 29th August 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Lecce prepare to host AC Milan at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero in what promises to be a captivating Serie A encounter between two sides with contrasting early-season fortunes. The hosts have made an encouraging start to their top-flight campaign, earning a valuable point in a goalless draw against Genoa in their opening fixture, demonstrating the defensive resilience that will be crucial against elite opposition. Their recent form shows genuine promise with three wins, two draws, and no defeats from their last five matches, including impressive victories over Juve Stabia, Torino, and away to Lazio that highlight their capacity to compete effectively at this level.

AC Milan arrive in Puglia looking to bounce back from a disappointing opening day defeat to Cremonese, a result that has raised questions about their readiness for the new campaign. The Rossoneri have endured a mixed pre-season with just two wins from their last five outings, though they did secure a convincing 2-0 victory over Bari in the Coppa Italia. Their recent form reveals concerning inconsistency, with defeats to Chelsea and Cremonese highlighting defensive vulnerabilities, while their only victories came against lower-level opposition. The head-to-head record heavily favors Milan, who have dominated recent encounters with convincing victories including a 3-0 triumph in September 2024 and another 3-0 win in April 2024.

Team news presents significant challenges for both squads heading into this crucial fixture. Lecce will be without Filip Marchwinski and Gaby Jean through injury, though they have a near full-strength squad available for their Serie A debut. Milan face more substantial disruption with Rafael Leão ruled out through injury and Lorenzo Torriani also unavailable, while they may need to make tactical adjustments following their opening day disappointment. The statistical comparison shows Milan’s superior offensive metrics with better shots per game and dribbling statistics, though Lecce’s defensive organization could prove troublesome. The match kicks off at 19:45 GMT and will be broadcast across multiple platforms globally, with Italian fans able to watch on DAZN Italia and Sky Sport Calcio, German supporters on DAZN Germany, British viewers on DAZN UK, and American audiences on Paramount+ and DAZN USA.

Possible Line-ups 📋

Lecce (4-3-3): Gallo; Gaspar, Berisha, Banda, Falcone; Gabriel, Coulibaly, Camarda, Helgason; Morente, Veiga

AC Milan (3-5-2): Saelemaekers; Gabbia, Fofana, Pulisic; Modric, Pavlovic, Maignan, Loftus-Cheek, Tomori; Giménez, Estupiñán

Lecce Form 🦅

Result Opposition Score Competition Date ✋ Genoa 0-0 Italian Serie A Aug 23, 2025 ✅ Juve Stabia 2-0 Coppa Italia Aug 15, 2025 ✅ Lazio 0-1 Italian Serie A May 25, 2025 ✅ Torino 1-0 Italian Serie A May 18, 2025 ✋ Hellas Verona 1-1 Italian Serie A May 11, 2025

AC Milan Form 🔴

Result Opposition Score Competition Date ❌ Cremonese 1-2 Italian Serie A Aug 23, 2025 ✅ Bari 2-0 Coppa Italia Aug 17, 2025 ❌ Chelsea 4-1 Club Friendly Aug 10, 2025 ✋ Leeds United 1-1 Club Friendly Aug 9, 2025 ✅ Perth Glory 0-9 Club Friendly Jul 31, 2025

Head-to-Head Record ⚔️

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Date Lecce 2-3 AC Milan Italian Serie A Mar 8, 2025 AC Milan 3-0 Lecce Italian Serie A Sep 27, 2024 AC Milan 3-0 Lecce Italian Serie A Apr 6, 2024 Lecce 2-2 AC Milan Italian Serie A Nov 11, 2023 AC Milan 2-0 Lecce Italian Serie A Apr 23, 2023

TV Listings / Streaming 📺

Country Broadcaster Italy DAZN Italia Germany DAZN Germany Great Britain DAZN UK USA Paramount+ Canada DAZN Canada Australia Amazon Prime Video Spain DAZN Spain France DAZN France Netherlands Ziggo Sport 2 Poland Canal+

Favorite