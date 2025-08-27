Ad

Lecce vs AC Milan Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Gamingtips Staff August 27, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Lecce vs AC Milan

Competition – Italy Serie A

Stadium: Stadio Ettore Giardiniero

Date: 29th August 2025

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Lecce prepare to host AC Milan at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero in what promises to be a captivating Serie A encounter between two sides with contrasting early-season fortunes. The hosts have made an encouraging start to their top-flight campaign, earning a valuable point in a goalless draw against Genoa in their opening fixture, demonstrating the defensive resilience that will be crucial against elite opposition. Their recent form shows genuine promise with three wins, two draws, and no defeats from their last five matches, including impressive victories over Juve Stabia, Torino, and away to Lazio that highlight their capacity to compete effectively at this level.

AC Milan arrive in Puglia looking to bounce back from a disappointing opening day defeat to Cremonese, a result that has raised questions about their readiness for the new campaign. The Rossoneri have endured a mixed pre-season with just two wins from their last five outings, though they did secure a convincing 2-0 victory over Bari in the Coppa Italia. Their recent form reveals concerning inconsistency, with defeats to Chelsea and Cremonese highlighting defensive vulnerabilities, while their only victories came against lower-level opposition. The head-to-head record heavily favors Milan, who have dominated recent encounters with convincing victories including a 3-0 triumph in September 2024 and another 3-0 win in April 2024.

Team news presents significant challenges for both squads heading into this crucial fixture. Lecce will be without Filip Marchwinski and Gaby Jean through injury, though they have a near full-strength squad available for their Serie A debut. Milan face more substantial disruption with Rafael Leão ruled out through injury and Lorenzo Torriani also unavailable, while they may need to make tactical adjustments following their opening day disappointment. The statistical comparison shows Milan’s superior offensive metrics with better shots per game and dribbling statistics, though Lecce’s defensive organization could prove troublesome. The match kicks off at 19:45 GMT and will be broadcast across multiple platforms globally, with Italian fans able to watch on DAZN Italia and Sky Sport Calcio, German supporters on DAZN Germany, British viewers on DAZN UK, and American audiences on Paramount+ and DAZN USA.

Possible Line-ups 📋

Lecce (4-3-3): Gallo; Gaspar, Berisha, Banda, Falcone; Gabriel, Coulibaly, Camarda, Helgason; Morente, Veiga

Falcone
Gallo
Gaspar
Gabriel
Veiga
Berisha
Coulibaly
Helgason
Banda
Camarda
Morente

AC Milan (3-5-2): Saelemaekers; Gabbia, Fofana, Pulisic; Modric, Pavlovic, Maignan, Loftus-Cheek, Tomori; Giménez, Estupiñán

Maignan
Tomori
Pavlovic
Gabbia
Estupiñán
Loftus-Cheek
Modric
Fofana
Saelemaekers
Giménez
Pulisic
Lecce Form 🦅
Result Opposition Score Competition Date
Genoa 0-0 Italian Serie A Aug 23, 2025
Juve Stabia 2-0 Coppa Italia Aug 15, 2025
Lazio 0-1 Italian Serie A May 25, 2025
Torino 1-0 Italian Serie A May 18, 2025
Hellas Verona 1-1 Italian Serie A May 11, 2025
AC Milan Form 🔴
Result Opposition Score Competition Date
Cremonese 1-2 Italian Serie A Aug 23, 2025
Bari 2-0 Coppa Italia Aug 17, 2025
Chelsea 4-1 Club Friendly Aug 10, 2025
Leeds United 1-1 Club Friendly Aug 9, 2025
Perth Glory 0-9 Club Friendly Jul 31, 2025
Head-to-Head Record ⚔️
Home Team Score Away Team Competition Date
Lecce 2-3 AC Milan Italian Serie A Mar 8, 2025
AC Milan 3-0 Lecce Italian Serie A Sep 27, 2024
AC Milan 3-0 Lecce Italian Serie A Apr 6, 2024
Lecce 2-2 AC Milan Italian Serie A Nov 11, 2023
AC Milan 2-0 Lecce Italian Serie A Apr 23, 2023
TV Listings / Streaming 📺
Country Broadcaster
Italy DAZN Italia
Germany DAZN Germany
Great Britain DAZN UK
USA Paramount+
Canada DAZN Canada
Australia Amazon Prime Video
Spain DAZN Spain
France DAZN France
Netherlands Ziggo Sport 2
Poland Canal+

Check Also

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Preview

FC Augsburg face the daunting task of hosting Bayern Munich at the WWK Arena in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.