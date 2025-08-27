Ad

Lens vs Brest Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Gamingtips Staff August 27, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Lens vs Brest

Competition – France Ligue 1

Stadium: Stade Félix Bollaert-Delélis

Date: 29th August 2025

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Lens prepare to welcome Brest to the Stade Félix Bollaert-Delélis in a compelling Ligue 1 encounter between two sides showing contrasting recent trajectories. The hosts have enjoyed a strong start to their campaign with an impressive 1-2 victory over Le Havre AC in their opening fixture, showcasing the attacking prowess that made them such a force in previous seasons. However, their recent form reveals some inconsistency, with two losses, two wins, and one draw from their last five matches, including defeats to Lyon and AS Roma that highlighted defensive vulnerabilities that need addressing.

Brest arrive at the Bollaert having endured a difficult beginning to the new season, suffering a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Toulouse in their most recent outing. The visitors have struggled for momentum with just two wins from their last five fixtures, though they did show character in securing victories over Lille and Montpellier that demonstrated their capacity to compete at this level. The head-to-head record between these sides shows a fascinating dynamic, with Lens holding a slight advantage in recent encounters, including a crucial 1-3 victory at Brest in April 2025, though their last meeting at home ended in a 2-0 defeat.

Team news presents minimal concerns for both squads heading into this fixture. Lens have only one potential absentee with Jhoanner Chávez listed as doubtful, which should allow them to field close to their strongest available eleven. Brest enter the match with no reported injury concerns, giving them the luxury of selecting from their full squad and potentially providing tactical flexibility. The statistical comparison reveals evenly matched sides, with Brest slightly edging the expected goals and assists metrics, while Lens show marginally better aerial duel success rates. The match kicks off at 19:45 GMT and will be available across multiple platforms globally, with French fans able to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Ligue1+, German supporters on DAZN, and British viewers accessing coverage through the Ligue 1 Pass.

Possible Line-ups 📋

Lens (3-4-2-1): Sarr; Sangaré, Saïd, Risser; Udol, Thomasson, Thauvin, Gradit; Satriano, Aguilar; Machado

Risser
Sarr
Udol
Gradit
Machado
Sangaré
Thomasson
Aguilar
Saïd
Thauvin
Satriano

Brest (4-3-3): Lala; Castillo, Doumbia, Cardinal, Majecki; Ajorque, Magnetti, Chardonnet; Baldé, Chotard, Locko

Majecki
Locko
Chardonnet
Cardinal
Lala
Chotard
Magnetti
Doumbia
Baldé
Ajorque
Castillo
Lens Form 🔴
Result Opposition Score Competition Date
Le Havre AC 1-2 French Ligue 1 Aug 24, 2025
Lyon 0-1 French Ligue 1 Aug 16, 2025
AS Roma 0-2 Club Friendly Aug 2, 2025
AS Monaco 4-0 French Ligue 1 May 17, 2025
Toulouse 1-1 French Ligue 1 May 10, 2025
Brest Form ⚪
Result Opposition Score Competition Date
Toulouse 2-0 French Ligue 1 Aug 24, 2025
Lille 3-3 French Ligue 1 Aug 17, 2025
Nice 6-0 French Ligue 1 May 17, 2025
Lille 2-0 French Ligue 1 May 10, 2025
Montpellier 1-0 French Ligue 1 May 4, 2025
Head-to-Head Record 🔄
Home Team Score Away Team Competition Date
Brest 1-3 Lens French Ligue 1 Apr 20, 2025
Lens 2-0 Brest French Ligue 1 Aug 25, 2024
Lens 1-0 Brest French Ligue 1 Mar 9, 2024
Brest 3-2 Lens French Ligue 1 Aug 13, 2023
Brest 1-1 Lens French Ligue 1 Feb 5, 2023
TV Listings / Streaming 📺
Country Broadcaster
France Amazon Prime Video
Germany DAZN Germany
Great Britain Ligue 1 Pass
Canada beIN Sports Canada
USA Fanatiz USA
Japan DAZN Japan
Portugal Sport TV5
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
Denmark Viaplay Denmark
Sweden Viaplay Sweden

Check Also

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Preview

FC Augsburg face the daunting task of hosting Bayern Munich at the WWK Arena in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.