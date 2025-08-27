Lens vs Brest Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Lens vs Brest Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium: Stade Félix Bollaert-Delélis Date: 29th August 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Lens prepare to welcome Brest to the Stade Félix Bollaert-Delélis in a compelling Ligue 1 encounter between two sides showing contrasting recent trajectories. The hosts have enjoyed a strong start to their campaign with an impressive 1-2 victory over Le Havre AC in their opening fixture, showcasing the attacking prowess that made them such a force in previous seasons. However, their recent form reveals some inconsistency, with two losses, two wins, and one draw from their last five matches, including defeats to Lyon and AS Roma that highlighted defensive vulnerabilities that need addressing. Brest arrive at the Bollaert having endured a difficult beginning to the new season, suffering a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Toulouse in their most recent outing. The visitors have struggled for momentum with just two wins from their last five fixtures, though they did show character in securing victories over Lille and Montpellier that demonstrated their capacity to compete at this level. The head-to-head record between these sides shows a fascinating dynamic, with Lens holding a slight advantage in recent encounters, including a crucial 1-3 victory at Brest in April 2025, though their last meeting at home ended in a 2-0 defeat. Team news presents minimal concerns for both squads heading into this fixture. Lens have only one potential absentee with Jhoanner Chávez listed as doubtful, which should allow them to field close to their strongest available eleven. Brest enter the match with no reported injury concerns, giving them the luxury of selecting from their full squad and potentially providing tactical flexibility. The statistical comparison reveals evenly matched sides, with Brest slightly edging the expected goals and assists metrics, while Lens show marginally better aerial duel success rates. The match kicks off at 19:45 GMT and will be available across multiple platforms globally, with French fans able to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Ligue1+, German supporters on DAZN, and British viewers accessing coverage through the Ligue 1 Pass. Lens (3-4-2-1): Sarr; Sangaré, Saïd, Risser; Udol, Thomasson, Thauvin, Gradit; Satriano, Aguilar; Machado Brest (4-3-3): Lala; Castillo, Doumbia, Cardinal, Majecki; Ajorque, Magnetti, Chardonnet; Baldé, Chotard, Locko
✅
Le Havre AC
1-2
French Ligue 1
Aug 24, 2025
❌
Lyon
0-1
French Ligue 1
Aug 16, 2025
❌
AS Roma
0-2
Club Friendly
Aug 2, 2025
✅
AS Monaco
4-0
French Ligue 1
May 17, 2025
✋
Toulouse
1-1
French Ligue 1
May 10, 2025
❌
Toulouse
2-0
French Ligue 1
Aug 24, 2025
✋
Lille
3-3
French Ligue 1
Aug 17, 2025
❌
Nice
6-0
French Ligue 1
May 17, 2025
✅
Lille
2-0
French Ligue 1
May 10, 2025
✅
Montpellier
1-0
French Ligue 1
May 4, 2025
Brest
1-3
Lens
French Ligue 1
Apr 20, 2025
Lens
2-0
Brest
French Ligue 1
Aug 25, 2024
Lens
1-0
Brest
French Ligue 1
Mar 9, 2024
Brest
3-2
Lens
French Ligue 1
Aug 13, 2023
Brest
1-1
Lens
French Ligue 1
Feb 5, 2023
France
Amazon Prime Video
Germany
DAZN Germany
Great Britain
Ligue 1 Pass
Canada
beIN Sports Canada
USA
Fanatiz USA
Japan
DAZN Japan
Portugal
Sport TV5
Netherlands
Viaplay Netherlands
Denmark
Viaplay Denmark
Sweden
Viaplay Sweden
