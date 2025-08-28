Chelsea vs Fulham Preview

Chelsea vs Fulham Competition – English Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 30th August 2025 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge this Saturday afternoon to face their west London neighbors Fulham in what promises to be an intriguing Premier League encounter. The Blues come into this fixture in impressive form, having secured a commanding 5-1 victory over West Ham United in their most recent Premier League outing on August 22nd. This followed a frustrating goalless draw against Crystal Palace, but Chelsea showed their attacking prowess with excellent pre-season performances including victories over AC Milan (4-1) and Bayer Leverkusen (2-0), plus a dominant 3-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup back in July. Fulham arrive at Stamford Bridge in mixed recent form, having most recently secured a 2-0 victory over Bristol City in the Carabao Cup on August 27th. The Cottagers followed up their 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League with this cup success, showing resilience after earlier struggles including a 0-2 defeat to Manchester City in May and a 1-1 draw with Brighton. Marco Silva’s men will be confident of causing problems for their local rivals, especially given their solid defensive organization and ability to compete with top-six opposition.

The team news reveals significant challenges for both sides. Chelsea will be without several key players through injury, including Levi Colwill, Roméo Lavia, Benoît Badiashile, and Mykhailo Mudryk, while Tosin Adarabioyo remains doubtful. Fulham face their own selection headaches with Antonee Robinson ruled out through injury. The probable lineups suggest both teams will deploy attacking 4-2-3-1 formations, with Chelsea likely to field a strong attacking setup featuring Palmer and Pedro in key creative roles. Fulham are expected to counter with their solid defensive base anchored by Bassey and Andersen.

The kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 GMT on Saturday, August 30th, 2025, at Stamford Bridge.

Fans around the world can catch this London derby live, with UK viewers able to watch on discovery+ and Amazon Prime Video, while German supporters can tune into Sky Go and WOW. Spanish fans have multiple viewing options including DAZN Spain and Amazon Prime Video, and Canadian viewers can follow the action on DAZN Canada and fuboTV Canada.

Probable Lineups:

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Cucurella, Neto, Adarabioyo, Fernández, Sánchez, Palmer, Pedro, Chalobah, Caicedo, Estêvão, James

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Tete, Sessegnon, Berge, Andersen, Leno, Muñiz, King, Lukic, Bassey, Iwobi, Castagne



⚽ Chelsea Form

Result Team Score Opposition Competition ✅ West Ham United 1-5 Chelsea English Premier League 🤝 Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace English Premier League ✅ Chelsea 4-1 AC Milan Club Friendly ✅ Chelsea 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen Club Friendly ✅ Chelsea 3-0 Paris Saint-Germain Club World Cup

🏠 Fulham Form

Result Team Score Opposition Competition ✅ Fulham 2-0 Bristol City English Carabao Cup 🤝 Fulham 1-1 Manchester United English Premier League 🤝 Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Fulham English Premier League ❌ Fulham 0-2 Manchester City English Premier League ✅ Brentford 2-3 Fulham English Premier League

📊 Head To Head Record

Team Score Opposition Competition Fulham 1-2 Chelsea English Premier League Chelsea 1-2 Fulham English Premier League Chelsea 1-0 Fulham English Premier League Fulham 0-2 Chelsea English Premier League Chelsea 2-0 Fulham Club Friendly

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Great Britain discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports 1 Germany Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video Spain DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada USA fuboTV, NBC Sports App Netherlands Amazon Prime Video Sweden Amazon Prime Video Denmark Amazon Prime Video

