Leeds United vs Newcastle United Preview

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Competition – English Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 30th August 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Leeds United face a challenging test as they welcome Newcastle United to Elland Road for what promises to be a fascinating Premier League encounter. The Whites are enduring a difficult start to their campaign, having suffered consecutive defeats in their last two outings – a narrow 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup followed by a disappointing 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal in the Premier League on August 23rd. However, there were positive signs earlier in the month with a solid 1-0 victory over Everton, though their pre-season form was mixed with a 1-1 draw against AC Milan and a goalless stalemate with Manchester United. Newcastle United arrive at Elland Road in contrasting form, having endured a frustrating 2-3 defeat to Liverpool in their most recent Premier League fixture on August 25th. The Magpies have struggled for consistency recently, managing just one point from their last two league encounters following a goalless draw with Aston Villa. Their pre-season preparations were equally unconvincing, suffering defeats to Atlético Madrid (0-2) and Arsenal (3-2), with only a 1-1 draw against Tottenham providing some respite. Eddie Howe’s side will be desperate to return to winning ways and climb up the Premier League table.

The team news presents significant challenges for both sides heading into this Yorkshire clash. Leeds United will be without key defenders Ao Tanaka and Ethan Ampadu, both ruled out through injury, which could severely impact their defensive stability. Newcastle’s injury list is equally concerning, with Anthony Gordon serving a suspension following his red card against Liverpool, while several players including Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Hall, and Sven Botman remain doubtful. The potential absence of these key players could significantly alter both teams’ tactical approaches, with Leeds likely to field a 4-3-3 formation while Newcastle may choose to mimic them with a similar 4-3-3 setup. The kick-off is scheduled for 17:30 GMT on Saturday, August 30th, 2025, at Elland Road. Football fans worldwide can catch this Yorkshire-Tyneside clash through various broadcasters, with UK viewers able to watch on Sky Go UK, NOW, and Sky Sports Premier League. German supporters can tune into Sky Go, WOW, and Amazon Prime Video, while Spanish fans have access through DAZN Spain and Movistar+. Canadian viewers can follow the action on DAZN Canada and fuboTV Canada.

Probable Lineups:

Leeds United (4-3-3): Gudmundsson, Gruev, Gnonto, Rodon, Perri, Longstaff, Piroe, Struijk, Stach, James, Bogle

Newcastle United (4-3-3): Trippier, Barnes, Willock, Schär, Osula, Guimarães, Pope, Burn, Elanga, Ramsey, Livramento

⚽ Leeds United Form

Result Team Score Opposition Competition ❌ Arsenal 5-0 Leeds United English Premier League ❌ Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Leeds United English Carabao Cup ✅ Leeds United 1-0 Everton English Premier League 🤝 Leeds United 1-1 AC Milan Club Friendly 🤝 Manchester United 0-0 Leeds United Club Friendly

🏠 Newcastle United Form

Result Team Score Opposition Competition ❌ Newcastle United 2-3 Liverpool English Premier League 🤝 Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle United English Premier League ❌ Newcastle United 0-2 Atlético Madrid Club Friendly 🤝 Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Newcastle United Club Friendly ❌ Arsenal 3-2 Newcastle United Club Friendly

📊 Head To Head Record

Team Score Opposition Competition Leeds United 2-2 Newcastle United English Premier League Newcastle United 0-0 Leeds United English Premier League Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United English Premier League Newcastle United 1-1 Leeds United English Premier League Newcastle United 1-2 Leeds United English Premier League

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Great Britain Sky Go UK, NOW, Sky Sports Premier League Germany Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video Spain DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada USA fuboTV, Peacock, NBC Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands Sweden Viaplay Sweden Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV Brazil Disney+ Premium Brazil, ESPN Brazil Australia Stan Sport

Favorite