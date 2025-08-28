Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium: Stadium de Toulouse Date: 30th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:05 GMT Toulouse welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Stadium de Toulouse for what promises to be a fascinating Ligue 1 encounter on Saturday evening. The home side come into this fixture in excellent form, having secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Brest in their most recent league outing on August 24th. This followed an impressive 1-0 win away to Nice, though they were held to a 1-1 draw against Sevilla in a friendly. However, their recent stumble came with a 2-1 defeat to Al Nassr in a club friendly, before bouncing back with a comprehensive 3-2 victory over Saint-Étienne earlier in the campaign. Paris Saint-Germain arrive at the Stadium de Toulouse in imperious form, having maintained their perfect start to the season with convincing victories in their opening fixtures. The Parisians secured a narrow but important 1-0 win over Angers on August 22nd, followed by an equally impressive 1-0 victory against Nantes. Their pre-season form was exceptional, highlighted by a thrilling 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Super Cup which they went onto win and dominant performances in the Club World Cup, including a commanding 4-0 win against Real Madrid. Luis Enrique’s men will be confident of extending their winning streak against a Toulouse side they have historically dominated.

The team news presents significant challenges for both sides heading into this Ligue 1 clash. Toulouse will be without several key players, with Ilyas Azizi and Niklas Schmidt ruled out through injury, while Abu Francis and Rafik Messali remain doubtful. Paris Saint-Germain face their own selection headaches with Senny Mayulu and Presnel Kimpembe listed as doubtful, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s availability remains uncertain. The probable lineups suggest Toulouse will deploy a 3-4-2-1 formation to counter PSG’s attacking threat, while the visitors are expected to field their preferred 4-3-3 system with their star-studded attacking trio leading the line.

The kick-off is scheduled for 20:05 GMT on Saturday, August 30th, 2025, at the Stadium de Toulouse.

Football fans worldwide can catch this Ligue 1 showdown through various broadcasters, with French viewers able to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Ligue1+. German supporters can tune into DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime Video, while UK fans have access through Amazon Prime Video and the Ligue 1 Pass. Canadian viewers can follow the action on beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada and fuboTV Canada.

Probable Lineups:

Toulouse (3-4-2-1): Methalie, Cresswell, Cásseres, Donnum, Restes, McKenzie, Magri, Sauer, Gboho, Canvot, Sidibé

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3): Hakimi, Doué, Ruiz, Zabarnyi, Dembélé, Zaire-Emery, Chevalier, Marquinhos, Barcola, Neves, Mendes

⚽ Toulouse Form

Result Team Score Opposition Competition ✅ Toulouse 2-0 Brest French Ligue 1 ✅ Nice 0-1 Toulouse French Ligue 1 🤝 Toulouse 1-1 Sevilla Club Friendly ❌ Al Nassr 2-1 Toulouse Club Friendly ✅ Saint-Étienne 2-3 Toulouse French Ligue 1

🏆 Paris Saint-Germain Form

Result Team Score Opposition Competition ✅ Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Angers French Ligue 1 ✅ Nantes 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain French Ligue 1 🤝 Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur Super Cup ❌ Chelsea 3-0 Paris Saint-Germain Club World Cup ✅ Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Real Madrid Club World Cup

📊 Head To Head Record

Team Score Opposition Competition Toulouse 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain French Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Toulouse French Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Toulouse French Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Toulouse French Trophee des Champions Toulouse 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain French Ligue 1

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform France Amazon Prime Video, Ligue1+ Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video Great Britain Amazon Prime Video, Ligue 1 Pass Canada beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada USA Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS Belgium DAZN Belgium Austria DAZN Austria Japan DAZN Japan Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

