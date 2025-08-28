Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium: Stadium de Toulouse Date: 30th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:05 GMT Toulouse welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Stadium de Toulouse for what promises to be a fascinating Ligue 1 encounter on Saturday evening. The home side come into this fixture in excellent form, having secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Brest in their most recent league outing on August 24th. This followed an impressive 1-0 win away to Nice, though they were held to a 1-1 draw against Sevilla in a friendly. However, their recent stumble came with a 2-1 defeat to Al Nassr in a club friendly, before bouncing back with a comprehensive 3-2 victory over Saint-Étienne earlier in the campaign.
The team news presents significant challenges for both sides heading into this Ligue 1 clash. Toulouse will be without several key players, with Ilyas Azizi and Niklas Schmidt ruled out through injury, while Abu Francis and Rafik Messali remain doubtful. Paris Saint-Germain face their own selection headaches with Senny Mayulu and Presnel Kimpembe listed as doubtful, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s availability remains uncertain. The probable lineups suggest Toulouse will deploy a 3-4-2-1 formation to counter PSG’s attacking threat, while the visitors are expected to field their preferred 4-3-3 system with their star-studded attacking trio leading the line.The kick-off is scheduled for 20:05 GMT on Saturday, August 30th, 2025, at the Stadium de Toulouse. Football fans worldwide can catch this Ligue 1 showdown through various broadcasters, with French viewers able to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Ligue1+. German supporters can tune into DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime Video, while UK fans have access through Amazon Prime Video and the Ligue 1 Pass. Canadian viewers can follow the action on beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada and fuboTV Canada.
Probable Lineups:
Toulouse (3-4-2-1): Methalie, Cresswell, Cásseres, Donnum, Restes, McKenzie, Magri, Sauer, Gboho, Canvot, Sidibé
Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3): Hakimi, Doué, Ruiz, Zabarnyi, Dembélé, Zaire-Emery, Chevalier, Marquinhos, Barcola, Neves, Mendes
⚽ Toulouse Form
|Result
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Competition
|✅
|Toulouse
|2-0
|Brest
|French Ligue 1
|✅
|Nice
|0-1
|Toulouse
|French Ligue 1
|🤝
|Toulouse
|1-1
|Sevilla
|Club Friendly
|❌
|Al Nassr
|2-1
|Toulouse
|Club Friendly
|✅
|Saint-Étienne
|2-3
|Toulouse
|French Ligue 1
🏆 Paris Saint-Germain Form
|Result
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Competition
|✅
|Paris Saint-Germain
|1-0
|Angers
|French Ligue 1
|✅
|Nantes
|0-1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|French Ligue 1
|🤝
|Paris Saint-Germain
|2-2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Super Cup
|❌
|Chelsea
|3-0
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Club World Cup
|✅
|Paris Saint-Germain
|4-0
|Real Madrid
|Club World Cup
📊 Head To Head Record
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Competition
|Toulouse
|0-1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|French Ligue 1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|3-0
|Toulouse
|French Ligue 1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|1-3
|Toulouse
|French Ligue 1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|2-0
|Toulouse
|French Trophee des Champions
|Toulouse
|1-1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|French Ligue 1
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
|Country
|TV Channel/Platform
|France
|Amazon Prime Video, Ligue1+
|Germany
|DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video
|Great Britain
|Amazon Prime Video, Ligue 1 Pass
|Canada
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada
|USA
|Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS
|Belgium
|DAZN Belgium
|Austria
|DAZN Austria
|Japan
|DAZN Japan
|Netherlands
|Viaplay Netherlands
|Portugal
|Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3