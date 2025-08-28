FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Preview

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium: WWK Arena Date: 30th August 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT FC Augsburg face the daunting task of hosting Bayern Munich at the WWK Arena in what promises to be a classic David versus Goliath encounter in the German Bundesliga. The hosts have shown impressive resilience in their recent outings, securing three consecutive victories that have lifted spirits around the club. Their most recent triumph came with a commanding 3-1 victory over SC Freiburg on August 23rd, followed by a solid 2-0 win against Hallescher FC in the German Cup. These results followed an encouraging 1-0 friendly victory over Crystal Palace, though they did suffer setbacks earlier in the campaign with defeats to Union Berlin (2-1) and a heavy 4-0 loss to VfB Stuttgart in May. Bayern Munich arrive at the WWK Arena in devastating form, having demolished RB Leipzig 6-0 in their most recent Bundesliga fixture on August 22nd. This emphatic victory followed a narrow but important 3-2 win over SV Wehen Wiesbaden in the German Cup and an impressive 2-1 victory against VfB Stuttgart in the German Supercup. The Bavarian giants also showed their quality in pre-season friendlies, securing wins over Grasshoppers (2-1) and Tottenham Hotspur (4-0), demonstrating the attacking prowess that has made them the most feared team in German football.

The team news presents significant challenges for both sides heading into this Bundesliga clash. FC Augsburg will be without several key players, including Alexis Claude-Maurice and Samuel Essende who are ruled out through injury and suspension respectively, while Dimitris Giannoulis and Maximilian Bauer remain doubtful. Bayern Munich face their own selection issues with star players Alphonso Davies, Hiroki Ito, Jamal Musiala, and Tom Bischof all sidelined through injury. The team news suggests Vincent Kompany will field an unchanged starting XI after their Leipzig demolition, while Augsburg may need to adjust their 3-4-2-1 formation to cope with the absences. The statistical comparison heavily favors the visitors, with Bayern averaging 8.0 in ratings compared to Augsburg’s 6.9, while also boasting superior aerial duel success (57% vs 38%) and significantly more shots per game.

The kick-off is scheduled for 17:30 GMT on Saturday, August 30th, 2025, at the WWK Arena.

Football fans worldwide can catch this Bundesliga showdown through various broadcasters, with German viewers able to watch on Sky Go, WOW, and Amazon Prime Video. UK supporters can tune into Sky Go UK, NOW, and Sky Sports Football, while French fans have access through beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN Sports 2. Canadian viewers can follow the action on DAZN Canada and Amazon Prime Video.

Probable Lineups:

FC Augsburg (3-4-2-1): Feilhauer, Schlotterbeck, Massengo, Kömür, Dahmen, Gouweleeuw, Tietz, Jakic, Saad, Matsima, Wolf

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Laimer, Olise, Kimmich, Upamecano, Kane, Gnabry, Neuer, Goretzka, Tah, Díaz, Stanisic

⚽ FC Augsburg Form

Result Team Score Opposition Competition ✅ SC Freiburg 1-3 FC Augsburg German Bundesliga ✅ Hallescher FC 0-2 FC Augsburg German Cup ✅ Crystal Palace 0-1 FC Augsburg Club Friendly ❌ FC Augsburg 1-2 1. FC Union Berlin German Bundesliga ❌ VfB Stuttgart 4-0 FC Augsburg German Bundesliga

🏆 Bayern Munich Form

Result Team Score Opposition Competition ✅ SV Wehen Wiesbaden 2-3 Bayern Munich German Cup ✅ Bayern Munich 6-0 RB Leipzig German Bundesliga ✅ VfB Stuttgart 1-2 Bayern Munich German Supercup ✅ Grasshoppers 1-2 Bayern Munich Club Friendly ✅ Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Hotspur Club Friendly

📊 Head To Head Record

Team Score Opposition Competition FC Augsburg 1-3 Bayern Munich German Bundesliga Bayern Munich 3-0 FC Augsburg German Bundesliga FC Augsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich German Bundesliga Bayern Munich 3-1 FC Augsburg German Bundesliga Bayern Munich 5-3 FC Augsburg German Bundesliga

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Germany Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video Great Britain Sky Go UK, NOW, Sky Sports Football France beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2 Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video USA ESPN+, ESPN App Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands Spain DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video Brazil Amazon Prime Video, SporTV Poland Canal+, Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Favorite