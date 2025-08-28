Ad

Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 28, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Competition – English Premier League

Stadium: Anfield

Date: 31st August 2025

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Two of English football’s most storied clubs clash at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool welcome Arsenal in what promises to be a captivating Premier League encounter. The Reds have been in scintillating form, remaining unbeaten in their last five outings with four victories, including impressive wins over Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth. Liverpool’s attacking prowess has been on full display, netting 16 goals across their recent fixtures, while their tactical flexibility under their current management has seen them adapt seamlessly between competitions. Arsenal, meanwhile, have also shown tremendous character with three wins in their last five games, though their recent 2-3 defeat to Villarreal in a friendly has raised some questions about defensive solidity.

The head-to-head record between these titans makes for fascinating reading, with recent encounters proving to be closely contested affairs. Their last Premier League meeting in May 2025 ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw, while Arsenal secured a memorable 3-1 victory at the Emirates in February 2024. The statistical comparison reveals two well-matched sides – Liverpool averaging 7.1 in ratings compared to Arsenal’s 7.1, highlighting the razor-thin margins that could decide this encounter. Liverpool’s aerial dominance at 60% success rate could prove crucial against Arsenal’s 54%, while the Gunners’ slightly superior tackle success rate of 1.5 per game versus Liverpool’s 1.4 suggests this could be a tactically intriguing battle.

Team news presents some interesting storylines, with Liverpool potentially missing Alexis Mac Allister due to a training ground injury that saw him miss the Newcastle victory. Curtis Jones could deputize alongside Dominik Szoboszlai, while Conor Bradley’s return to fitness provides additional depth. For Arsenal, captain Martin Ødegaard remains doubtful with a shoulder concern sustained against Leeds, though Bukayo Saka has been ruled out until September with a hamstring injury. Arsenal’s attacking threat could be significantly impacted by Saka’s absence, with Eberechi Eze potentially making his Gunners debut if Ødegaard misses out. Gabriel Jesus remains unavailable, adding to Arsenal’s injury concerns in the final third.

Fans across the globe can catch this Premier League spectacle, with kick-off scheduled for 16:30 GMT. In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will provide comprehensive coverage on Sky Sports Premier League, while supporters in Germany can tune into Sky Sport Premier League. American viewers can watch on fuboTV and the NBC Sports App, with Spanish audiences able to follow the action on DAZN Spain and Movistar Liga de Campeones.

Possible Line-ups:

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Becker; Dijk, Allister, Konate, Jones; Wirtz, Ektitiko, Szoboszlai, Salah, Kwekw, Gakpo

Becker
Kerkez
Dijk
Konate
Szoboszlai
MacAllister
Jones
Gakpo
Wirtz
Salah
Ektitike

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Timber; Madueke, Zubimendi, Saliba, Raya; Rice, Magalhaes; Martinelli, Lewis-Skelly, Gyokeres

Raya
Lewis-Skelly
Magalhaes
Saliba
Timber
Rice
Zubimendi
Martinelli
Eze
Madueke
Gyokeres
⚽ Liverpool Form – Last 5 Games
Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition
Newcastle United 2-3 Liverpool English Premier League
Liverpool 4-2 AFC Bournemouth English Premier League
Crystal Palace 2-2 Liverpool English FA Community Shield
Liverpool 3-2 Athletic Club Club Friendly
Liverpool 4-1 Athletic Club Club Friendly
🔴 Arsenal Form – Last 5 Games
Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition
Arsenal 5-0 Leeds United English Premier League
Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal English Premier League
Arsenal 3-0 Athletic Club Emirates Cup
Arsenal 2-3 Villarreal Club Friendly
Arsenal 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur Club Friendly
⚔️ Head to Head Record – Last 5 Games
Home Team Score Away Team Competition
Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal English Premier League
Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool English Premier League
Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal Club Friendly
Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool English Premier League
Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool English FA Cup
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country TV Channel/Platform
United Kingdom Sky Sports Premier League
Germany Sky Sport Premier League
United States fuboTV, NBC Sports App
Spain DAZN Spain
Canada fuboTV Canada
Australia Stan Sport
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
France Canal+ Sport
Italy Sky Sport Uno
Brazil ESPN Brazil

Check Also

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Preview

The intimate confines of Estadio de Vallecas will witness a David versus Goliath encounter as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.