Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Liverpool vs Arsenal Competition – English Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 31st August 2025 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Two of English football’s most storied clubs clash at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool welcome Arsenal in what promises to be a captivating Premier League encounter. The Reds have been in scintillating form, remaining unbeaten in their last five outings with four victories, including impressive wins over Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth. Liverpool’s attacking prowess has been on full display, netting 16 goals across their recent fixtures, while their tactical flexibility under their current management has seen them adapt seamlessly between competitions. Arsenal, meanwhile, have also shown tremendous character with three wins in their last five games, though their recent 2-3 defeat to Villarreal in a friendly has raised some questions about defensive solidity.

The head-to-head record between these titans makes for fascinating reading, with recent encounters proving to be closely contested affairs. Their last Premier League meeting in May 2025 ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw, while Arsenal secured a memorable 3-1 victory at the Emirates in February 2024. The statistical comparison reveals two well-matched sides – Liverpool averaging 7.1 in ratings compared to Arsenal’s 7.1, highlighting the razor-thin margins that could decide this encounter. Liverpool’s aerial dominance at 60% success rate could prove crucial against Arsenal’s 54%, while the Gunners’ slightly superior tackle success rate of 1.5 per game versus Liverpool’s 1.4 suggests this could be a tactically intriguing battle.

Team news presents some interesting storylines, with Liverpool potentially missing Alexis Mac Allister due to a training ground injury that saw him miss the Newcastle victory. Curtis Jones could deputize alongside Dominik Szoboszlai, while Conor Bradley’s return to fitness provides additional depth. For Arsenal, captain Martin Ødegaard remains doubtful with a shoulder concern sustained against Leeds, though Bukayo Saka has been ruled out until September with a hamstring injury. Arsenal’s attacking threat could be significantly impacted by Saka’s absence, with Eberechi Eze potentially making his Gunners debut if Ødegaard misses out. Gabriel Jesus remains unavailable, adding to Arsenal’s injury concerns in the final third.

Fans across the globe can catch this Premier League spectacle, with kick-off scheduled for 16:30 GMT. In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will provide comprehensive coverage on Sky Sports Premier League, while supporters in Germany can tune into Sky Sport Premier League. American viewers can watch on fuboTV and the NBC Sports App, with Spanish audiences able to follow the action on DAZN Spain and Movistar Liga de Campeones.

Possible Line-ups:

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Becker; Dijk, Allister, Konate, Jones; Wirtz, Ektitiko, Szoboszlai, Salah, Kwekw, Gakpo

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Timber; Madueke, Zubimendi, Saliba, Raya; Rice, Magalhaes; Martinelli, Lewis-Skelly, Gyokeres

⚽ Liverpool Form – Last 5 Games

Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition ✅ Newcastle United 2-3 Liverpool English Premier League ✅ Liverpool 4-2 AFC Bournemouth English Premier League ❌ Crystal Palace 2-2 Liverpool English FA Community Shield ✅ Liverpool 3-2 Athletic Club Club Friendly ✅ Liverpool 4-1 Athletic Club Club Friendly

🔴 Arsenal Form – Last 5 Games

Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition ✅ Arsenal 5-0 Leeds United English Premier League ✅ Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal English Premier League ✅ Arsenal 3-0 Athletic Club Emirates Cup ❌ Arsenal 2-3 Villarreal Club Friendly ❌ Arsenal 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur Club Friendly

⚔️ Head to Head Record – Last 5 Games

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal English Premier League Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool English Premier League Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal Club Friendly Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool English Premier League Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool English FA Cup

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform United Kingdom Sky Sports Premier League Germany Sky Sport Premier League United States fuboTV, NBC Sports App Spain DAZN Spain Canada fuboTV Canada Australia Stan Sport Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands France Canal+ Sport Italy Sky Sport Uno Brazil ESPN Brazil

