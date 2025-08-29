Ad

Lyon vs Marseille Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 29, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Lyon vs Marseille

Competition – France Ligue 1

Stadium: Groupama Stadium

Date: 31st August 2025

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The Groupama Stadium prepares to host one of French football’s most electrifying encounters as Lyon welcome Marseille in a clash that promises fireworks on Sunday evening. Les Gones have been in magnificent form, securing four victories from their last five outings including impressive wins over Metz and Lens in Ligue 1 action. Lyon’s attacking prowess has been particularly evident with their 4-0 demolition of Mallorca showcasing their clinical finishing ability, while their only recent setback came against Bayern Munich in a friendly encounter. The hosts will be buoyed by their recent 3-0 victory over Metz, demonstrating their ability to control matches from start to finish.

Marseille arrive at the Groupama Stadium with mixed fortunes, having secured three wins from their last five fixtures but showing vulnerability in key moments. L’OM’s recent 5-2 victory over Paris FC highlighted their offensive capabilities, yet their defeat to Stade Rennais exposed defensive frailties that Lyon will be keen to exploit. The head-to-head record between these rivals makes for compelling reading, with their last encounter in February ending 3-2 in Marseille’s favor, though Lyon have historically held the upper hand in recent seasons with victories in December 2023 and April 2023.

The injury situation presents significant challenges for both sides. Lyon will be without key players Orel Mangala and Ernest Nuamah, both sidelined with long-term injuries that continue to hamper their recovery. For Marseille, the absence of Igor Paixão and Adrien Rabiot adds to their selection headaches, while Geoffrey Kondogbia, Amine Harit, and Facundo Medina all remain doubtful. These absences could prove decisive in what promises to be a tactically intricate battle, with both sides needing to adapt their usual systems. The statistical comparison reveals fascinating insights – Lyon’s superior average rating of 7.2 compared to Marseille’s 6.8 suggests the home side’s consistency, while Marseille’s slight edge in aerial duels (55% vs 40%) could prove crucial from set-pieces.

Football enthusiasts worldwide can witness this Ligue 1 spectacle, with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 GMT. French viewers can catch comprehensive coverage on Amazon Prime Video and Ligue1+, while German fans can tune into DAZN Germany. British supporters have access through Amazon Prime Video’s Ligue 1 Pass, and Canadian audiences can follow the action on beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada and fuboTV Canada.

Possible Line-ups:

Lyon (4-2-3-1): Tagliafico; Mata, Morton, Fofana, Greif; Niakhaté, Tessmann; Tolisso, Mikautadze, Sulc; Maitland-Niles

Marseille (4-2-3-1): Murillo; Højbjerg, Egan-Riley, Greenwood, Rulli; Gomes, Balerdi; Aubameyang, Gouri, Wesh; García

⚽ Lyon Form – Last 5 Games
Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition
Lyon 3-0 Metz French Ligue 1
Lens 0-1 Lyon French Ligue 1
Bayern Munich 2-1 Lyon Club Friendly
Mallorca 0-4 Lyon Club Friendly
Lyon 2-0 Angers French Ligue 1
🔵 Marseille Form – Last 5 Games
Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition
Marseille 5-2 Paris FC French Ligue 1
Stade Rennais 1-0 Marseille French Ligue 1
Marseille 4-2 Stade Rennais French Ligue 1
Le Havre AC 1-3 Marseille French Ligue 1
🤝 Lille 1-1 Marseille French Ligue 1
⚔️ Head to Head Record – Last 5 Games
Home Team Score Away Team Competition
Marseille 3-2 Lyon French Ligue 1
Lyon 2-3 Marseille French Ligue 1
Lyon 1-0 Marseille French Ligue 1
Marseille 3-0 Lyon French Ligue 1
Lyon 1-2 Marseille French Ligue 1
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country TV Channel/Platform
France Amazon Prime Video, Ligue1+
Germany DAZN Germany
United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video
Canada beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada
United States Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS
Italy Sky Sport 258
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
Belgium DAZN Belgium
Portugal Sport TV4
Japan DAZN Japan

