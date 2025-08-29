Rangers vs Celtic Preview

Rangers vs Celtic Competition – Scottish Premier League Stadium: Ibrox Stadium Date: 31st August 2025 Kick-off time – 12:00 GMT

The hallowed turf of Ibrox Stadium becomes the stage for Scottish football’s most passionate and historically charged encounter as Rangers welcome Celtic in the Old Firm derby that never fails to deliver drama. The Gers approach this titanic clash with concerns over their recent form, having suffered three defeats in their last five outings, including devastating losses to Club Brugge in Champions League qualification. Rangers’ struggles have been particularly evident in European competition, with their 6-0 humbling at the hands of Club Brugge followed by another 3-1 defeat to the same opponents, raising questions about their ability to compete at the highest level. Their solitary bright spot came with a 4-2 victory over Alloa Athletic in the League Cup, though even their domestic form has been patchy with a disappointing draw against St Mirren.

Celtic arrive at Govan in contrasting spirits, boasting an impressive unbeaten run in their last five fixtures with three victories and two draws although the draw against Kairat Almaty ended in defeat in penalties tossing them out of the Champions League. Celtic’s domestic dominance has been emphatic, with a commanding 3-0 victory over Livingston and a comprehensive 4-1 triumph against Falkirk showcasing their attacking versatility. Their 2-0 victory at Aberdeen further emphasized their title credentials and mental fortitude away from Celtic Park.

The head-to-head record reveals the intense nature of this rivalry, with recent encounters producing thrilling spectacles. Their last meeting in May ended in a 1-1 stalemate, while Celtic secured a crucial 2-3 victory at Ibrox in March, demonstrating their ability to perform in hostile territory. The statistical comparison heavily favors the visitors, with Celtic boasting superior ratings (7.1 vs 6.5), younger squad profile, and significantly better aerial duel success (57% vs 54%). Rangers’ injury list compounds their troubles, with Dujon Sterling and Cyriel Dessers both doubtful, while Celtic have their own concerns with Jota ruled out and Alistair Johnston and Auston Trusty listed as doubtful.

This Old Firm derby kicks off at 12:00 GMT, with global audiences able to witness this Scottish spectacle across multiple platforms. UK viewers can follow comprehensive coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, while German fans can tune into DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime Video. American supporters have access through Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network, with Portuguese audiences served by Sport TV2.

Possible Line-ups:

Rangers (4-3-3): Butland; Souttar, Aasgaard, Gassama, Djiga; Rothwell, Danilo, Cameron; Antman, Aarons, Meghoma

Celtic (4-3-3): Ralston; Carter-Vickers, Nygren, Forrest, Schmeichel; Scales, Hatate, Hyun-Jun; McGregor, Maeda, Tierney

🔵 Rangers Form – Last 5 Games

Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition ❌ Club Brugge 6-0 Rangers Champions League Qual 🤝 St Mirren 1-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership ❌ Rangers 1-3 Club Brugge Champions League Qual ✅ Rangers 4-2 Alloa Athletic Scottish League Cup ❌ Viktoria Plzen 2-1 Rangers Champions League Qual

🍀 Celtic Form – Last 5 Games

Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition ❌ Kairat Almaty 0-0 Celtic Champions League Qual ✅ Celtic 3-0 Livingston Scottish Premiership 🤝 Celtic 0-0 Kairat Almaty Champions League Qual ✅ Celtic 4-1 Falkirk Scottish League Cup ✅ Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic Scottish Premiership

⚔️ Head to Head Record – Last 5 Games

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Rangers 1-1 Celtic Scottish Premiership Celtic 2-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership Rangers 3-0 Celtic Scottish Premiership Celtic 3-3 Rangers Scottish League Cup Celtic 3-0 Rangers Scottish Premiership

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video United States Paramount+, CBS Sports Network Portugal Sport TV2 Canada fuboTV Canada Australia beIN Sports Connect Poland Polsat Sport 3 Switzerland DAZN Switzerland Romania Digi Sport 1 Romania Thailand True Premier Football HD 4

