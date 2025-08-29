Ad

Rangers vs Celtic Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 29, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Rangers vs Celtic

Competition – Scottish Premier League

Stadium: Ibrox Stadium

Date: 31st August 2025

Kick-off time – 12:00 GMT

The hallowed turf of Ibrox Stadium becomes the stage for Scottish football’s most passionate and historically charged encounter as Rangers welcome Celtic in the Old Firm derby that never fails to deliver drama. The Gers approach this titanic clash with concerns over their recent form, having suffered three defeats in their last five outings, including devastating losses to Club Brugge in Champions League qualification. Rangers’ struggles have been particularly evident in European competition, with their 6-0 humbling at the hands of Club Brugge followed by another 3-1 defeat to the same opponents, raising questions about their ability to compete at the highest level. Their solitary bright spot came with a 4-2 victory over Alloa Athletic in the League Cup, though even their domestic form has been patchy with a disappointing draw against St Mirren.

Celtic arrive at Govan in contrasting spirits, boasting an impressive unbeaten run in their last five fixtures with three victories and two draws although the draw against Kairat Almaty ended in defeat in penalties tossing them out of the Champions League. Celtic’s domestic dominance has been emphatic, with a commanding 3-0 victory over Livingston and a comprehensive 4-1 triumph against Falkirk showcasing their attacking versatility. Their 2-0 victory at Aberdeen further emphasized their title credentials and mental fortitude away from Celtic Park.

The head-to-head record reveals the intense nature of this rivalry, with recent encounters producing thrilling spectacles. Their last meeting in May ended in a 1-1 stalemate, while Celtic secured a crucial 2-3 victory at Ibrox in March, demonstrating their ability to perform in hostile territory. The statistical comparison heavily favors the visitors, with Celtic boasting superior ratings (7.1 vs 6.5), younger squad profile, and significantly better aerial duel success (57% vs 54%). Rangers’ injury list compounds their troubles, with Dujon Sterling and Cyriel Dessers both doubtful, while Celtic have their own concerns with Jota ruled out and Alistair Johnston and Auston Trusty listed as doubtful.

This Old Firm derby kicks off at 12:00 GMT, with global audiences able to witness this Scottish spectacle across multiple platforms. UK viewers can follow comprehensive coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, while German fans can tune into DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime Video. American supporters have access through Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network, with Portuguese audiences served by Sport TV2.

Possible Line-ups:

Rangers (4-3-3): Butland; Souttar, Aasgaard, Gassama, Djiga; Rothwell, Danilo, Cameron; Antman, Aarons, Meghoma

Butland
Meghoma
Souttar
Djiga
Aarons
Aasgaard
Rothwell
Cameron
Gassama
Danilo
Antman

Celtic (4-3-3): Ralston; Carter-Vickers, Nygren, Forrest, Schmeichel; Scales, Hatate, Hyun-Jun; McGregor, Maeda, Tierney

Schmeichel
Tierney
Scales
Carter-Vickers
Ralston
Hatate
McGregor
Nygren
Hyun-Jun
Maeda
Forrest
🔵 Rangers Form – Last 5 Games
Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition
Club Brugge 6-0 Rangers Champions League Qual
🤝 St Mirren 1-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership
Rangers 1-3 Club Brugge Champions League Qual
Rangers 4-2 Alloa Athletic Scottish League Cup
Viktoria Plzen 2-1 Rangers Champions League Qual
🍀 Celtic Form – Last 5 Games
Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition
Kairat Almaty 0-0 Celtic Champions League Qual
Celtic 3-0 Livingston Scottish Premiership
🤝 Celtic 0-0 Kairat Almaty Champions League Qual
Celtic 4-1 Falkirk Scottish League Cup
Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic Scottish Premiership
⚔️ Head to Head Record – Last 5 Games
Home Team Score Away Team Competition
Rangers 1-1 Celtic Scottish Premiership
Celtic 2-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership
Rangers 3-0 Celtic Scottish Premiership
Celtic 3-3 Rangers Scottish League Cup
Celtic 3-0 Rangers Scottish Premiership
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country TV Channel/Platform
United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football
Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video
United States Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
Portugal Sport TV2
Canada fuboTV Canada
Australia beIN Sports Connect
Poland Polsat Sport 3
Switzerland DAZN Switzerland
Romania Digi Sport 1 Romania
Thailand True Premier Football HD 4

